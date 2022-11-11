Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crawfish Cafe

1,063 Reviews

$$

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36

Houston, TX 77072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crawfish FROZEN
Shrimp Headless
Blue Crab

Appetizers

Crawfish Eggrolls

Crawfish Eggrolls

$8.99

Made with crawfish tails, corn, vegetables and cream cheese. Comes with a spicy aioli dipping sauce.

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$5.99
Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$5.99
Crawfish Cheese Bread

Crawfish Cheese Bread

$9.99
Oyster Nachos

Oyster Nachos

$10.99

Fried oysters topped with chipotle tartar sauce and pico de gallo on fried wonton chips.

Boudin Link

Boudin Link

$5.99

Grilled boudin link served with remoulade sauce.

Turkey Neck

$8.99

Served with french bread.

Cajun Calamari

Cajun Calamari

$9.99

Served with spicy aioli sauce.

Steamed Oysters

$11.99

Cream of Crab Soup

$5.99

Boiled Seafood

Black Mussels

Black Mussels

$9.99

Crawfish FROZEN

$11.99
Shrimp Headless

Shrimp Headless

$15.99
Shrimp Head On

Shrimp Head On

$14.99
Crawfish (Live)

Crawfish (Live)

$9.99Out of stock
Little Neck Clams

Little Neck Clams

$9.99
King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$89.99
Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$34.99
Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$13.99

Boiled Corn

$1.49

Boiled Potatoes

$1.99

(3)

Boiled Mushrooms

$6.99

Boiled Sausages

$5.99

Boiled Egg

$1.49

New Zealand Mussels

$12.99

Caribbean Lobster Tail

$42.99Out of stock

Dungeness Crab Cluster

$19.99

Dungeness Crab Live

$54.99Out of stock

Whole Lobster Live

$36.99Out of stock

Wok Specitalties

Crawfish Fried Rice

$13.99

Crawfish tails, chinese sausage.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.99

Shrimp. chinese sausage.

Softshell Crab Fried Rice

Softshell Crab Fried Rice

$24.99

Softshell crab and chinese sausage.

Cajun Fried Rice

Cajun Fried Rice

$14.99

Crawfish tails, shrimp and sausage.

Shrimp Headless (Wok)

$15.99
Shrimp Head On (Wok)

Shrimp Head On (Wok)

$14.99
Snow Crab (Wok)

Snow Crab (Wok)

$34.99

King Crab (Wok)

$89.99

Dungeness Crab Cluster (Wok)

$19.99

Lobster Tail (Wok)

$42.99

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$6.99

Garlic Noodles

$9.99
Blue Crab (Wok)

Blue Crab (Wok)

$13.99

Dungeness Crab (Wok)

$86.99Out of stock

Lobster (Wok)

$59.99Out of stock

Wings

Wings (6pc)

Wings (6pc)

$9.99

Fried Platters

Fried Catfish

$13.99Out of stock

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

2 Fried Catfish

$17.99

6 Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Fried Softshell Crab

$24.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

1 Catfish 6 Shrimp

$17.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

9 Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

3 Shrimp 3 Oysters

$11.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

1 Catfish 3 Shrimp 3 Oysters

$19.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Whole Fried Flounder

Whole Fried Flounder

$17.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Poboys

Fried Catfish Poboy

$13.99

Choice of one side.

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$13.99

Choice of one side.

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Choice of one side.

Fried Softshell Crab Poboy

$24.99

Choice of one side.

Patton Hot Sausage Poboy

$12.99

Choice of one side.

Fried Oyster Poboy

$19.99Out of stock

Choice of one side.

Fried Lobster Poboy

$46.99

Choice of one side.

50/50 Poboy

$16.99

Sides

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$2.79

Regular Fries

$5.99

Hush Puppies

$4.29

French Bread

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

White Rice

$1.99

Shrimp Fried Rice - Side

$3.99

Condiments/Extras

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Condiments

Spicy Aioli Sauce

$0.50

Creole Remoulade Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Topo Chico

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Michelada Mix

$1.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

The Pho Fix Pop Up All Day Menu

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.00Out of stock
Dac Biet Bowl (Combination)

Dac Biet Bowl (Combination)

$13.00Out of stock
The Supreme Bowl

The Supreme Bowl

$22.00Out of stock
The Pho Dip

The Pho Dip

$9.00Out of stock

The Fix (Sate)

$0.50Out of stock

Bone Marrow (Side)

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston, TX 77072

Directions

Gallery
Crawfish Cafe image
Crawfish Cafe image
BG pic
Crawfish Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Magic Cup Cafe - Houston
orange star4.3 • 923
11724 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77072
View restaurantnext
Kim Son - Bellaire - 10603 Bellaire Blvd
orange star3.5 • 74
10603 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77072
View restaurantnext
Taqueria El Charro #3
orange starNo Reviews
10860 Beechnut St Houston, TX 77072
View restaurantnext
Daiq's - LIVE - 7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101 Houston, TX 77072
View restaurantnext
Migo Saigon Food Street
orange starNo Reviews
9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H Houston, TX 77036
View restaurantnext
Tom N Toms Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
9393 Bellaire Blvd Unit A5 Houston, TX 77036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Magic Cup Cafe - Houston
orange star4.3 • 923
11724 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Galleria/Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston