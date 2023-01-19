Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mia and More - Houston Bellaire Blvd

11696 Bellaire Blvd

Houston, TX 77072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

M - Sugarcane Juice

M2 Mía Cốt Dừa (Coconut Cream Cane)

$7.00
M3 Mia Thanh Long Dau (Dragon Fruit Strawberry Cane)

$7.00
M4 Mia Sau Rieng Durian Cane (Sầu Riêng)

$7.00
M5 Mia Plain (Traditional Cane)

$6.50
M6 Mia Gung (Ginger Cane)

$7.00
M8 Mia Tac (Kumquat Cane)

$7.00
M9 Mia Thom (Pineapple Cane)

$7.00
M10 Mia Dau (Strawberry Cane)

$7.00
M12 Mia Chanh Muoi (Salted Lemon Cane)

$7.00
M13 Mia Dua Non (YOUNG COCONUT CANE)

$7.00
M16 Mia Chanh Day (Passion Fruit Cane)

$7.00

M-14 Pennywort Cane Mia Rau Ma

$7.00

D - Coconut

D1 Coco Special (Dua Suong Sao Hat E)

$7.25
D2 Dua Nhan Nhuc Hat E (Coco Longan Basil Seed)

$7.00
D3 Dua Thanh Long (Dragon Fruit Coconut)

$7.00
D5 Nc Dua Tuoi (Fresh Young Coconut (Plain)

$6.75
D8 Chanh Dua Xi Muoi (Lemon Coconut Plum)

$7.25
D13 Nc Mia Dua (Young Coconut Cane)

$7.00
D16 Dua Chanh Day (Passion Fruit Coconut)

$7.00
D18 Mủ Trôm Nước Dừa

$7.00
D19 Rau Ma Dua (Pennywort Coconut)

$7.25
D20 Sam Dua (Herbal Coconut)

$7.00

C - Che and Sweet Dessert

C1 CHE THAI SAU RIENG (Sweet Durian Dessert)

$8.25
C2 CHE BA MAU (3 Beans Dessert)

$7.25
C3 CHE THAP CAM SAU RIENG (Durian Combo Dessert)

$8.25
C5 DAU HU DUONG GUNG (Ginger Tofu)

$6.00
C6 DAU HU BOBA (Boba Tofu Soya)

$6.50
C7 DAU HU SAU RIENG (Durian Tofu Soya)

$6.75
C9 CHE SUONG SAO HAT E (Grass Jelly and Chia Seeds)

$6.50
C12 CHE KHUC BACH

$7.00

C14 Sam Bo Luong

$6.75

S - Smoothies Blend

S1 Bo Dam (Avocado Smash)

$7.00
S2 Bo Dam Sau Rieng (Durian Avocado Smash)

$7.75
S3 Bo Sau Rieng (Durian Avocado Smoothie)

$7.75
S4 Sau Rieng (Durian Smoothie)

$7.50
S6 Sinh To Bo (Fresh Avocado Smoothie)

$7.00
S9 Khoai Mon (Taro Smoothie)

$6.00
S10 Xoai (Mango Smoothie)

$6.00
S11 Dau (Strawberry Smoothie)

$6.00
S29 Banana Split Smoothie

$6.75

S30 Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.75

X - Mix Series

X1 Rau Ma (Pennywort)

$7.00
X2 Rau Ma Dau Xanh Cot Dua (Pennywort, Mung Bean with Coconut Milk

$7.25
X3 Rau Ma Dua (Pennywort Young Coconut

$7.25

X4 Rau Ma Dau Xanh

$7.25
X5 Nuoc Mat Hat Chia

$6.75

K - Ice Cream Blend

K1 Ice Cream Coconut Coffee Smoothie

$6.25
K2 Ice Cream Chocolate Oreo's Smoothie

$6.25
K3 Ice Cream Matcha Smoothie

$6.25

T - Milk Tea

T3 Black Sugar Milk Tea

$6.00
T1 Thai Tea

$6.00

T2 Uji Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00
T4 Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.00
T5 Taro Milk Tea

$6.00

T6 Sua Tuoi Tran Trau Duong Den

$6.00

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

X7 Vietnamese Coffee

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh pure sugarcane juice and Vietnamese desserts

Location

11696 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072

Directions

