Mac and cheese in Upper Kirby

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
BB's Tex-Orleans
3139 Richmond Ave, Houston
Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart
$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Mac & Cheese - Quart
$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
