Cheesie's Pub & Grub - Milwaukee

2,374 Reviews

$

1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE

CHICAGO, IL 60622

Appetizers.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served w/ your choice of Dipping sauce. 4 per order.

Original Pizza Puff

Original Pizza Puff

$6.00

You know what it is. Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.

Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites

Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites

$7.00

Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$6.00

Tator Tots, Chili, Cheese Blend, and Chives. Served w/ Sour Cream.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.

Homemade Fried Pickles

Homemade Fried Pickles

$7.00

Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.

Perfect Grilled Cheese

The OG

The OG

$8.50

American and Cheddar Cheese Spread on Texas Toast. Served with Tomato Soup Dip.

The Caprese

The Caprese

$9.50

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, cracked black pepper and fresh basil on sourdough. Served w/ creamy pesto mayo dipping sauce.

The Frenchie

The Frenchie

$10.50

American cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, steak-cut French fries, bacon and chives on sourdough bread. Served w/ sour cream.

The Mac

The Mac

$11.50

American cheese, cheddar cheese spread and housemade macaroni and cheese on Texas toast. Served w/ tomato soup dipping sauce.

The Popper

The Popper

$10.50

Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, fresh jalapeño slices and bacon on sourdough bread. Served w/ chipotle mayo dipping sauce.

The Melt

The Melt

$12.50

American cheese, mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken breast, bacon, thousand island and tomato on texas toast. Served w/ creamy pesto mayo dipping sauce.

The Tenderizer

The Tenderizer

$12.50

Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.

The Balboa

The Balboa

$12.50

Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, and mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, on sourdough. Served w/ chipotle mayo dipping sauce.

Sandwich of the Month

$12.50

The Gobbler - Sliced Turkey Breast with Melted Swiss Cheese, Peas, Carrots, Corn and Mashed Potatoes and Gravy on Sourdough Bread. Served with Cranberry Aioli on the Side

Delicious Soups.

Bowl of Tomato Soup

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$5.50

12 oz Bowl of Zesty Tomato Soup

Cup of Tomato Soup

Cup of Tomato Soup

$3.50

8 oz Cup of Zesty Tomato Soup

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$5.50

12 oz Bowl of Beef Chili. Topped with Cheese Blend and Chives. Served with Sour Cream

Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$3.50

8 oz Cup of Beef Chili. Topped with Cheese Blend and Chives. Served with Sour Cream

Sides.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$3.50
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Steak Cut Fries with Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$5.00

Beer Battered Crispy Onions. Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.

Kid's Menu.

Kid's Chicken Tender Meal

Kid's Chicken Tender Meal

$7.00

2 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of Dipping Sauce, a Small Fry and a Capri Sun

Kid's Mac n' Cheese Meal

Kid's Mac n' Cheese Meal

$7.00

Cup of Creamy Mac and Cheese served a Small Fry and a Capri Sun

Kids OG

Kids OG

$7.00

1/2 Order of the OG Sandwich served with Tomato Soup Dipping Sauce, a Small Fry and a Capri Sun

Desserts.

Deep Fried PB&J Uncrustable

Deep Fried PB&J Uncrustable

$4.50

Topped with Powdered Sugar and served with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Deep Fried PB&J Uncrustable (2)

Deep Fried PB&J Uncrustable (2)

$7.50

Topped with Powdered Sugar and served with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls (3)

Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls (3)

$4.50

Deep Fried Cinnamon Rolls topped with Cinnamon and Sugar and served with housemade icing. 3 per order

Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls (6)

Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls (6)

$7.00

Deep Fried Cinnamon Rolls topped with Cinnamon and Sugar and served with housemade icing. 3 per order

S'mores Bark

S'mores Bark

$5.50Out of stock

Rich milk chocolate set and broken into pieces with mini marshmallow, and graham cracker crumble for the campfire feel

Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$5.50Out of stock

Classic Turtle Brownie with Caramel Drizzle and Toasted Pecans

Skittles Shake

Skittles Shake

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks.

Bottled Water

$3.00
Capri Sun

Capri Sun

$2.25

Chooose Your Flavor

Cool Blue Gatorade

Cool Blue Gatorade

$3.00
Diet Pepsi Bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.00
Orange Crush Bottle

Orange Crush Bottle

$3.00
Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00
Redbull Can

Redbull Can

$4.00

Classic 8.4 oz Cans. Choose Your Flavor

Sierra Mist Bottle

$3.00
Wild Cherry Pepsi Bottle

Wild Cherry Pepsi Bottle

$3.00
Yoohoo

Yoohoo

$2.50Out of stock

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 5:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 5:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO, IL 60622

Directions

