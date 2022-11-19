- Home
Callahan's Pub & Grille
892 Reviews
$$
220 N Independence St
Enid, OK 73701
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps
Charcuterie Board
3 Meat & 3 Cheese delicacies from around the Globe, accompanied by Crusty Baguette, Dipping Sauces, and tasty nibbles.
Cheese Fries
Pub fries with melted Cheddar/Jack, Bacon and Ranch.
Chicken Wings
Meaty wings, mildly spiced, with a crispy breading and Ranch.
Chips & Dips
Our own salsa & homemade Queso Blanco with a dallop of chorizo on top.
Cilantro Shrimp
Sautéed Shrimp in a spicy Garlic-Cilantro sauce with crusty bread for dipping.
Fried Pickles
Thich Kosher dill slices in a Cajun breading.
Hummus
House-made garlic & cilantro hummus with warm pita & veggies for dipping.
Potstickers
Pork, cabbage & green onion dumplings. Soft tops, crispy bottoms.
Pretzel
A Giant Bavarian style pretzel, served with Jameson Cheese Sauce.
Saipan Sampler
Thai chicken skewers, tender potstickers, and crispy egg rolls.
Scotch Egg
Hard-boiled egg wrapped in Blue & Gold Sausage with Panko breading.
Curry Nachos
Tikka Masala sauce, Sriracha, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Capers and Cilantro on Tortilla Chips.
Chicken Nachos
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon and Cheddar/Jack. Salsa, Sour Cream and Pico on the side.
Beef Nachos
Seasoned Ground Beef with Black Beans, Cheddar/Jack and Bacon. Salsa, Sour Cream and Pico on the side.
Combo Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef with Black Beans, Cheddar/Jack and Bacon. Salsa, Sour Cream and Pico on the side.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Bacon Cheese
Half Pound Burger with pecan smoked bacon and Cheddar Cheese on Brioche. LTO and Pickle on the side.
Bleu Cheese Burger
Half Pound Burger with homemade Bleu cheese sauce and a dash of hot sauce. LTO and pickle on the side.
Bollocks Burger
Half Pound Burger with Rashers (British Bacon), Carmelized Leeks, Mature English Cheddar and Branston Pickle.
Callahan's Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, tomato and 1000 Island.
Doner Kebab
Gyro meat, cucumber sauce, Feta, LTO and a side of Sriracha.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Appplewood Smoked Bacon, Mature Irish Cheddar, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion & Mayo on Brioche.
Nacho Burger
Half Pound Burger topped with Pico de Gallo, Pepper Jack & Cheddar on a bed of tortilla chips with Queso Blanco and Spicy Mayo.
Pub Burger
Half Pound Burger with tangy British HP Sauce (Houses of Parliament), grilled onions & Swiss cheese.
Reuben
Boar's Head Corned Beef, kraut, Swiss and 1000 on Pumpernickel Rye.
Squealers
3 handmade mini-burgers with bacon, onion & jalapeño ground in. Cooked with hot sauce and Pepper Jack, served on Hawaiian sweet rolls.
Turkey Melt
Smoked Turkey breast, Pepper Jack and bacon on a hoagie roll. Brown Mustard on the side.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast, chopped romaine, cheddar jack, cherry tomatoes and crouton.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, marinated chicken breast.
Strawberry Fields
Baby Spinach, Strawberries, Cranberries, Toffied Pecans & sunflower seeds dressed with Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Chèvre & Baguette.
Garden Harvest Salad
Arugula, romaine, cucumber, radish, carrot, tomatoes, red onion, capers. Tossed in Lemon Vinaigrette, topped with feta & baguette.
Sesame Crusted Tuna
Sushi Grade tuna, crusted with black & white sesame seeds, seared rare and served on baby spinach with Asian dressing.
Tejano Taco Salad
Tortilla chips, romaine, black bean taco meat, Cheddar/Jack. Pico, Salsa and Ranch on the side.
Soup/Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
220 N Independence St, Enid, OK 73701