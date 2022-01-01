Alief restaurants you'll love
More about Crawfish Cafe
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS
Crawfish Cafe
11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston
|Popular items
|Crawfish
|$11.99
LIVE CRAWFISH
|Crawfish
|$10.99
|Shrimp
|$14.99
More about Magic Cup Cafe
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Magic Cup Cafe
11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba
|$4.45
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
|Oreo Vanilla Frappe
|$5.45
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
|Kimchi Fries
|$5.95
Crispy golden french fries topped with stir fried Kimchi, cheddar cheese and spicy mayo. Add an egg or crispy bacon