Duke's Counter imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Duke's Counter

4,939 Reviews

$$

3000 Connecticut Ave NW

Suite J

Washington, DC 20008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Proper Burger
Kids Cheese Toasty
Cubano

Holiday Specials

Passover Seder Dinner

$39.00Out of stock

8 Course Kosher Passover Individual Dinner includes: Matzo Ball Soup, Cinnamon Braised Carrots, Mashed Sweet Potato, Haroset, Maror (Horseradish), Hard Boiled Egg, Seasonal Veggies, and Grandma's Roast Chicken. Dinner is pre-order only and is available for pick up Saturday 3/27 (3pm-5pm & 5pm-7pm) and Sunday 3/28 (4pm-6pm).

Easter Brunch

$29.00Out of stock

5 Course Easter Individual Brunch includes: Potato Cakes, Country Maple Ham, Pimento Deviled Eggs, Belgian Waffe, and Applewood Smoked Bacon Brunch is pre-order only and is available for pick up Saturday 4/3 (11:00am-1:00pm) and Sunday 4/4 (10:00am-11:30am or 11:30am-1:00pm).

Plates

Avocado Toast

$14.00

avocado/ brekkie radish/ runny egg/ red chili/ rocket/ multigrain

Hummus

$13.00

crudites/ EVOO/ coriander/ green chili puree/ naan

Local Corn

$13.00

crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

sharp white & mild cheddar/ shell pasta/ truffle oil

Alba Burrata

$14.00

white truffle oil/ pancetta/ honey/ rocket/ multigrain toast

Earth to Sea Tartine

$15.00Out of stock

red beet cured salmon/ goat cheese & hemp seed spread/ mint chive infusion/ roasted beet chip/olive oil/ multigrain

1/2 dozen Hackney Hot Wings

$11.00

Hackney Hot Sauce/ Jumbo Wings/ Celery and Ranch

1 dozen Hackney Hot Wings

$18.00

Hackney Hot Sauce/ Jumbo Wings/ Celery and Ranch

Pickle Pots

$9.00

Beets/ Daikon/ Garlic Dill Pickles

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

butternut squash/ dried cranberries/red quinoa/ goat cheese/pepitas/ rocket/ honey mustard vinaigrette

Pork Wings

$14.00

fried pork shanks dipped in spicy korean bbq sauce

Latkes

$8.00Out of stock

Sarnies

Proper Burger

$15.00

**Burgers are cooked medium rare unless well done is selected** Creekstone farms Angus beef/ melted gouda/ charred red onions/ pickles/ sweet chili sauce/ garlic aioli/ brioche bun

Wagyu Burger

$17.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

impossible burger patty/ melted gouda/ garlic aioli/ charred red onion/ pickles/ sweet chili sauce/ arugula/ brioche bun

Asada Picante

$15.00Out of stock

seared halal beef steak, cotija cheese, caramelized onions, spicy salsa verde, toasted ciabatta

B.L.T.A

$16.00

applewood smoked bacon/ tomato/ avocado/ shaved cucumbers/ garlic aioli/ arugula/ ciabatta

East Side Brisket

$16.00Out of stock

Salted brisket/ Swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ Garlic Aioli/ Caramelised onions/ Garlic dill pickles/ Sourdough Bread

Taken with Liberty

$15.00

Chopped ribeye/ Swiss cheese/ garlic aioli/ tomato/ red onion/ banana peppers/ arugula/ baguette

Cubano

$15.00

chicken schnitzel/ jarlsberg cheese/ romaine lettuce/ tomato/ avocado/ capicola ham/ pickled jalapeno/ garlic aioli/ dijon/ onion/ torta roll

El Trasero

$15.00

spiced pork-butt/ celery fennel slaw/ aleppo pepper/ garlic aioli/ rocket/ ciabatta

Banh Mi

$15.00

sauteed tiger shrimp/ chicken liver pate/ daikon/ jalapeno/ cucumber/ coriander/ spicy aioli/jalapeno/ baguette

Athens Calling

$15.00

Lamb and beef gyro/cucumber/tomato/red onion/tzatziki/feta/baguette.

Pastrami on Weck

$16.00Out of stock

beef pastrami/ Swiss cheese/ horseradish aioli/ spicy mustard/ au jus/ marble rye

Fired up Chicken

$15.00

spicy coated chicken tenders / dill pickles / tomato / romaine / garlic aioli / brioche

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Tuna/garlic aioli/red onion/celery/cucumber/capers/rocket and Swiss on sourdough.

Sides

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Multigrain

$3.50

Side of Naan

$3.50

Side of Runny Egg

$3.00

Side of Sourdough

$3.50

Side of Truffle Oil

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Large Fries

$8.00

Blanket - 1 for $10

$10.00

Blanket - 2 for $15

$15.00

Blanket - 3 for $20

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids menu is for guests 12 & under. Thank you. Kids burgers are cooked well done unless specified otherwise.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

sharp white & mild cheddar / shell pasta *containce trace amount of truffle oil*

Chiken tenders with french fries

$11.00

breaded chicken tenders/french fries

Cod & Chips plate

$13.00

buttered cod / house cut french fries / tartar sauce

Kids Proper Hamburger

$12.00

one pattie burger / brioche bun / french fries

Kids Proper Cheese Burger

$13.00

one pattie burger / gauda cheese / brioche bun / french fries

Kids Cheese Toasty

$13.00

gouda cheese / sharp cheddar cheese / sourdough / french fries

Nutella Press

$11.00

bananas / toasted marshmallows / nutella / multigrain

Beer

Old Speck Hen

$8.00

Suffolk, England - 5.2%

Belhaven Twisted Thistle IPA

$8.00Out of stock

La Fin du Monde

$9.00Out of stock

Ouebec, Canada - 9%

Strongbow Hard Cider

$8.00

Hereford, England - 5%

Purple Haze

$7.00Out of stock

Abita Springs, LA - 4.2%

Guinness Stout

$7.00

Dublin, Ireland - 4.2%

Iron Maiden Robinson Trooper

$10.00

Cheshire, England - 4.7%

Orkney Skull Splitter

$10.00Out of stock

Quoyloo, Scotland - 8.5%

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$39.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00

Montepulciano

$42.00Out of stock

White Wine

Cava BTL

$38.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

Rose BTL

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

Vinho Verde BTL

$38.00

Drinks

Blackberry Burbon Lemonade

$13.00

Bourbon, blackberry puree, lemon, bitters, champagne

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Russian Standard vodka/ ginger chilli syrup/ Lime/ Ginger beer

Buffalo Trace Pickleback

$10.00

Citrus Crush

$13.00

Pimm's Party Pack

$59.00

One Bottle of Pimm's 2 Ginger Beers Sliced Cucumbers Ginger Chilli Syrup

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

East London-inspired gastropub at the National Zoo serving DC's Best Burger, hearty sandwiches, plenty of salads & sides plus a full bar. Happy Hour 12-7pm. Weekend Brunch is always buzzing.

Website

Location

3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Suite J, Washington, DC 20008

Directions

Gallery
Duke's Counter image
Duke's Counter image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cracked Eggery (Cleveland Park)
orange starNo Reviews
3420 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Rocklands BBQ DC
orange starNo Reviews
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
orange star4.4 • 694
2233 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
District Kitchen - Woodley Park, DC
orange star4.1 • 1,534
2606 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Chef Geoff's
orange star4.4 • 4,904
3201 New Mexico Ae NW Washington, DC 20016
View restaurantnext
Ellē
orange star4.9 • 3,111
3221 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

District Kitchen - Woodley Park, DC
orange star4.1 • 1,534
2606 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Mayahuel Cocina Mexicana - 2609 24th Street NW Washington DC 20008
orange star4.2 • 765
2609 24th Street, NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Umi Japanese Cuisine
orange star4.0 • 523
2625 Connecticut Ave nw 2nd FL Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston