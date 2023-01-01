Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Upper Kirby

Upper Kirby restaurants
Upper Kirby restaurants that serve hummus

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes - Richmond

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Platter$11.00
More about Slowpokes - Richmond
Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$8.95
Pesto Hummus$8.95
More about Anonymous Eats

