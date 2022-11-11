Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Casino Inn Bar & Grill
379 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your Neighborhood Bar of East County San Diego.
Location
1155 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA 91901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Press Box Sports Lounge - 2990 Jamacha Road suite 120
4.1 • 746
2990 Jamacha Road suite 120 El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurant