American
Bars & Lounges

The Beetle Bar & Grill

699 Reviews

$$

2532 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Shared Plates

Beetle Wings

$13.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Elote Toast

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Cauliflower

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Nachos

$10.00

Poutine

$12.00

Pub Pretzels

$10.00

Sliders

$13.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries Beer Cheese

$7.00

Soup & Salads

Arugula

$11.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Caesar

$10.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Fennel Apple Salad

$17.00

Kale Cobb Salad

$15.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Smoked Salmon Salad

$15.00

Spinach Beet Salad

$12.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Pizza & Pasta

Beetle Classic

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Fig & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Hawaiian

$15.00

Entree Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Roni Pizza

$14.00

Sausage Pizza

$13.00

Wild Shroom

$14.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$15.00

Three cheese pizza

$13.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Cabo

$14.00

Moby Dick

$15.00

Mushroom Bahn Mi

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Club

$15.00

Steak & Fennel

$17.00

The Cuban

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Burgers

Backwoods

$15.00

Baja Burger

$15.00

Black & Bleu

$15.00

Elvis

$15.00

Figgy Stardust

$15.00

Shroom

$15.00

Trucker

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Burger

$12.00

Bottles and Cans

Avery Ellie's Brown

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Clausthaler N/A

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Crabbie's

$8.00

Dovetail

$9.00

Duchess De Bourgogne

$11.00

Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti

$10.00

Fat Pug

$8.00

Half Acre Fader

$6.00

Hallow DIPA

$9.00

High Life

$5.00

Little Sumpin'

$8.00

Middle Brow

$8.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Odell

$7.00

Old Style

$3.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$8.00

PBR

$4.00

PollyAnna

$8.00

Revolution Hero

$7.00

Run Wild IPA

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Tecate

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

Vanderghinste

$9.00

Alaskan Amber

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Lagunitas Lil’ Sumpin

$7.00

Bell’s Two Hearted IPA

$7.00

Cruz Blanca Palm Shade

$7.00

Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale

$9.00

Crabbie's Ginger Beer

$8.00

Vanderghinste Oud Bruin Sour

$9.00

Aleman Soul Man

$8.00

Heretic Porter

$9.00

Cocktails

2 Bar Boulevardier

$12.00

2 to Tango

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Aronia Manhattan

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

BBB Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Aviation

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Car Bomb

$11.00

Cider-Bourbon

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Fig Old Fashioned

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

JagerBomb

$10.00

Lake House Daiquiri

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Long Island

$13.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Malort and Coffee

$10.00

Malort Spritz

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mezcal Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Mezcal Negroni

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Misoo

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

O Bomb

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Paradiso

$12.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Persimmon Margarita

$12.00

Pisco Greyhound

$12.00

Rum Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Saffron

$12.00

Saffron Velvet

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Scotch Toddy

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

The Hemingway

$12.00

The Last Word

$12.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Tumbleweed

$12.00

Untitled Art

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Drafts

3 Floyds

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Bodem

$7.00

Charlatan

$7.00

Jungle Boogie

$8.00

Off Color Apex Predator

$7.00

On Tour

$8.00

PBR

$4.00

Pipeworks

$8.00

Solemn Oath

$7.00

Tandem

$8.00

Une Annee

$8.00

Unity Vibration

$8.00

WarPigs

$7.00

Whiner El Tub

$8.00

Liquor

3 Olives Grape

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

ch Vodka

$8.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Citros

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Peach

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Vanil

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Dbl 3 Olives Grape

$15.00

Dbl Absolut

$15.00

Dbl Belvedere

$21.00

Dbl ch Vodka

$15.00

Dbl Chopin

$23.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$19.00

Dbl Ketel One

$17.00

Dbl Stoli

$15.00

Dbl Stoli Blueberry

$15.00

Dbl Stoli Citros

$15.00

Dbl Stoli Orange

$15.00

Dbl Stoli Peach

$15.00

Dbl Stoli Raz

$15.00

Dbl Stoli Vanil

$15.00

Dbl Tito's

$15.00

Dbl Well Vodka

$13.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Big Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Knickerbocker

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Terra Gin

$8.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Dbl Well Gin

$13.00

Dbl Beefeater

$15.00

Dbl Big Gin

$15.00

Dbl Bombay Sapphire

$19.00

Dbl Hendricks

$17.00

Dbl Knickerbocker

$15.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$15.00

Dbl Terra

$15.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Blackwell

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Lake House rum

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$7.00

Uruapan

$8.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Dbl Well Rum

$13.00

Dbl Bacardi

$15.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$15.00

Dbl Goslings

$15.00

Dbl Malibu

$15.00

Dbl Myers

$13.00

Camarena

$8.00

Cazadores Anejo

$11.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Diaz Brothers Mezcal

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

El Tesoro

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Mezcal Verde

$10.00

Migenta

$10.00

Partida Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tanteo

$7.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Dbl Well Tequila

$13.00

Dbl Adelita

$15.00

Dbl Camarena

$15.00

Dbl Cazadores Anejo

$21.00

Dbl Cazadores Blanco

$17.00

Dbl Cazadores Reposado

$19.00

Dbl Don Julio Blanco

$19.00

Dbl Espolon

$17.00

Dbl Hornitos

$17.00

Dbl Jose Cuervo

$13.00

Dbl Mezcal

$19.00

Dbl Patron Silver

$19.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Cardinal Bourbon

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Rye

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Maker's 46

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

New Holland BBB

$9.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Powers

$8.00

Red Stag

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Seagram's VO

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Suntory

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Jeppsons Bourbon

$8.00

Dbl Well Whiskey

$13.00

Dbl Basil Hayden

$21.00

Dbl Buffalo Trace

$19.00

Dbl Bulleit

$19.00

Dbl Bulleit Rye

$19.00

Dbl Bushmills

$13.00

Dbl Crown Royal

$17.00

Dbl Fireball

$15.00

Dbl Jack Daniel's

$15.00

Dbl Jack Daniel's Honey

$15.00

Dbl Jameson

$15.00

Dbl Jim Beam

$15.00

Dbl Jim Beam Rye

$15.00

Dbl Knob Creek

$21.00

Dbl Maker's 46

$19.00

Dbl Maker's Mark

$17.00

Dbl New Holland BBB

$17.00

Dbl Powers

$15.00

Dbl Red Stag

$15.00

Dbl Seagram's 7

$15.00

Dbl Seagram's VO

$15.00

Dbl Suntory

$19.00

Dbl Templeton Rye

$19.00

Dbl Tullamore Dew

$15.00

Dbl Wild Turkey

$15.00

Dbl Woodford Reserve

$21.00

Balvenie

$12.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Glenfiddich 18

$12.00

Glenkinchie

$11.00

Glenlevit Founders Reserve

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Dbl Glenfiddich 18

$23.00

Dbl Glenkinchie

$21.00

Dbl Glenlivet 12

$21.00

Dbl Glenmorangie

$19.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Black

$19.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Red

$17.00

Dbl Laphroaig

$27.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse

$10.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Fernet

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Herbsaint Absinthe

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Malort

$5.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Dbl Aperol

$15.00

Dbl Bailey’s

$15.00

Dbl Campari

$15.00

Dbl Chartreuse

$19.00

Dbl Courvoisier

$19.00

Dbl Fernet

$13.00

Dbl Frangelico

$13.00

Dbl Grand Marnier

$19.00

Dbl Hennessy

$19.00

Dbl Herbsaint

$17.00

Dbl Jagermeister

$15.00

Dbl Kahlua

$15.00

Dbl Malort

$9.00

Dbl Sambuca

$17.00

Dbl Southern Comfort

$15.00

NA Bev

Avec Hibiscus Pomegranate

$5.00

Avec Jalapeño Blood Orange

$5.00

Avec Yuzu Lime

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Energy Drink

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

März CBD Elixir

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Wonder CBD

$7.00

Wine

Gls Cotes de Gascogne Blanc

$11.00

Gls Dawn Chrus Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Gls Pere and Fils Chardonnay

$11.00

Gls Portell Cava

$12.00

Gls Forchir Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Btl Portell Brut Cava Spain NV

$42.00

Btl Dawn Chrorus Sauvignon Blanc Argentina 2018

$40.00

Btl Tarrica Cellars Pinot Gris California 2017

$40.00

Bt Pere and Fils Chardonnay France 2016

$40.00

Btl Cotes de Gascogne Blanc

$40.00

Gls Alandra Red Blend

$11.00

Gls Gouguenheim Malbec

$10.00

Gls Hayes Cabernet

$10.00

Gls Tarrica Pinot Noir

$11.00

Montepulciano

$11.00

Btl Gouguenheim Malbec Argentina 2017

$36.00

Btl Tarrica Pinot Noir France 2017

$40.00

Btl Hayes Cabernet Argentina 2017

$40.00

Btl Alandra Red Blend

$40.00

Gls Gouguenheim Malbec Bubbles

$12.00

Gls Libertat Brut Rose

$11.00

Lil Fizz

$10.00

Misoo

$10.00

Btl Gouguenheim Malbec Bubbles Extra Brut Rosé Argentina 2017

$42.00

Btl Portell Cava

$42.00

Btl Libertat Brut Rose

$40.00

Gls Cinsault Rose

$12.00

Gls Poggio Anima Rose

$10.00

Btl Radly and Finch Rose

$42.00

Btl Poggio Anima Rose

$36.00

Specials

Combo

$8.00

Fader Bucket

$20.00

$8 El Tesoro

$8.00

Woodford Mint Julep

$13.00

SLRRRP Shot

$5.00

Brownie

Banana cake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Brownie

$5.00

Cheesecake Pop

$5.00

Cookie

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$7.00

Beetle Merch

T shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Beetle Merch

T Shirt

$25.00

Hats

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2532 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
The Beetle Bar & Grill image
The Beetle Bar & Grill image
The Beetle Bar & Grill image

Map
