Pizza Matta

3211 West Armitage Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Food

Pizza

Pizza

$20.00

Build Your Own

Salads

APPLE SALAD

$20.00

manchego, bacon, almond, pumpkin seed, lentils, and tarragon, roasted onion/sesame vinaigrette

BEET SALAD

$20.00

prairie fruits farm fresh goat cheese, walnut, pickled raisin, carrot, dill, garlic cracker, creamy cucumber dressing

PEPPERONI SALAD

$20.00

pepperoni, aged provolone, red onion, cucumber, fennel, roasted tomato, pepperoncini, fried garlic, sunflower seeds, spicy sourdough croutons, provolone, Italian dressing

GULF SHRIMP SALAD

$20.00

roasted gulf shrimp in lime aioli , mango, sweet and salty peanut, brown rice, red onion, sunflower seeds, edamame, yuzu vinaigrette

HONEYMOON SALAD

$10.00

lettuce alone

Add Ons

Anchovies in a Jar

$10.00

Fresh Ricotta Dip

$7.00

Extra Creamy Tomato Dressing

$2.00

Extra Italian Dressing

$2.00

Extra Yuzu Dressing

$2.00

Extra Roasted Onion Sesame Dressing

$2.00

Hidden Valley Ranch

$2.00

Red Clay Peach Hot Honey

$10.00

Red Clay Hot Honey

$6.00Out of stock

Red Clay Original Hot Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Red Clay Verde Hot Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Red Clay Peach Hot Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Red Clay Carolina Hot Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Red Clay Habanero Hot Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert

Superman Ice Cream

$10.00

NA Beverages

Filbert's Cola

$5.00

Filbert's Diet Cola

$5.00

Filbert's Root Beer

$5.00

Filbert's Diet Root Beer

$5.00

Filbert's "Mr. Newport" Lemon-Lime

$5.00

Filbert's Orange Pop

$5.00

Filbert's Cherry Pop

$5.00

Fillbert's Sparkling Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Filbert's Green Apple Pop

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Still Water

$5.00

Merch

Retail

$45.00

Tshirts

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Giant's own style of pizza, and big salads. Available for pick up and delivery only.

Location

3211 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

