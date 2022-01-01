Duke's Counter

Easter Brunch

$29.00 Out of stock

5 Course Easter Individual Brunch includes: Potato Cakes, Country Maple Ham, Pimento Deviled Eggs, Belgian Waffe, and Applewood Smoked Bacon Brunch is pre-order only and is available for pick up Saturday 4/3 (11:00am-1:00pm) and Sunday 4/4 (10:00am-11:30am or 11:30am-1:00pm).