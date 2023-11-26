Whistle Pig 10 Retail

$80.00

Ingenuity, innovation and a fearless pursuit of flavor led us to the discovery of an aged Rye Whiskey stock in the Great White North. We rescued it from a hapless fate, aging it anew in virgin American Oak, before hand-bottling it on its own, in all its glory. Perhaps there was a stroke of good luck in the mix. But you know what they say about who fortune favors. And our whiskey is nothing if not bold. We offer you the most award-winning whiskey in the world, the one that started it all. TASTING NOTES NOSE Allspice, orange peel, anise, oak, char and caramel. PALATE Sweet; hints of caramel and vanilla, followed by rye­ spice and mint. FINISH Long finish; warm butterscotch and caramel.