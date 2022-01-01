Chocolate cake in Upper Kirby
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|German Chocolate Cake, 9 inch
|$62.50
Moist chocolate cake with our homemade caramel-coconut-pecan filling. Iced with chocolate buttercream.
*Cake design as pictured.
|Mom's Chocolate Cake, 9 inch
|$62.50
You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts)
*Cake design as pictured.
|Mom's Chocolate Cake, 6 inch
|$36.50
You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts)
*Cake design as pictured.