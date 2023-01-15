Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orkenoy

115 Reviews

$$

1757 North Kimball Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Ørkenoy is a creative enclave located in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago, operating as a brewery, kitchen and synergetic haunt for local artists. Driven by “unchartered inspiration,” the hybrid venue, anchored within the Kimball Arts Center, is infused with Nordic influences and an eclectic, welcoming ambiance.

1757 North Kimball Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

