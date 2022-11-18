- Home
American
Bars & Lounges
The Beetle Bar & Grill
699 Reviews
$$
2532 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Shared Plates
Soup & Salads
Pizza & Pasta
Beetle Classic
$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$14.00
Cheese Pizza
$12.00
Fig & Goat Cheese
$14.00
Hawaiian
$15.00
Entree Mac and Cheese
$10.00
Roni Pizza
$14.00
Sausage Pizza
$13.00
Wild Shroom
$14.00
Side Mac and Cheese
$5.00
Corned Beef and Cabbage
$15.00
Three cheese pizza
$13.00
Coleslaw
$3.00
Sandwiches
Burgers
Bottles and Cans
Avery Ellie's Brown
$7.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Clausthaler N/A
$6.00
Coors Banquet
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Crabbie's
$8.00
Dovetail
$9.00
Duchess De Bourgogne
$11.00
Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti
$10.00
Fat Pug
$8.00
Half Acre Fader
$6.00
Hallow DIPA
$9.00
High Life
$5.00
Little Sumpin'
$8.00
Middle Brow
$8.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
Odell
$7.00
Old Style
$3.00
Original Sin Black Widow
$8.00
PBR
$4.00
PollyAnna
$8.00
Revolution Hero
$7.00
Run Wild IPA
$7.00
Stella
$7.00
Tecate
$5.00
Topo Chico Seltzer
$6.00
Vanderghinste
$9.00
Tecate
$5.00
Clausthaler N/A
$6.00
Alaskan Amber
$6.00
Stella Artois
$7.00
Lagunitas Lil’ Sumpin
$7.00
Bell’s Two Hearted IPA
$7.00
Cruz Blanca Palm Shade
$7.00
Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale
$9.00
Crabbie's Ginger Beer
$8.00
Vanderghinste Oud Bruin Sour
$9.00
Aleman Soul Man
$8.00
Heretic Porter
$9.00
Cocktails
2 Bar Boulevardier
$12.00
2 to Tango
$12.00
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Appletini
$12.00
Aronia Manhattan
$12.00
Aviation
$12.00
BBB Old Fashioned
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Blueberry Aviation
$12.00
Boulevardier
$12.00
Car Bomb
$11.00
Cider-Bourbon
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Fig Old Fashioned
$12.00
French 75
$12.00
Green Tea Shot
$9.00
Greyhound
$10.00
Hot Toddy
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
JagerBomb
$10.00
Lake House Daiquiri
$12.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$12.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$9.00
Long Island
$13.00
Mai Tai
$10.00
Malort and Coffee
$10.00
Malort Spritz
$10.00
Margarita
$12.00
Mezcal Hot Chocolate
$12.00
Mezcal Negroni
$12.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Misoo
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Negroni
$12.00
O Bomb
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Paloma
$12.00
Paradiso
$12.00
Penicillin
$12.00
Persimmon Margarita
$12.00
Pisco Greyhound
$12.00
Rum Old Fashioned
$12.00
Rum Punch
$12.00
Saffron
$12.00
Saffron Velvet
$12.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Scotch Toddy
$12.00
Screwdriver
$9.00
Sea Breeze
$9.00
Sex on the Beach
$10.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
The Hemingway
$12.00
The Last Word
$12.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Tumbleweed
$12.00
Untitled Art
$10.00
Vegas Bomb
$10.00
Washington Apple
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Drafts
Liquor
3 Olives Grape
$8.00
Absolut
$8.00
Belvedere
$11.00
ch Vodka
$8.00
Chopin
$12.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Stoli
$8.00
Stoli Blueberry
$8.00
Stoli Citros
$8.00
Stoli Orange
$8.00
Stoli Peach
$8.00
Stoli Raz
$8.00
Stoli Vanil
$8.00
Tito's
$8.00
Well Vodka
$7.00
Dbl 3 Olives Grape
$15.00
Dbl Absolut
$15.00
Dbl Belvedere
$21.00
Dbl ch Vodka
$15.00
Dbl Chopin
$23.00
Dbl Grey Goose
$19.00
Dbl Ketel One
$17.00
Dbl Stoli
$15.00
Dbl Stoli Blueberry
$15.00
Dbl Stoli Citros
$15.00
Dbl Stoli Orange
$15.00
Dbl Stoli Peach
$15.00
Dbl Stoli Raz
$15.00
Dbl Stoli Vanil
$15.00
Dbl Tito's
$15.00
Dbl Well Vodka
$13.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Big Gin
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Knickerbocker
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Terra Gin
$8.00
Well Gin
$7.00
Dbl Well Gin
$13.00
Dbl Beefeater
$15.00
Dbl Big Gin
$15.00
Dbl Bombay Sapphire
$19.00
Dbl Hendricks
$17.00
Dbl Knickerbocker
$15.00
Dbl Tanqueray
$15.00
Dbl Terra
$15.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Blackwell
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Goslings
$8.00
Lake House rum
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Myers
$7.00
Uruapan
$8.00
Well Rum
$7.00
Dbl Well Rum
$13.00
Dbl Bacardi
$15.00
Dbl Captain Morgan
$15.00
Dbl Goslings
$15.00
Dbl Malibu
$15.00
Dbl Myers
$13.00
Camarena
$8.00
Cazadores Anejo
$11.00
Cazadores Blanco
$9.00
Cazadores Reposado
$10.00
Diaz Brothers Mezcal
$10.00
Don Julio Blanco
$10.00
El Tesoro
$10.00
Espolon Reposado
$9.00
Hornitos
$9.00
Jose Cuervo
$7.00
Mezcal Verde
$10.00
Migenta
$10.00
Partida Reposado
$10.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Tanteo
$7.00
Tanteo Jalapeno
$7.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
Dbl Well Tequila
$13.00
Dbl Adelita
$15.00
Dbl Camarena
$15.00
Dbl Cazadores Anejo
$21.00
Dbl Cazadores Blanco
$17.00
Dbl Cazadores Reposado
$19.00
Dbl Don Julio Blanco
$19.00
Dbl Espolon
$17.00
Dbl Hornitos
$17.00
Dbl Jose Cuervo
$13.00
Dbl Mezcal
$19.00
Dbl Patron Silver
$19.00
Basil Hayden
$11.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Bulleit
$10.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Bushmills
$7.00
Cardinal Bourbon
$8.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Fireball
$8.00
Jack Daniel's
$8.00
Jack Daniel's Honey
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Jim Beam Rye
$8.00
Knob Creek
$11.00
Maker's 46
$10.00
Maker's Mark
$9.00
New Holland BBB
$9.00
Old Overholt
$8.00
Powers
$8.00
Red Stag
$8.00
Seagram's 7
$8.00
Seagram's VO
$8.00
Skrewball
$8.00
Suntory
$10.00
Templeton Rye
$10.00
Tullamore Dew
$8.00
Well Whiskey
$7.00
Wild Turkey
$8.00
Woodford Reserve
$11.00
Jeppsons Bourbon
$8.00
Dbl Well Whiskey
$13.00
Dbl Basil Hayden
$21.00
Dbl Buffalo Trace
$19.00
Dbl Bulleit
$19.00
Dbl Bulleit Rye
$19.00
Dbl Bushmills
$13.00
Dbl Crown Royal
$17.00
Dbl Fireball
$15.00
Dbl Jack Daniel's
$15.00
Dbl Jack Daniel's Honey
$15.00
Dbl Jameson
$15.00
Dbl Jim Beam
$15.00
Dbl Jim Beam Rye
$15.00
Dbl Knob Creek
$21.00
Dbl Maker's 46
$19.00
Dbl Maker's Mark
$17.00
Dbl New Holland BBB
$17.00
Dbl Powers
$15.00
Dbl Red Stag
$15.00
Dbl Seagram's 7
$15.00
Dbl Seagram's VO
$15.00
Dbl Suntory
$19.00
Dbl Templeton Rye
$19.00
Dbl Tullamore Dew
$15.00
Dbl Wild Turkey
$15.00
Dbl Woodford Reserve
$21.00
Balvenie
$12.00
Dewar's
$8.00
Glenfiddich 18
$12.00
Glenkinchie
$11.00
Glenlevit Founders Reserve
$8.00
Glenlivet 12
$11.00
Glenmorangie
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$9.00
Laphroaig
$14.00
Dbl Glenfiddich 18
$23.00
Dbl Glenkinchie
$21.00
Dbl Glenlivet 12
$21.00
Dbl Glenmorangie
$19.00
Dbl Johnnie Walker Black
$19.00
Dbl Johnnie Walker Red
$17.00
Dbl Laphroaig
$27.00
Monkey Shoulder
$8.00
Amaretto
$7.00
Aperol
$8.00
Bailey's
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Chartreuse
$10.00
Courvoisier
$10.00
Fernet
$7.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Hennessy
$10.00
Herbsaint Absinthe
$10.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Malort
$5.00
Sambuca
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Drambuie
$10.00
Dbl Aperol
$15.00
Dbl Bailey’s
$15.00
Dbl Campari
$15.00
Dbl Chartreuse
$19.00
Dbl Courvoisier
$19.00
Dbl Fernet
$13.00
Dbl Frangelico
$13.00
Dbl Grand Marnier
$19.00
Dbl Hennessy
$19.00
Dbl Herbsaint
$17.00
Dbl Jagermeister
$15.00
Dbl Kahlua
$15.00
Dbl Malort
$9.00
Dbl Sambuca
$17.00
Dbl Southern Comfort
$15.00
NA Bev
Avec Hibiscus Pomegranate
$5.00
Avec Jalapeño Blood Orange
$5.00
Avec Yuzu Lime
$5.00
Coffee
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Energy Drink
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$2.50
März CBD Elixir
$7.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Soda
$2.50
Virgin Bloody Mary
$6.00
Wonder CBD
$7.00
Wine
Gls Cotes de Gascogne Blanc
$11.00
Gls Dawn Chrus Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
Gls Pere and Fils Chardonnay
$11.00
Gls Portell Cava
$12.00
Gls Forchir Pinot Grigio
$11.00
Btl Portell Brut Cava Spain NV
$42.00
Btl Dawn Chrorus Sauvignon Blanc Argentina 2018
$40.00
Btl Tarrica Cellars Pinot Gris California 2017
$40.00
Bt Pere and Fils Chardonnay France 2016
$40.00
Btl Cotes de Gascogne Blanc
$40.00
Gls Alandra Red Blend
$11.00
Gls Gouguenheim Malbec
$10.00
Gls Hayes Cabernet
$10.00
Gls Tarrica Pinot Noir
$11.00
Montepulciano
$11.00
Btl Gouguenheim Malbec Argentina 2017
$36.00
Btl Tarrica Pinot Noir France 2017
$40.00
Btl Hayes Cabernet Argentina 2017
$40.00
Btl Alandra Red Blend
$40.00
Gls Gouguenheim Malbec Bubbles
$12.00
Gls Libertat Brut Rose
$11.00
Gls Portell Cava
$12.00
Lil Fizz
$10.00
Misoo
$10.00
Btl Gouguenheim Malbec Bubbles Extra Brut Rosé Argentina 2017
$42.00
Btl Portell Cava
$42.00
Btl Libertat Brut Rose
$40.00
Gls Cinsault Rose
$12.00
Gls Poggio Anima Rose
$10.00
Btl Radly and Finch Rose
$42.00
Btl Poggio Anima Rose
$36.00
Beetle Merch
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Divey
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2532 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery
