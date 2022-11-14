- Home
El Patron 323
712 E. Market Street
Smithfield, NC 27577
BEVERAGES
APERITIVOS Y SALADS
CHEES DIP
CHORI QUESO
TACO SALA P
TACO SALA C
Nachos supreme
Tossed Salad
Caesar Salad
Verduras mixtas con tomates, cebolla y pepinos (Mixed Greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Caesar Salad pollo
Verduras mixtas con tomates, cebolla y pepinos (Mixed Greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Caesar Salad Shrimp
Verduras mixtas con tomates, cebolla y pepinos (Mixed Greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Caesar Salad steak
Verduras mixtas con tomates, cebolla y pepinos (Mixed Greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
nachos steak
Frijoles Nachos
Pollo Asado Nachos
Pollo Nachos
Queso Nachos
Salmon Salad
Salmón a la plancha sobre verduras mixtas con cebolla, tomates, pepino con piña y miel de mango, glaseado de chipotle (Grilled salmon on mix greens with onion, tomatoes, cucumber with pineapple and honey mango chipotle glaze)
6CHIKEN WINGS
12 CHIKEN WINGS
ASADA FRIES
BEAN DIP
TACOS MEXICANOS
3 TACOS ASADA MEX
3TACOS BARBACOA MEX
3TACOS CARNITAS MEX
3TACOS CHORIZO MEX
3TACOS DIABLA MEX
3TACOS PASTOR MEX
3TACOS POLLO ASA MEX
3TACOS TINGA MEX
3TACOS MOLIDA MEX
3TACOS VEJETALES MEX
1TACO ASADA MEX
1TACO CARNITAS MEX
1TACO CHORIZO MEX
1TACO BARBACOA MEX
1TACO DIABLA MEX
1TACO PASTOR MEX
1TACO POLLO MEX
3TACOS CAMARON
3TACOS PESCADO
3TACOS GOBERNADOR
3 TACOS PULPO
CEVICHES Y BOTANAS
AGUACHILE Y RIBEYE
TOSTADA JAIVA
TOSTADA MIX
TOSTADA PES
TOSTADA PUIPO
TOSTADA DE CAMA
CEVICHE DE CAMA
CEVICHE PESCADO
CEVICHE PULPO
CEVICHE JAIBA
CEVICHE MIX
AGUACHILE
BTANA MI PAPA ABURRIDO
BOTABA EL VIEJON
BOTANA SINALOA
BOTANA LOS CABRO....
AGUACHILE MOLCAJETE
CALDOS Y COCTELES
CAMARONES
CAMA DIABLA
CAMA Al Ajillo
Camarones con cabeza cocinados a su elección: (Shrimp cooked of your choice)
CAMA Chipotle
CAMA El Patron
Camarones rebozados y rellenos de queso crema, cubiertos en salsa de mango (Shrimp with head cooked with cream cheese, battered and covered in a mango sauce)
CAMA Los Huichol
CAMA Rellenos
Envueltos en tocino y servidos con salsa de mayonesa y chipotle. (Wrapped in bacon and served with mayo based sauce)
CAMA Zarandeados
Camarón con cabeza, cocinado con ajo y mostaza, (Shrimp with head, cooked with garlic and mustard)
PULPO AJILLO
PULPO SARANDEADO
PESCADO
MOJARRA FRITA
Cocidos con limón, tomate, cebolla morada, pepino y cilantro su elección de picante o no picante, (Cooked in lime juice with tomato, onions and cilantro your choice of spicy or non spicy)
MOJARRA VERACRUS
MOJARRA DIABLA
MOJARRA PATRON
MOJARRA AJILLO
SALMON SARANDEADO
SALMON AJILLO
SALMON AL MANGO
FILETE MATON
FILETE LA PATRONA
FILETE PATRONCITO
FILETE TIJUANA
FILETE A LA DIABLA
FILETE AL AJILLO
CARNE Y POLLO
CARNITAS
FAVORITOS Y OSTINES
Molcajete Patron
Aguachile camarones, pescado y pulpo, decorado con pepino y cebolla morado (Aguachile shrimps, fish and octopus decorated with cucumber and onion)
Parrilla Cielo Mar y Tierra
Parrillada de Mariscos
Piña De Mariscos
Mitad de una piña rellena de mix de mariscos, fundida con queso (Half a pineapple stuffed with mixed seafood, melted with cheese)
Tampiqueña y Camarones
Torre De Mariscos
Torre de mix de mariscos con aguacate arriba (Seafood mix tower with avocado on the top)
6 OSTIONES
12 OSTIONES
OSTIONES RASURADOS
Kids Menu
Burger Kids
Chicken Tenders
Escoja fritos o a la plancha Servidos con papas (Choice of grilled or fried tenders. Served with fries)
Nino taco molida
Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo. Servido con arroz (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken. Served with rice)
Nino taco pollo
Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo. Servido con arroz (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken. Served with rice)
Nino taco steak
Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo. Servido con arroz (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken. Served with rice)
Niño Quesa steak
Escoja entre pollo, asada o queso Servido con arroz (Choice of: chicken, steak or cheese. Served with rice)
Niño Burrito beef
Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo con arroz, frijoles y queso (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken with rice, beans & cheese)
Niño Burrito pollo
Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo con arroz, frijoles y queso (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken with rice, beans & cheese)
Niño Burrito steak
Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo con arroz, frijoles y queso (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken with rice, beans & cheese)
Niño Enchilada
Niño Nachos Carne
Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken (Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken)
Niño Nachos pollo
Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken (Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken)
Niño Nachos Steak
Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken (Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken)
Niño Quesadilla
Escoja entre pollo, asada o queso Servido con arroz (Choice of: chicken, steak or cheese. Served with rice)
Niños Quesa pollo
Escoja entre pollo, asada o queso Servido con arroz (Choice of: chicken, steak or cheese. Served with rice)
BURRITOS Y QUESADILLAS
1. QUESA PATRON
2. QUESA PATRON
1. QUESA PATRONA
12 Ostiones en su concha con camarones (12 Oysters in their shell with shrimp)
2. QUESA PATRONA
FAJITA QUESADILLA
SPECIAL QUESADILLA
BURRITO MEXICANO
FAJITA BURRITO
BURRITO GRANDE
BACON BURRITO
BURRITOS JEMELOS
1. BURRITO ROQUTA
2. BURRITO ROQUETA
MACHO BURRITO
Postres
MIXTOS Y ESPECIALIDADES
Sides
Avocado
Cambray Onions
Cheese Dip
Chiles Toreados
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
French Fries
Fresh Jalapeños
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Grilled Veggies
Guacamole
Nacho Jalapeños
Pico de Gallo
Refried Beans
Rice
Rice and Beans
Rice w/ Cheese Dip
Side Salad
Sour Cream
SOPA DE FRIJOL NEGRO
1 XT CAMARON
A LA CARTA
Tacos De Pescado
Veggie Menu
ACV
Arroz con vegetales y cheese dip (Rice with vegetables and cheese dip)
Veggie Burrito
Burrito relleno de vegetales acompañado con arroz y frijoles (Burrito stuffed with vegetables accompanied with rice and beans)
Veggie Fajita
Fajita con mix de vegetales, acompañada de arroz y frijoles (Fajita with mixed vegetables, accompanied by rice and beans)
Veggie Quesadilla
Quesadilla de mix de vegetales (Vegetable mix quesadilla)
BIRRIA MENU
3 Taco Rojo
3 Queso Tacos
3 Red Veggie Tacos
Birria Nachos
Mulita
Quesa Pizza
Quesa Birria
Torta de Birria
Ramen Birria
Personal Pizza
Birria Per Pound
Patron Box
12 Red tacos / 12 Queso tacos NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
Individual Red Taco
Individual Queso Taco
Aguas Frescas
FAJITAS
Margaritas
House Margarita
Receta especial de la casa
Texas Margarita
Tequila Jose Cuervo. Gran Gala and our special Margarita Mix
Patron Margarita
Patron reposado Patron Orange Especial Margarita mix
Perla Negra Margarita
Black Pearl Margarita our house Margarita mix with Jose Cuervo black and Gran Gala orange liquor
Margarona
A Coronita dipped into a Margarita
Margarita Flight
Strawberry, Lime, Mango, Peach
DIAMANTE MGTA
CUCUM JALAP MGTA
ORGANICA MGTA
PALOMA
SKINNY MGTA
FISH BOWL
Margaritas Organicas
Diamante Margarita
Corralejo Reposado Gran Manier, fresh orange and lime juice, splash of pineapple and agave nectar
Cucumber/Jalapeño Margarita
Corralejo Reposado fresh lime, orange and pineapple juice, jalapeño cucumber and agave nectar
Organica Margarita
Corralejo Añejo fresh lime and orange juice agave nectar
Paloma
Cazadores Tequila fresh grape fruit, juice lime juice and grapefruit soda
Skinny Margarita
Cazadores Tequila fresh lime juice
Cocktails
Wine by the Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Homemade Sangrias
Cervezas
DRAFT BEER
TEQUILA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
712 E. Market Street, Smithfield, NC 27577