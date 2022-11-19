Callahan's Pub & Grille imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Callahan's Pub & Grille

892 Reviews

$$

220 N Independence St

Enid, OK 73701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Saipan Sampler
Squealers
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Apps

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$15.00

3 Meat & 3 Cheese delicacies from around the Globe, accompanied by Crusty Baguette, Dipping Sauces, and tasty nibbles.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Pub fries with melted Cheddar/Jack, Bacon and Ranch.

Chicken Wings

$11.50

Meaty wings, mildly spiced, with a crispy breading and Ranch.

Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$9.00

Our own salsa & homemade Queso Blanco with a dallop of chorizo on top.

Cilantro Shrimp

Cilantro Shrimp

$14.00

Sautéed Shrimp in a spicy Garlic-Cilantro sauce with crusty bread for dipping.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Thich Kosher dill slices in a Cajun breading.

Hummus

$8.50

House-made garlic & cilantro hummus with warm pita & veggies for dipping.

Potstickers

$8.50

Pork, cabbage & green onion dumplings. Soft tops, crispy bottoms.

Pretzel

$8.00

A Giant Bavarian style pretzel, served with Jameson Cheese Sauce.

Saipan Sampler

$13.00

Thai chicken skewers, tender potstickers, and crispy egg rolls.

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$8.50

Hard-boiled egg wrapped in Blue & Gold Sausage with Panko breading.

Curry Nachos

$10.00

Tikka Masala sauce, Sriracha, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Capers and Cilantro on Tortilla Chips.

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon and Cheddar/Jack. Salsa, Sour Cream and Pico on the side.

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$11.50

Seasoned Ground Beef with Black Beans, Cheddar/Jack and Bacon. Salsa, Sour Cream and Pico on the side.

Combo Nachos

$13.50

Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef with Black Beans, Cheddar/Jack and Bacon. Salsa, Sour Cream and Pico on the side.

Burgers & Sandwiches

All Burgers are Half-Pound Patties. Burgers/Sandwiches served with 1 side item.

Bacon Cheese

$11.00

Half Pound Burger with pecan smoked bacon and Cheddar Cheese on Brioche. LTO and Pickle on the side.

Bleu Cheese Burger

$11.00

Half Pound Burger with homemade Bleu cheese sauce and a dash of hot sauce. LTO and pickle on the side.

Bollocks Burger

$12.00

Half Pound Burger with Rashers (British Bacon), Carmelized Leeks, Mature English Cheddar and Branston Pickle.

Callahan's Club

$10.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, tomato and 1000 Island.

Doner Kebab

Doner Kebab

$9.50

Gyro meat, cucumber sauce, Feta, LTO and a side of Sriracha.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Appplewood Smoked Bacon, Mature Irish Cheddar, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion & Mayo on Brioche.

Nacho Burger

Nacho Burger

$12.00

Half Pound Burger topped with Pico de Gallo, Pepper Jack & Cheddar on a bed of tortilla chips with Queso Blanco and Spicy Mayo.

Pub Burger

$11.00

Half Pound Burger with tangy British HP Sauce (Houses of Parliament), grilled onions & Swiss cheese.

Reuben

$9.50

Boar's Head Corned Beef, kraut, Swiss and 1000 on Pumpernickel Rye.

Squealers

$9.00

3 handmade mini-burgers with bacon, onion & jalapeño ground in. Cooked with hot sauce and Pepper Jack, served on Hawaiian sweet rolls.

Turkey Melt

$9.00

Smoked Turkey breast, Pepper Jack and bacon on a hoagie roll. Brown Mustard on the side.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Marinated chicken breast, chopped romaine, cheddar jack, cherry tomatoes and crouton.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, marinated chicken breast.

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$11.00

Baby Spinach, Strawberries, Cranberries, Toffied Pecans & sunflower seeds dressed with Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Chèvre & Baguette.

Garden Harvest Salad

Garden Harvest Salad

$10.00

Arugula, romaine, cucumber, radish, carrot, tomatoes, red onion, capers. Tossed in Lemon Vinaigrette, topped with feta & baguette.

Sesame Crusted Tuna

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$16.00

Sushi Grade tuna, crusted with black & white sesame seeds, seared rare and served on baby spinach with Asian dressing.

Tejano Taco Salad

Tejano Taco Salad

$11.00

Tortilla chips, romaine, black bean taco meat, Cheddar/Jack. Pico, Salsa and Ranch on the side.

Soup/Sides

1/2 Cheese Fry

$4.50

Cup Soup

$3.75

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Baby Bakers

$2.50

Loaded Baby Bakers

$3.50

Broccolini

$2.50

Brussel Sprouts

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Garlic Mash

$2.50

Loaded Mash

$3.50

Tabouli

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Mushy Peas

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Side Caesar

$2.50

Desserts

Brownie Bites Cheesecake

$7.00

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

.

Website

Location

220 N Independence St, Enid, OK 73701

Directions

Gallery
Callahan's Pub & Grille image
Map
More near Enid
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston