Alief restaurants you'll love

Alief restaurants
Alief's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Seafood
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Alief restaurants

Crawfish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Crawfish Cafe

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1063 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crawfish$11.99
LIVE CRAWFISH
Crawfish$10.99
Shrimp$14.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Magic Cup Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Magic Cup Cafe

11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba$4.45
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Oreo Vanilla Frappe$5.45
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
Kimchi Fries$5.95
Crispy golden french fries topped with stir fried Kimchi, cheddar cheese and spicy mayo. Add an egg or crispy bacon
More about Magic Cup Cafe
Kim Son - Bellaire image

DIM SUM

Kim Son - Bellaire

10603 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kim Son - Bellaire
