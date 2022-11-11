Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Casino Inn Bar & Grill

379 Reviews

$

1155 Alpine Blvd

Alpine, CA 91901

Order Again

Apps

spinach- art dip

$15.00

chili

$7.00+

short rib sliders

$16.00

pear-jam crustinis

$13.00Out of stock

mushroom flatbread

$16.00Out of stock

crispy brussels

$14.00

seared ahi

$18.00

potato skins

$13.00

lamb sliders

$15.00Out of stock

carnitas polenta cakes

$15.00

broccoli cheddar

$7.00+Out of stock

squash soup

$7.00+

tuffle mush soup

$7.00+

jalapeno poppers

$7.50

pretzel bites

$13.00

fried chicken bites

$14.00

corn dog bites

$14.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

house salad

$10.00

apple persimmon

$14.00Out of stock

fall salmon salad

$17.00Out of stock

roasted beet salad

$14.00

WINGS

5/$10

$10.00

10/$18

$18.00

15/$25

$25.00

25/$40

$45.00

entrees

10oz steak

$35.00

Pork shank

$22.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Fried Chicken Plate

$24.00

Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

Braised Short Rib

$27.00

Fish OR Shrimp tacos

$18.00

sides

bacon mash

$5.00

roasted beets

$5.00

mash potatoes

$5.00

crispy brussels

$5.00

poblano polenta

$5.00

roasted squash

$5.00

truffle mash

$5.00

mushrooms

$5.00

BURGERS & MORE

Bacon Cheddar

$17.00

Casino Inn

$16.00

Cuban

$18.00

blue cheese burger

$17.00

mush swiss

$18.00

LAMB BURGER

$19.00

Veggie Wrap NEW

$17.00

Baskets

FRIES

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

RINGS

$10.00

SWEET POT FF

$10.00

TOTS

$9.00

$$ EXTRA $$

DRAFT BEER (Copy)

10 Hop 16

$8.00

394 16

$8.00

805

$8.00

Big Wave 16

$8.00

Boatshoes 16

$9.00

Bud Light 16

$5.00

Cali Squeeze 16

$8.00

Contact Haze 16

$9.00

Coors Light 16

$5.00

Duckfoot 16

$8.00Out of stock

Guinness 16

$9.00

Kilt Lifter 16

$8.00

Mango Cart 16

$8.00

Muntz 16

$9.00

Pacifico 16

$8.00

Revolver 16

$9.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Sculpin 16

$8.00

Spacedust 16

$9.00

Stella 16

$8.00

Stone IPA 16

$5.00Out of stock

Truly 16

$8.00

Newtopia Cyder 16

$8.00

Avalanche amber 16

$7.00Out of stock

RED (Copy)

Bread N Butter Cab

$6.00

Joliesse Pinot Noir

$6.00

181 Merlot

$6.00

Menage Midnight

$8.00

Conundrum

$10.00

Exitus

$11.00

WHITE (Copy)

Joliesse Chardonnay

$6.00

Joliesse Rosè

$7.00

242 Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Ménage Grigio

$8.00

White Zin

$5.00

HH FOOD

HH TENDERS

$7.00

HH NACHOS

$6.00

HH SHOTS

HH JACK FIRE

$5.00

HH HONEY JACK

$5.00

HH HORNITOS SILVER

$5.00

HH HORNITOS REPO

$5.00

HH HORNITOS ANEJO

$5.00

Lager and shot

$12.00

HH WELL

HH WELL VODKA

$5.00

HH WELL TEQUILLA

$7.00

HH WELL WHISKEY

$5.00

HH WELL RUM

$5.00

HH Food

SIP & PAINT 12.11.22

1 TICKET

$30.00

DESSERTS

LAVA CAKE

$9.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$9.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Neighborhood Bar of East County San Diego.

Website

Location

1155 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA 91901

Directions

