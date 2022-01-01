Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Upper Kirby

Go
Upper Kirby restaurants
Toast

Upper Kirby restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Moist chocolate cake with our homemade caramel-coconut-pecan filling. Iced with chocolate buttercream.
*Cake design as pictured.
Mom's Chocolate Cake, 9 inch$62.50
You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts)
*Cake design as pictured.
Mom's Chocolate Cake, 6 inch$36.50
You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts)
*Cake design as pictured.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Anonymous Eats image

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Citrus Olive Oil Cake White Chocolate Mascarpone$8.50
More about Anonymous Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Upper Kirby

Salmon

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Croissants

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Map

More near Upper Kirby to explore

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Energy Corridor

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston