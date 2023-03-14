Restaurant header imageView gallery

PJK Neighborhood Chinese

review star

No reviews yet

835 4th Avenue South

Naples, FL 34102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


STARTERS

Calamari

$19.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Corn Dogs

$16.00

Egg Drop Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Grouper Bao Buns

$18.00

Scallion Pancakes

$24.00

Shrimp Summer Rolls

$18.00

Spring Rolls

$14.00

Carrot Salad

$15.00

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Papaya Salad

$15.00

ENTREES

Dan Dan Noodles

$24.00

Duck Fried Rice

$28.00

Fried Rice

$20.00

Garlic Shrimp

$24.00

General Tso Shrimp

$24.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$22.00

Lo Mein

$18.00

Ma Po Tofu

$26.00

Miso Cod

$48.00

Mongolian Beef

$28.00

Orange Beef

$28.00

Peking Duck

$89.00

Salmon

$34.00

Short Rib

$52.00

Spicy Honey Shrimp

$24.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

Side White Rice

DIM SUM

Chili Wontons

$16.00

Lobster Rangoon

$20.00

Shrimp & Pork Shu Mai

$16.00

Shrimp Pot Stickers

$18.00

Chicken Dumpling

$17.00

Special Dumpling

Vegetable Dumpling

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Chinese Restaurant

Location

835 4th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bistro 821
orange starNo Reviews
821 5th Avenue Naples, FL 34112
View restaurantnext
Alberto’s on fifth - 868 5th Ave S Naples, Fl
orange starNo Reviews
868 5th Ave S Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
La Trattoria
orange starNo Reviews
878 5th Avenue South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Grappino
orange star4.5 • 1,618
90 9th St. N Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
The Vine Room - 465 5th Ave. S.
orange starNo Reviews
465 5th Ave. S. Naples, FL 34135
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (25 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston