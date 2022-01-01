Upper Kirby restaurants you'll love

Go
Upper Kirby restaurants
Toast

Upper Kirby's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Upper Kirby restaurants

Eunice image

SEAFOOD

Eunice

3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits$32.00
green onion sausage gravy
Fried Bandera Quail$16.00
Tabasco honey
Cornmeal Crusted Oysters$14.00
buttermilk ranch
More about Eunice
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill image

 

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Kobe Beef Skewer$19.00
72 hour sous vide, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
Salmon$5.00
Faroe Island Salmon
Rising Sun Roll$18.00
yellowtail, avocado, peppercorn tuna, truffle vinaigrette
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Slowpokes image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
Breakfast Biscuit$8.50
Empanadas$3.00
More about Slowpokes
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36 image

 

The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36

2221 W Alabama St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avgolemano$4.80
Traditional Greek Chicken soup with Orzo Pasta and Lemon.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.80
Chicken Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita
Classic Roadster$12.00
Nick's Classic Roadster made the way you know & love!
More about The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
Ruggles Desserts Cafe image

 

Ruggles Desserts Cafe

3411 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Keto Lemon Cheesecake$10.00
Creeme Brulee Chocolate Cheesecake$10.00
W. Choco Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Ruggles Desserts Cafe
Upper Kirby Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upper Kirby Bistro

2736 Virginia Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (412 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$5.00
Smoked Turkey Collard Greens$8.00
Bistro Fries$12.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

BB's Tex-Orleans

3139 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 3.5 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Bar 2200 image

PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN

Bar 2200

2200 Southwest Freeway, Houston

Avg 2.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2200 Cajun Pasta$21.00
2200 Lamb Chops$35.00
Boudin Egg Rolls$10.00
More about Bar 2200
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe image

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Cupcakes$3.75
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life!
1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Oreo® Truffles$2.50
Oreo® filling dipped in white chocolate! Every bite tastes like an Oreo dipped in a glass of milk. (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Confetti Cake Balls$2.50
Bite-sized with colorful sprinkles. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Anonymous Eats image

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lunch Special of the Day (Starts At 11:00am)$18.95
Moussaka "Eggplant Lasagna" with beef served with lemon potatoes and Greek salad!
Soup of the Day-Bowl$6.75
Butternut Squash
Pita Wrap$9.95
More about Anonymous Eats
Kata Robata image

 

Kata Robata

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kata Robata
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Howdy Hot Chicken

3520 S Shepherd dr., Houston

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDER$3.49
1 Tender with your choice of heat level.
HOWDY SAMMIE$10.99
Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
HOWDY BASKET$8.99
Two chicken tenders served with waffle fries, white bread, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
More about Howdy Hot Chicken
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hobbit Cafe

2243 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.2 (409 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hobbit Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upper Kirby

Mac And Cheese

Collard Greens

Cake

Gumbo

Bread Pudding

Cheesecake

Pudding

Map

More near Upper Kirby to explore

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Energy Corridor

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston