Caffé Milano

review star

No reviews yet

800 5th Ave S

Naples, FL 34102

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Spaghetti Marinara
Chicken Parmigiana

Appetizer

Mixed Olives

Mixed Olives

$7.00

Cerignola - House Marinades (GF)

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

Tomato Sauce - Burrata - Basil - Bread

Arancino

Arancino

$15.00

Saffron Rice Ball - Bolognese Sauce - Smoked Mozzarella Cheese

Calamari

Calamari

$20.00

Fried Calamari - Zucchini - Arrabbiata Sauce

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$20.00

San Daniele Prosciutto - Buffalo (GF)

Caprese

Caprese

$20.00

Heirloom Tomato - Pest Sauce (GF)

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

Potato - Onion - Salmoriglio - Red Peppers (GF)

Mussels

$25.00

Calabrian Chili Sauce - Toasted Bread

Cheese Salumi

$24.00

Pecorino - Parmesan - Gorgonzola - Prosciutto San Daniele - Sopressata

Soup of the Day

$13.00

Slice Bread

$1.50

Loaf of Bread

$10.00

Salad

House Salad

$13.00

Green Leaf - Parmigiano - Cherry Tomato - Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing (GF)

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce - Croutons - Parmesan Shaves - Caesar Dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce - Green Apple - Walnuts - Hazelnut Dressing (GF)

Beet Salad

$17.00

Asparagus - Sautéed Kale - Bacon - Green Beans - Cherry Tomatoes (GF)

Quinoa Salad

$18.00

Smoked Salmon - Avocado - Green Leaf - Feta Cheese - Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing (GF)

Skizza

Skizza Margherita

$18.00

Tomato - Mozzarella - Basil

Skizza Pepperoni

$22.00

Tomato Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni

Skizza Rucola

$22.00

Arugula - Prosciutto - Parmesan

Skizza Goat Cheese

$24.00

Mozzarella - Goat Cheese - Mushrooms - Arugula - Truffle Oil

Pasta

Rigatoni a' Siciliana

$18.00

Eggplant Caponata - Ricotta Salata

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$25.00

Braised Meat Sauce - Pecorino Cheese

Spaghetti Clams

$26.00

Manila Clams - White Wine Sauce

Lasagna

$23.00

Meat Sauce - Béchamel

Pappardelle

$26.00

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs Ragu'

Gnocchi

$22.00

Potato Dumpling - Fresh Tomato - Basil - Homemade Stracciatella Cheese

Tortelli

$25.00

Ricotta Cheese - Truffle Butter Sauce

Risotto Pescatora

$28.00

Shrimp - Mix Seafood - Mussels - Clams (GF)

Risotto Funghi

$24.00

Porcini Mushrooms - Buffalo Mozzarella (GF)

Spaghetti Carbonara

$22.00

Eggs - Bacon - Black Pepper - Cheese

Linguine Lobster

$48.00

Half Maine Lobster - Tomato Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$18.00

Entree

Steak & Fries

$35.00

Skirt Steak - French Fries - Salmoriglio - Organic Green Leaf Salad - Horseradish

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded Chicken Breast - Tomato Sauce - Mozzarella - Spaghetti Tomato

Chicken al Mattone

$29.00

Half Chicken Scarpariello Style - Fingerling Potatoes (GF)

Cheeseburger

$20.00

8oz Angus Burger - Cheddar Cheese - Tomatoes

Lamb Shank Ossobuco

$39.00

Braised - Saffron Risotto (GF)

Filet Mignon

$42.00

8oz - Barolo Sauce - Truffle Mashed Potato - Asparagus

Veal Milanese

$48.00

Pounded Breaded Veal Chop - Arugula - Tomato - Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Veal Parmigiana

$52.00

Salmon

$35.00

Celery Root - Baby Bok Choy - Soy Glaze (GF)

Sicilian Tuna

$36.00

Eggplant Caponata - Cerignola Olives - Pine Nuts - Basil

Branzino

$38.00

Asparagus - Fennel Confit - Lemon - Capers (GF)

Side

French Fries

$10.00

Caponata

$10.00

Sicilian Style

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Goat Cheese Gratin (GF)

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

(GF)

Broccoli Rapini

$10.00

Sautéed - Garlic (GF)

Side Penne

$10.00

Side Rigatoni

$10.00

Side Spaghetti

$10.00

Dessert

Cannolo Siciliano

$10.00

Ricotta Cheese

Tiramisú

$16.00

Lady Finger Biscuits - Espresso - Mascarpone Cheese

Skizza Nutella

$12.00

Nutella - Nuts

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Side Penne

$10.00

Side Rigatoni

$10.00

Side Spaghetti

$10.00

Merchandise

Apron

$40.00

T-shirt

$20.00

Ties

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Modern Rustic Italian Restaurant

800 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

