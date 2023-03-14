PJK Neighborhood Chinese
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood Chinese Restaurant
Location
835 4th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alberto’s on fifth - 868 5th Ave S Naples, Fl
No Reviews
868 5th Ave S Naples, FL 34102
View restaurant