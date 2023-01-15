Orkenoy
115 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Ørkenoy is a creative enclave located in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago, operating as a brewery, kitchen and synergetic haunt for local artists. Driven by “unchartered inspiration,” the hybrid venue, anchored within the Kimball Arts Center, is infused with Nordic influences and an eclectic, welcoming ambiance.
1757 North Kimball Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
