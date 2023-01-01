Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alpine restaurants you'll love

Alpine restaurants
Alpine's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Bars & lounges
Sandwich
Must-try Alpine restaurants

Casino Inn Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casino Inn Bar & Grill

1155 Alpine Blvd, Alpine

Avg 4.4 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$10.00
Bacon Cheddar Burger$17.00
Casino Burger$16.00
More about Casino Inn Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Homestyle hawaiian Chula Vista - 1558 E H Street

1558 E H Street, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lava Chicken$12.95
Panko crusted, fried and served with side of our famous Lava Sauce.
Lemonade$5.00
32oz, refreshing & ice cold handmade lemonade.
Deep Fried Musubi$6.50
2 Spam Musubis, panko crusted and deep fried then topped with spicy mayo and Lava Sauce.
More about Homestyle hawaiian Chula Vista - 1558 E H Street
Banner pic

 

Mike Hess Brewing - Alpine - 1347 Tavern Road

1347 Tavern Road, Alpine

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Mike Hess Brewing - Alpine - 1347 Tavern Road
