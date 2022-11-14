Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Patron 323

review star

No reviews yet

712 E. Market Street

Smithfield, NC 27577

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BEVERAGES

TEA

TEA

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

LIMONADA

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

MELLO YELLO

$2.50

COKE CERO

$2.50

HORCHATA

$3.75

JAMAICA

$3.75

PINA

$3.75

LECHE

$3.75

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

JARRITOS

$2.75

COFFE

$2.75

APERITIVOS Y SALADS

CHEES DIP

$5.99

CHORI QUESO

$9.99

TACO SALA P

$10.50

TACO SALA C

$10.50

Nachos supreme

$11.99

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Verduras mixtas con tomates, cebolla y pepinos (Mixed Greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Caesar Salad pollo

$12.99

Verduras mixtas con tomates, cebolla y pepinos (Mixed Greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Caesar Salad Shrimp

$13.99

Verduras mixtas con tomates, cebolla y pepinos (Mixed Greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Caesar Salad steak

$12.99

Verduras mixtas con tomates, cebolla y pepinos (Mixed Greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

nachos steak

$9.50

Frijoles Nachos

$7.79

Pollo Asado Nachos

$11.29

Pollo Nachos

$9.59

Queso Nachos

$6.99

Salmon Salad

$16.75

Salmón a la plancha sobre verduras mixtas con cebolla, tomates, pepino con piña y miel de mango, glaseado de chipotle (Grilled salmon on mix greens with onion, tomatoes, cucumber with pineapple and honey mango chipotle glaze)

6CHIKEN WINGS

$9.99

12 CHIKEN WINGS

$16.99

ASADA FRIES

$13.99

BEAN DIP

$7.99

TACOS MEXICANOS

3 TACOS ASADA MEX

$12.99

3TACOS BARBACOA MEX

$12.99

3TACOS CARNITAS MEX

$12.99

3TACOS CHORIZO MEX

$12.99

3TACOS DIABLA MEX

$12.99

3TACOS PASTOR MEX

$12.99

3TACOS POLLO ASA MEX

$12.99

3TACOS TINGA MEX

$12.99

3TACOS MOLIDA MEX

$11.99

3TACOS VEJETALES MEX

$11.99

1TACO ASADA MEX

$3.75

1TACO CARNITAS MEX

$3.75

1TACO CHORIZO MEX

$3.75

1TACO BARBACOA MEX

$3.75

1TACO DIABLA MEX

$3.75

1TACO PASTOR MEX

$3.75

1TACO POLLO MEX

$3.75

3TACOS CAMARON

$14.99

3TACOS PESCADO

$14.99

3TACOS GOBERNADOR

$15.99

3 TACOS PULPO

$16.99

CEVICHES Y BOTANAS

AGUACHILE Y RIBEYE

$22.99

TOSTADA JAIVA

$6.99

TOSTADA MIX

$10.99

TOSTADA PES

$5.99

TOSTADA PUIPO

$6.99

TOSTADA DE CAMA

$8.99

CEVICHE DE CAMA

$16.75

CEVICHE PESCADO

$16.75

CEVICHE PULPO

$16.75

CEVICHE JAIBA

$10.99

CEVICHE MIX

$21.99

AGUACHILE

$16.75

BTANA MI PAPA ABURRIDO

$28.99

BOTABA EL VIEJON

$28.99

BOTANA SINALOA

$28.99

BOTANA LOS CABRO....

$28.99

AGUACHILE MOLCAJETE

$19.99

CALDOS Y COCTELES

1/2 COCTEL CAMARON

$12.99

COCTEL CAMARON

$15.99

VUELVE A LA VIDA

$19.99

VASITO LOCO

$15.99

COCTEL CAMPECHANO

$18.99

BOLSA

$59.00

7 MAREZ

$22.99

CALDO CAMARON

$15.99

LEVANTATE LAZARO

$22.99

CAMARONES

CAMA DIABLA

$21.99

CAMA Al Ajillo

$21.99

Camarones con cabeza cocinados a su elección: (Shrimp cooked of your choice)

CAMA Chipotle

$21.99

CAMA El Patron

$21.99

Camarones rebozados y rellenos de queso crema, cubiertos en salsa de mango (Shrimp with head cooked with cream cheese, battered and covered in a mango sauce)

CAMA Los Huichol

$21.99

CAMA Rellenos

$21.99

Envueltos en tocino y servidos con salsa de mayonesa y chipotle. (Wrapped in bacon and served with mayo based sauce)

CAMA Zarandeados

$21.99

Camarón con cabeza, cocinado con ajo y mostaza, (Shrimp with head, cooked with garlic and mustard)

PULPO AJILLO

$25.99

PULPO SARANDEADO

$25.99

PESCADO

MOJARRA FRITA

$16.99

Cocidos con limón, tomate, cebolla morada, pepino y cilantro su elección de picante o no picante, (Cooked in lime juice with tomato, onions and cilantro your choice of spicy or non spicy)

MOJARRA VERACRUS

$26.00

MOJARRA DIABLA

$26.00

MOJARRA PATRON

$26.00

MOJARRA AJILLO

$16.99

SALMON SARANDEADO

$22.99

SALMON AJILLO

$22.99

SALMON AL MANGO

$22.99

FILETE MATON

$19.99

FILETE LA PATRONA

$19.99

FILETE PATRONCITO

$28.99

FILETE TIJUANA

$28.99

FILETE A LA DIABLA

$15.99

FILETE AL AJILLO

$19.99

CARNE Y POLLO

CARNE ASADA

$16.75

STEAK RANCHERO

$16.75

RIBEYE AGUACHILE

$22.99

COSTILLAS DE RES

$18.99

T-BONE

$16.75

PLATO DE BARBACOA

$16.75

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$14.99

POLLO LOCO

$14.99

POLLO HAWAYANO

$14.99

POLLO POBLANO

$14.99

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$14.99

POLLO CREMA

$14.99

MENUDO

$15.95

SOP DE POLLO

$12.75

COMBOS

#1

$7.99

#2

$10.75

#3

$11.95

CARNITAS

BOTANA DE CARNITAS

$16.75

CARNITAS MEX

$16.75

PLATO DE CARNITAS

$16.75

CHULETA DE PUERCO

$16.75

CARNITA CHILE VERDE

$16.75

CARNITAS CHILE ROJO

$16.75

FAVORITOS Y OSTINES

Molcajete Patron

$35.00

Aguachile camarones, pescado y pulpo, decorado con pepino y cebolla morado (Aguachile shrimps, fish and octopus decorated with cucumber and onion)

Parrilla Cielo Mar y Tierra

$45.00

Parrillada de Mariscos

$120.00

Piña De Mariscos

$22.99

Mitad de una piña rellena de mix de mariscos, fundida con queso (Half a pineapple stuffed with mixed seafood, melted with cheese)

Tampiqueña y Camarones

$21.00

Torre De Mariscos

$35.00

Torre de mix de mariscos con aguacate arriba (Seafood mix tower with avocado on the top)

6 OSTIONES

$12.00

12 OSTIONES

$20.99

OSTIONES RASURADOS

$35.00

Kids Menu

Burger Kids

$6.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Escoja fritos o a la plancha Servidos con papas (Choice of grilled or fried tenders. Served with fries)

Nino taco molida

$6.50

Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo. Servido con arroz (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken. Served with rice)

Nino taco pollo

$6.50

Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo. Servido con arroz (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken. Served with rice)

Nino taco steak

$7.50

Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo. Servido con arroz (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken. Served with rice)

Niño Quesa steak

$8.50

Escoja entre pollo, asada o queso Servido con arroz (Choice of: chicken, steak or cheese. Served with rice)

Niño Burrito beef

$8.50

Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo con arroz, frijoles y queso (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken with rice, beans & cheese)

Niño Burrito pollo

$6.00

Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo con arroz, frijoles y queso (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken with rice, beans & cheese)

Niño Burrito steak

$8.50

Elección de carne molida, bistec o pollo con arroz, frijoles y queso (Choice of ground beef, steak or chicken with rice, beans & cheese)

Niño Enchilada

$6.50

Niño Nachos Carne

$6.50

Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken (Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken)

Niño Nachos pollo

$6.50

Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken (Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken)

Niño Nachos Steak

$8.50

Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken (Chips & Cheese dip with choice of ground beef, steak or chicken)

Niño Quesadilla

$6.50

Escoja entre pollo, asada o queso Servido con arroz (Choice of: chicken, steak or cheese. Served with rice)

Niños Quesa pollo

$8.50

Escoja entre pollo, asada o queso Servido con arroz (Choice of: chicken, steak or cheese. Served with rice)

BURRITOS Y QUESADILLAS

1. QUESA PATRON

$9.25

2. QUESA PATRON

$14.50

1. QUESA PATRONA

$9.25

12 Ostiones en su concha con camarones (12 Oysters in their shell with shrimp)

2. QUESA PATRONA

$14.50

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$11.99

SPECIAL QUESADILLA

$9.25

BURRITO MEXICANO

$11.99

FAJITA BURRITO

$11.99

BURRITO GRANDE

$11.99

BACON BURRITO

$11.99

BURRITOS JEMELOS

$11.99

1. BURRITO ROQUTA

$9.50

2. BURRITO ROQUETA

$14.25

MACHO BURRITO

$11.99

Postres

3 Leches

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chichanga Banana

$5.00

Churros

$5.00

Churros Con Helado

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Helado

$5.00

Pastel de Chocolate

$5.00

Platanitos

$5.00

MIXTOS Y ESPECIALIDADES

FLAUTAS

$12.99

CHILAKILES

$12.99

CHORI POLLO

$14.75

CAZUELON

$16.95

MOLCAJETE MEX

$29.50

STEAK CAMARONES

$19.99

CHILE REYENO

$13.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.99

HUECOS CHORIZO

$12.99

TORTAS

$12.75

ENCHILADAS

$12.99

ENCHI POBLANAS

$11.99

CHABELITA TACOS

$9.99

ACP

$14.75

ACS

$15.75

ACC

$16.75

CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

AC TEX

$17.75

Sides

Avocado

$3.99

Cambray Onions

$2.50

Cheese Dip

$5.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Flour Tortillas

$1.99

French Fries

$3.50

Fresh Jalapeños

$0.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Grilled Steak

$11.99

Grilled Veggies

$6.50

Guacamole

$5.99

Nacho Jalapeños

$0.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Rice w/ Cheese Dip

$7.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.75

SOPA DE FRIJOL NEGRO

$5.99

1 XT CAMARON

$0.99

A LA CARTA

TACO

$3.10

ENCHILADA

$3.50

BURRITO

$5.50

QUESADILLA

$5.75

OFF

3 TACOS

$8.25

3 ENCHILADAS

$8.95

2 BURRITOS

$9.95

2,QUESADILLAS

$10.50

OFF

tostadas de tinga

$3.75

Tacos De Pescado

Pulpo Tacos (3)

$16.99

Camaron Tacos (3)

$14.99

Pescado Tacos (3)

$14.99

Gobernador Tacos (3)

$15.99

Con camaron, queso fundido, tomates, pimiento y cebolla (With shrimp, cheese, tomatoes, bell pepper and onion)

Veggie Menu

ACV

$9.99

Arroz con vegetales y cheese dip (Rice with vegetables and cheese dip)

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Burrito relleno de vegetales acompañado con arroz y frijoles (Burrito stuffed with vegetables accompanied with rice and beans)

Veggie Fajita

$9.99

Fajita con mix de vegetales, acompañada de arroz y frijoles (Fajita with mixed vegetables, accompanied by rice and beans)

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Quesadilla de mix de vegetales (Vegetable mix quesadilla)

BIRRIA MENU

3 Taco Rojo

$11.00

3 Queso Tacos

$13.00

3 Red Veggie Tacos

$10.00

Birria Nachos

$13.00

Mulita

$7.00

Quesa Pizza

$27.00

Quesa Birria

$10.00

Torta de Birria

$12.00

Ramen Birria

$13.00

Personal Pizza

$13.00

Birria Per Pound

$28.00

Patron Box

$75.00

12 Red tacos / 12 Queso tacos NO SUBSTITUTIONS!

Individual Red Taco

$4.00

Individual Queso Taco

$4.50

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

FAJITAS

FAJITA POLLO

$16.25

FAJITA CARNE

$16.25

FAJITA MIX

$16.25

FAJITA TEXANA

$17.50

FAJITA DEL MAR

$25.00

FAJITA X 2

$27.00

FAXITA HAWAYANA

$19.99

FAJITA CAMARON

$19.99

Margaritas

House Margarita

$7.99+

Receta especial de la casa

Texas Margarita

$11.99+

Tequila Jose Cuervo. Gran Gala and our special Margarita Mix

Patron Margarita

$16.99

Patron reposado Patron Orange Especial Margarita mix

Perla Negra Margarita

$16.99

Black Pearl Margarita our house Margarita mix with Jose Cuervo black and Gran Gala orange liquor

Margarona

$16.99

A Coronita dipped into a Margarita

Margarita Flight

$12.99

Strawberry, Lime, Mango, Peach

DIAMANTE MGTA

$12.99

CUCUM JALAP MGTA

$12.99

ORGANICA MGTA

$12.99

PALOMA

$12.99

SKINNY MGTA

$12.99

FISH BOWL

$29.75

Margaritas Organicas

Diamante Margarita

$12.99

Corralejo Reposado Gran Manier, fresh orange and lime juice, splash of pineapple and agave nectar

Cucumber/Jalapeño Margarita

$12.99

Corralejo Reposado fresh lime, orange and pineapple juice, jalapeño cucumber and agave nectar

Organica Margarita

$12.99

Corralejo Añejo fresh lime and orange juice agave nectar

Paloma

$12.99

Cazadores Tequila fresh grape fruit, juice lime juice and grapefruit soda

Skinny Margarita

$12.99

Cazadores Tequila fresh lime juice

Cocktails

Mojito

$8.99

Bahama Mama

$8.99

Tom Collins

$8.99

Liquid Marijuana

$8.99

Tequila Sunrise

$8.99

White Russian

$8.99

Miami Vice

$8.99

Whiskey Sour

$8.99

Sex and the Beach

$8.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

Blue Motorcycle

$8.99

Cuba Libre

$8.99

Wine by the Glass

Cabernet

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99

Pinot Grigio

$6.99

Mascato

$6.99

White Zinfandel

$6.99

merlot

$6.99

Wine by the Bottle

Cabernet - BTL

Chardonnay - BTL

Pinot Grigio - BTL

Mascato Merlot - BTL

White Zinfandel - BTL

Homemade Sangrias

Peach Sangria

$7.99

Berry Sangria

$7.99

Pasion Sangria

$7.99

Martinis

Martini Clasico

$8.99

Apple Martini

$8.99

Cosmopolitan

$8.99

Daiquiris

Piña Colada

$8.99

Strawberry

$8.99

Peach

$8.99

Mangonada

$8.99

Cervezas

Micheladas

$11.99

Micheladas de Tamarindo

$14.99

Michelada Arreglada

$16.75

EL 6 DE MODELORAMA

$50.00

DRAFT BEER

Bud Light - 16oz

$4.35+

XX Amber - 16oz

$4.75+

negra modelo

$4.75+

Michelob Ultra - 32oz

$4.35+

Modelo - 32oz

$4.75+

Blue Moon - 32oz

$4.35+

BUD LIG PICHER

$14.50

XX PICHER

$15.90

DOMESTIC BEER

BUD LIGHT

$3.75

BUD WEISER

$3.75

COORS LIG

$3.75

MICHELO ULTRA

$3.75

IMPORTED BEER

CORONA

$4.50

XX

$4.50

MODELO SP

$4.50

MODELO NEGRA

$4.50

TECATE

$4.50

TEQUILA

1800

$8.75

PATRON

$9.75

PATRON ANEJO

$10.75

CORRALEJO

$8.75

CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO

$9.75

JIMADOR

$8.75

HORNITOS

$8.75

100 ANOS

$8.75

DON JULIO ANEJO

$10.75

DON JULIO 1974

$38.00

JOSE CUERVO SPECIAL

$6.75

TEQUILA DE LA CASA

$5.75

WHISKEY

JACKK DANIELS

$8.75

JIM BEAM

$8.75

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$9.75

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$10.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

712 E. Market Street, Smithfield, NC 27577

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Clayton Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.2 • 87
8970 US 70 Bus. Hwy. W Clayton, NC 27520
View restaurantnext
Brew to Brew
orange star4.2 • 376
50 Neuse River Parkway Ste 1 Clayton, NC 27527
View restaurantnext
Vinson's Pub
orange star4.1 • 1,104
800 E Main St Clayton, NC 27520
View restaurantnext
The Redneck BBQ Lab - Benson
orange star4.6 • 548
12101-B NC Hwy 210 Benson, NC 27504
View restaurantnext
Stormin' Norman's - 404 S Church St
orange starNo Reviews
404 S Church St Kenly, NC 27542
View restaurantnext
Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
orange star4.3 • 592
74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108 Garner, NC 27529
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Smithfield
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston