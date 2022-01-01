Upper Kirby restaurants you'll love
Upper Kirby's top cuisines
Must-try Upper Kirby restaurants
More about Eunice
SEAFOOD
Eunice
3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
|Popular items
|Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits
|$32.00
green onion sausage gravy
|Fried Bandera Quail
|$16.00
Tabasco honey
|Cornmeal Crusted Oysters
|$14.00
buttermilk ranch
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Texas Kobe Beef Skewer
|$19.00
72 hour sous vide, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
|Salmon
|$5.00
Faroe Island Salmon
|Rising Sun Roll
|$18.00
yellowtail, avocado, peppercorn tuna, truffle vinaigrette
More about Slowpokes
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Popular items
|Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
|Breakfast Biscuit
|$8.50
|Empanadas
|$3.00
More about The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
2221 W Alabama St,, Houston
|Popular items
|Avgolemano
|$4.80
Traditional Greek Chicken soup with Orzo Pasta and Lemon.
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.80
Chicken Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita
|Classic Roadster
|$12.00
Nick's Classic Roadster made the way you know & love!
More about Ruggles Desserts Cafe
Ruggles Desserts Cafe
3411 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Keto Lemon Cheesecake
|$10.00
|Creeme Brulee Chocolate Cheesecake
|$10.00
|W. Choco Bread Pudding
|$10.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upper Kirby Bistro
2736 Virginia Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Fries
|$5.00
|Smoked Turkey Collard Greens
|$8.00
|Bistro Fries
|$12.00
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
BB's Tex-Orleans
3139 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Mac & Cheese - Quart
|$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about Bar 2200
PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN
Bar 2200
2200 Southwest Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|2200 Cajun Pasta
|$21.00
|2200 Lamb Chops
|$35.00
|Boudin Egg Rolls
|$10.00
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Cupcakes
|$3.75
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life!
1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
|Oreo® Truffles
|$2.50
Oreo® filling dipped in white chocolate! Every bite tastes like an Oreo dipped in a glass of milk. (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
|Confetti Cake Balls
|$2.50
Bite-sized with colorful sprinkles. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
More about Anonymous Eats
Anonymous Eats
3701 Kirby Dr., Houston
|Popular items
|Lunch Special of the Day (Starts At 11:00am)
|$18.95
Moussaka "Eggplant Lasagna" with beef served with lemon potatoes and Greek salad!
|Soup of the Day-Bowl
|$6.75
Butternut Squash
|Pita Wrap
|$9.95
More about Howdy Hot Chicken
SANDWICHES
Howdy Hot Chicken
3520 S Shepherd dr., Houston
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDER
|$3.49
1 Tender with your choice of heat level.
|HOWDY SAMMIE
|$10.99
Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
|HOWDY BASKET
|$8.99
Two chicken tenders served with waffle fries, white bread, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.