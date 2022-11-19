Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Parson's Chicken and Fish West Town

26 Reviews

$

2109 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

French Fries
Chicken Nuggets
Hot Chicken Nuggets

Appetizers To Go

Ponderosa Salad

$13.00

Werp Farms Little Gem Lettuce, Poppy Seed Dressing, Bacon, Aged Cheddar, Tomato, Radishes, Red Onion

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.00

Werp Farms Mixed Greens, Herbs, radishes, Cucumbers, Mustard Vinaigrette on the Side

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce

Hot Chicken Nuggets

Hot Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise

Entree ToGo

Hot White

$12.00

A wing and a breast served with white bread and pickles

Hot Dark

Hot Dark

$11.00

A thigh and a leg served with white bread and pickles

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Two Smashed Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, Potato Bun.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.

Veggie Club

Veggie Club

$12.00

Pickled beets, radishes, cucumbers, herbed cream cheese, Three Sisters Garden pea shoots, greens, mustard vinaigrette

1/4 White Fried

1/4 White Fried

$10.00

A wing and a breast

1/4 Dark Fried

1/4 Dark Fried

$9.00

A thigh and a leg

1/2 Fried

1/2 Fried

$18.00
Whole Fried

Whole Fried

$32.00
1/4 White Grilled

1/4 White Grilled

$10.00

A wing and a breast

1/4 Dark Grilled

1/4 Dark Grilled

$9.00

A thigh and a leg

1/2 Grilled

1/2 Grilled

$18.00
Whole Grilled

Whole Grilled

$32.00
3 Piece Fish

3 Piece Fish

$9.00
6 Piece Fish

6 Piece Fish

$18.00

9 Piece Fish

$27.00

Fish Basket

$33.00

9 Piece fish served with Honey Corn Muffins and Cole Slaw...and of course a lot of Tartar Sauce

Fried Skillet

$38.00

Whole Fried Chicken (10 pieces) served with Mashed Potatoes and Creamy Slaw

Grilled Skillet

$38.00

Whole Grilled Chicken (10 pieces) served with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy and Creamy Slaw

Veggie BURGER

$12.00

Two Smashed Beyond Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, Potato Bun.

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

1/2 pound of Panko Battered Fried Shrimp, French Fries, served with Cocktail Sauce

Parson's Hot Not-Chicken Sandwich

Parson's Hot Not-Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Plant-based Chicken, breaded and fried, tossed in Parson's yellow hot sauce, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun

Parson's Not-Chicken Sandwich

Parson's Not-Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Plant-based Chicken, breaded and fried, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun

Sides ToGo

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Jack cheese, Merkts, Rigatoni Mezzi, broiled with Cheddar and Parmesan

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce

Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$6.00

Natural cut with kosher salt, house ranch powder and Parmesan served with your choice of sauce

Creamy Slaw

Creamy Slaw

$5.00

Pickles

$3.00

Side of our thick cut pickle chunks (as seen with the Parson's Hot)

Sauces ToGo

Ranch

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Ketchup

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Dijon, clover honey, roasted garlic, and mayonnaise

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Parson's own house made BBQ sauce- Sweet, Tangy and Thick - contains Worcestershire

Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Classic garlic mayo - roasted garlic and lemon

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

NA Beverages

Cheerwine

$4.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$5.00

Metric Cold Brew

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Slushies and Cocktails ToGo (Alcohol)

Negroni Slushy To Go!

Negroni Slushy To Go!

$11.00

Letherbee Gin, Luxardo Bitter, Sweet Vermouth, Citrus

Beer ToGo (Alcohol)

Parson's Beer

Parson's Beer

$5.00

Revolution Brewing / Chicago, IL / 4.8% ABV

Parson's 6 Pack

Parson's 6 Pack

$18.00

Take home a 6-pack of our Parson's Beer, brewed by Revolution! Revolution Brewing / Chicago, IL / 4.8% ABV

Modelo

$6.00

Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V. / Mexico City, Mexico / 4.4% ABV

Modelo 6 Pack

$20.00

Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V. / Mexico City, Mexico / 4.4% ABV

Michelada

$7.00

Modelo with 2oz of our house-made Michelada Mix!

Michelada 6 Pack

$22.00

Six Modelos with 9oz of our house-made Michelada Mix!

Wine ToGo (Alcohol)

Btl White

$40.00

Vera Vinho Verde

Btl Red

$40.00

Mas Théo, P'tit Gaby

Btl Rose

$40.00

Lambert Chinon Rose

Btl Sparkling

$40.00

Los Monteros, Cava Brut

Btl Orange Wine

$50.00

Gulp / Hablo Orange

Dessert ToGo

Bang Bang Pie

$7.00

Parson's X Bang Bang

Retail ToGo

Yellow Hot Sauce

$5.00

Red Hot Sauce

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

