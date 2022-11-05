Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee Memes

review star

No reviews yet

1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD

LOS ANGELES, CA 90026

Order Again

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte
Latte
Cold Brew

♡NEW ITEMS♡

Mushroom Hero (Herbal Tea)

$5.75

Blue Jasmine (Green Tea)

$4.25
Blueberry Dark Mocha Latte

Blueberry Dark Mocha Latte

$6.75

Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Dark Belgian Chocolate Condensed Milk (vg) + Blueberry-Infused Shot.

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Our Current Beans on Cold Brew is Single Origin Kenya Kiambu, Washed Process/Medium Roast/Caramel Melon/Grapefruit/Honey

Drip (8am-3pm only)

Drip (8am-3pm only)

$4.00

Our current selection on Drip Coffee is a Medium Roast Latin American Blend, a Mixed Arabica, that features "lasting finish through creamy body, with gentle acidity". There is no better everyday joe than this!

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Our current selection on Espresso is a African/Panamanian Blend. This is a Light Roast composed of 75% Washed Bourbon Arabica (Ethiopia/Rwanda/Burundi) and 25% Natural Geisha Arabica from Panama. This Blend features high-toned Floral notes with Candied Acidity, that leads to a smooth Silky Finish. Our current selection for Decaf Espresso is a Medium Roast European Style Decaf Blend. This blend features notes of smooth cedar and chocolatey dark cherry.

Americano

Americano

$4.00

8oz hot/16oz cold

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

4oz

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

4oz

Flat White

Flat White

$4.75

8oz

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

8oz

Latte

Latte

$5.50

12oz hot/16oz cold

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

12oz hot/16oz cold

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.50

12oz hot/16oz cold

Matchamericano

$5.00

8oz hot/16oz cold

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

12oz hot/16oz cold

Memes

Smoking Tiger

Smoking Tiger

$7.50

Our twist on Espresso & Tonic. Balanced and Sweetened. Apricot, Espresso, House-Carbonated water. Can be made Decaf.

Tree Frog

Tree Frog

$7.00

Matcha & Tonic. Juicy & Refreshing. Apricot, Matcha, House-Carbonated water.

Faithful Toad

Faithful Toad

$7.00

Chai Tea & Tonic. Bubbly and Sweet. Apricot, Chai Tea, House-Carbonated water.

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50

Espresso & Hand-Frothed Choice of Milk. Lightly Sweetened Foam & Smooth Finish. Can be made Decaf.

Iced Matchaccino

Iced Matchaccino

$6.00
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Condensed Milk (vg).

Dark Mocha Latte

Dark Mocha Latte

$6.50

Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Dark Belgian Chocolate Condensed Milk (vg).

Blueberry Dark Mocha Latte

Blueberry Dark Mocha Latte

$6.75

Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Dark Belgian Chocolate Condensed Milk (vg) + Blueberry-Infused Shot.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$6.50

Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Caramel (vg).

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$6.50

Tea

Maesil-Cha

Maesil-Cha

$5.00

Fermented apricot juice.

Iced Sparkling Maesil-Cha

Iced Sparkling Maesil-Cha

$5.50

Fermented apricot-tonic.

Wild Thai (Black Tea)

$4.25

flavor:aromatic notes of Bing cherries/ripe pit fruits/graham cracker/cassia ingredients: organic black tea caffeine: high

Earl Grey Lavender (Black Tea)

$5.00

flavor:soothing perfume and smooth taste ingredients: organic black tea/organic lavender flowers/essential bergamot oil/natural lavender extract caffeine: medium

Blue Jasmine (Green Tea)

$4.25

Moroccan Mint (Green Tea)

$4.50

flavor:bright peppermint and lively green taste ingredients: organic green tea with jasmine and organic peppermint caffeine: low

Blueberry Rooibos (Herbal Tea)

$5.00

flavor: robust rooibos/fruity elderberries&blueberries&hibiscus/tart yet sweet herbal blend ingredients: organic rooibos/organic elderberries/organic hibiscus flowers/organic currants/organic blueberries/natural blueberry flavor/organic schisandra berries/natural strawberry flavor caffeine: none

Wild Guava (Herbal Tea)

$5.50

Mushroom Hero (Herbal Tea)

$5.75

Milk

Organic Whole Milk

$2.50

Organic Fat Free Milk

$2.50

Organic Half & Half

$3.00

Oat Milk

$3.00

Unsweetened Macademia Milk

$3.00

Savory

Butter Croissant.

$5.50

Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Croissant.

$6.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00 Out of stock

Sweet

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll.

$6.50

Banana Pecan Cake

$5.50

Kouign Amagn

$6.50 Out of stock

Vegan

Cookie Butter Cookie VG

$5.25

Sugar Cookie VG

$5.25 Out of stock

Cookie Monster Cookie GF

$5.25 Out of stock

Water

Waiakea Volcanic Water 16.9oz

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water 12oz

$3.00

Retail Coffee Bags

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

$25.00

Medium Light Roast. Mixed berry jam, meyer lemon, orange zest, Bergamot, spice, long sugary mouthfeel. Natural Process Yirgacheffe.

Geisha Highlands Blend

$25.00

Light Roast. Floral, jasmine, candied acidity, tea-rose, peach candy, and plum. Silky smooth finish. 75% Washed Bourbon Arabica-East Africa (Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi) 25% Natural Geisha Arabica-Panama.

Leam Hammer Espresso Blend

$24.50

Oasis Blend

$18.00

Medium Roast. Sweet and balanced chocolate, caramel, and nougat. South American & African Blend.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:58 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:58 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:58 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:58 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:58 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:58 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:58 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee is a beverage brewed from the roasted and ground seeds of tropical plants. Meme is a unit of cultural information spread by imitation. We specialize in sourcing great rotation of coffees and infusing multicultural add-ons to your favorite classic beverages. Come and experience the flavors around the world in a cup with us.

Website

Location

1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES, CA 90026

Directions

Gallery
COFFEE MEMES image
COFFEE MEMES image

