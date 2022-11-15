Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Basque

25245 Chamber of Commerce Drive

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Order Again

Soft drinks|Water|Cider

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Cafe Americano

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mondariz Still

$6.00

Mondariz Sparkling

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Beer | Cidras

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Palax

$6.00

Estrella Galicia

$7.00

N/A Estrella Galicia 0.0

$6.00

Delirium

$7.00

Urbitrate CIdra Bottle

$21.00

Maeloc Cidra

$9.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Sangria | Drinks

White Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Txinparta

$10.00

Vin Spritz

$9.00

Sangria Pitcher Large

$35.00

Sangria Pitcher Small

$16.00

MISC

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Basque Wines

Itsamendi Txacoli

$44.00

Itsamendi 7

$65.00

Itsamendi Bat Berri

$65.00

Itsamendi Artizar

$120.00

itsamendi Eklipse

$90.00

itsamendi Uretzi

$75.00

$25 Basque Flight

$25.00

Basque Dinner

$50.00

zopas & ensladak

tipula|sopa

$10.00

Nicoise Salad

$14.00

platos

Beganoa

$18.00

Pollo Champignones

$22.00

vizcaina

$20.00

txulteon

$24.00

pintxos

Gilda

$11.00

Boquerones

$12.00

Escargot

$13.00

Vin Fig

$11.00

Kroketas

$12.00

Mortxia

$13.00

Txorizoa Brie

$12.00

Ganbak Tocino

$14.00

Pulpo Epela

$17.00

xarkuteria charcuterie

Pates

$9.00

Frommes

$23.00

Jamones

$25.00

Chefs xarkuturie

$46.00

sweets|gozoa

Quince Breading Pudding

$10.00

Flan

$10.00

Burnt Cheesecake

$11.00

Happy Hour

Beer - Happy Hour

$3.00

Sangria - Happy Hour

$4.00

House wines - Happy Hour

$5.00

Pintxos - Happy Hour

$6.00

Zopas | Ensaladak

Sopa Tipula

$10.00

Nicoise Salad

$16.00

Galicean Tuna

Vichyssoise

$11.00

Hot or Cold

Crevettes de Fraise

$16.00

Strawberry and Shrimp Salad

Pintxos

Gilda

$13.00

First Pintxo

Boquerones

$13.00

White Anchovies

Escargot

$16.00

Out of shell

Txorizoa Brie

$16.00

Kroketas

$14.00

Jamon Filled

Vin Fig

$12.00

Mortxia

$14.00

Blood Sausage

Ganbak Tocino

$16.00

Pulpo Epela

$18.00

Pintxo Sampler

$40.00

Sagar Txerria

$16.00

Ancas de Rana

$7.00

Xarkuteria

Pates

$12.00

Frommes

$23.00

Jamones

$25.00

Chefs Xarcuterie

$46.00

Jamon Iberico

$35.00

Small Iberico Tabla

$19.00

Large Iberico Tabla

$48.00

Entrees

Beganoa

$30.00

Rossejat Noir

$34.00

Coq Au vin

$28.00

Vizcaina

$36.00

Pato Naranja

$45.00

Txuleton

$46.00

Txerri Solomoa

$45.00

Bacalao Especial

$35.00

Gozoa | Sweet

Basque Flan

$10.00

Burnt Cheesecake

$11.00

Quince Bread Pudding

$10.00

Selva Gateau

$11.00

Sides

White Bean

$6.00

Mushroom

$6.00

Piperade

$6.00

White rice

$6.00

Potato Medley

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Purple Mash

$6.00

Whites

GLF Chardonnay

$60.00

Greg La Follette

Jean Manciat Macon

$12.00+

Mus Verdejo

$10.00+

Verdejo

Txomin Etxaniz

$12.00+

Vin Cartin Albarino

$12.00+

Itsamendi Txacoli White

$12.00+

Tierra Blanco

$12.00+

Puy 170 Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Reds

Cantoalba Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Cifra Garnacha Tinta Roja

$60.00

Epifanio Tempranillo

$12.00+

Itsamendi eklipse txakolina Vasco

$90.00

Las Flechas de San Martin

$10.00+

Ocho y Medio

$10.00+

Omne Gran Reserva

$12.00+

Teofilo Reyes Tempranillo 2020

$12.00+

Tierra Crianza

$13.00+

Tempranillo

Valtravieso La Atalaya

$95.00

Licanten Cabernet

$14.00+

Chateau Lez Clauzets

$55.00

Chateau Molin

$58.00

Provence Merlot

$58.00

Adaption

$75.00

Sparkling | Rose

Cava XA Brut

$9.00+

Cava Ondarre Millenium

$10.00+

Vue Mer Rose

$12.00+

Chateau Puy-Serverin

$11.00+

La Flechas de San Martin Rose

$10.00+

Famile Guibert Rose Blend

$12.00+

Emendis Cava

$11.00+

Dessert Wine

Xalar Vermouth

$12.00

Gutierrez Colosia cream

$16.00

Chateau Haut Mayne Sauterrne

$18.00

First Course

Sizzle Tipula Sopa

Sizzle Nicoise

Sizzle Vichyyyoise

Sizzle Pintxo

Entrees

Sizzle Beganoa

$32.00

Sizzle Rossejat Noir

$32.00

Sizzle Poulet

$32.00

Sizzle Solomoa

$32.00

Sweets

Sizzle Quince Pudding

Sizzle Basque Cheesecake

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
El Basque is a small, intimate restaurant located in the Prado Shopping Center, 25245 Chamber of Commerce Dr., Bonita Springs. Basque offers lunch and dinner service daily

25245 Chamber of Commerce Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

