American

Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

3101 W Lake Street

Chicago, IL 60612

For families and groups of 8 to 10

Sunday Funday Combo

$100.00

Half Pan Jerk Party Wings and 1 Gallon of Cocoa Chili; serves 8 to 10.

Jerk Party Wings

$60.00

Half pan of jerk chicken wingettes and an 8 oz cup of our Spicy Jerk Sauce & Marinade

Cocoa Chili

Coconut Rice & Peas

Baked Mac 'n' Cheese

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
An educational foodie experience serving up Afro-Caribbean-Soul fanfare with a sweet and spicy flair like our authentic Jamaican Jerk Chicken and signature Cocoa Chili

3101 W Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60612

