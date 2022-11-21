- Home
Emily's Brew Coffee Co.
34 Reviews
107 N WASHINGTON ST
Versailles, IN 47042
Popular Items
ESPRESSO FALL DRINKS
Apple Pie Dirty Chai
Apple+brown sugar cinnamon syrup, chai & espresso shots (+your choice of milk) with caramel drizzle.
Caramel Apple Macchiato
Apple + caramel+vanilla syrup with milk & espresso (shots are on the top) + topped with caramel syrup.
Honey Cinnamon Latte
Honey & cinnamon with espresso shots & milk of your choice.
Pumpkin Spice Dirty Chai
Pumpkin spice syrup+chai with your choice of milk & espresso (dirty) shots.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
White Pumpkin Mocha
Ghirardelli white chocolate mocha powder+pumpkin spice syrup with your choice of milk+espresso shots.
NON-ESPRESSO FALL DRINKS
(NEW!) Daylight Savings (medium only)
**old witches brew**Earl grey tea, passionfruit & vanilla syrup + blueberry bobas with your choice of milk (chilled).
Pumpkin Spice Chai
Pumpkin spice syrup+chai with your choice of milk.
Apple Pie Chai
Apple+brown sugar cinnamon syrup, chai with your choice of milk+caramel drizzle.
Caramel Apple Cider with Whip
Hot apple cider with cinnamon bark syrup, whipped cream & caramel drizzle.
Harvest Moon (lotus)
Purple lotus, pomegranate & blackberry. 20 oz only.
Bonfire (lotus)
Blue lotus, blue raspberry, toasted marshmallow & super cream. 20 oz only.
Caramel Apple (lotus)
Gold lotus, green apple, caramel topped with caramel sauce drizzle. 20 oz only.
Golden Pear (lotus)
Gold lotus, pear & passion fruit. 20 oz only.
Apple Cider (lotus)
Gold lotus, apple, cranberry & cinnamon. 20 oz only.
Cherry Apple Crisp (lotus)
Gold lotus, cherry & apple. 20 oz only.
Chai
Cold Brew
Drip Coffees
DRIP COFFEE
Medium roast coffee of the day: freshly brewed.
Emily's Brew Cup Drip Coffee
Bring your Emily's Brew mug in for a $2.00 drip coffee any day.
BULLETPROOF
Drip coffee blended with coconut oil & unsalted butter.
RED EYE
Brewed coffee topped with one shot of espresso.
BLACK EYE
Brewed coffee topped with two shots of espresso.
COFFEE TO GO - 128 oz.
128 oz of medium roast coffee, including cups & sugar upon request.
DECAF COFFEE
Espresso Drinks
AMERICANO
Espresso (with an extra shot of espresso) + hot water.
Breve Latte
Espresso+steamed half & half.
CAPPUCCINO
Espresso+steamed milk with lots of foam on top with your choice of syrup flavor.
CARAMEL MACCHIATO
Vanilla syrup with milk & espresso (shots are on the top) + topped with caramel syrup. Hot or iced.
CARAMEL APPLE MACCHIATO
Apple + vanilla syrup with milk & espresso (shots are on the top) + topped with caramel syrup. Hot or iced.
ESPRESSO SHOTS
Throw that shot back.
FLAT WHITE
Ristretto shots + steamed whole milk.
LATTE
Espresso (shots are on the bottom) with milk & syrup flavor of your choice. Hot or iced.
TRADITIONAL MACCHIATO
Steamed milk + espresso shots (on top).
Fountain Drink
Italian Cream Soda
Italian Soda
Lotus Energy Drink
Red Lotus Energy Drink
A plant based energy drink with less sugar.
Blue Lotus Energy Drink
A plant based energy drink with less sugar.
Pink Lotus Energy Drink
A plant based energy drink with less sugar.
Purple Lotus Energy Drink
Taste: combo taste of red+blue lotus.
Flower Power - Pink Lotus W/ Cold Foam & Raspberry
FLOWER POWER is the old Cupid Shuffle, a lotus energy drink with a touch of heavy cream + half & half, a little raspberry syrup + a touch of vanilla - the perfect amount of cold foam with an extra boost.
Razzle Dazzle - Blue Lotus W/ Cold Foam & Blackberry
IT'S HERE! Blue lotus & blackberry syrup + cold foam.
Mocha/Hot Chocolate
HOT CHOCOLATE
Ghirardelli cocoa powder + steamed milk.
MOCHA
Ghirardelli cocoa powder, espresso + milk. Hot or iced.
Blackberry Patch
Blackberry + Hawaiian salted caramel syrup & Ghirardelli cocoa powder + espresso & milk.
WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA
Ghirardelli white chocolate cocoa powder, espresso + milk. Hot or iced.
WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY MOCHA
Ghirardelli white chocolate cocoa powder, raspberry syrup, espresso + milk. Hot or iced.
White Chocolate Hazelnut Latte with Caramel Drizzle & Vanilla Cold Foam
Latte with white chocolate, hazelnut, caramel drizzle & vanilla cold foam. Enjoy!
Smoothies
Steamer
Tea
BOBA TEA
This is a fun make your own! Served on ice. Pick your size, tea, boba & flavor for a different taste every time.
LONDON FOG
Earl Grey tea, frothed milk & vanilla + lavender syrup flavor.
HOT TEA
Hot tea of your choice + hot water.
TEA LATTE
Tea of your choice + steamed milk.
LEMON ICED TEA
If you’d prefer sweet tea - there is sugar by the door, thank you so much!
PASTRIES & MUFFINS
A dozen assorted pastries/muffins/cinn. rolls (15% off)
Almond Butter Croissant
Banana Nut Muffin
Berry Cream Cheese Danish
Blueberry Muffin
Caramel Almond Danish
Chocolate Avalanche
Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Sugar Scone
Coffee Cake Muffin
Ghirardelli Cheesecake Brownie
Maple Pecan Butter Danish
Other Assorted Daily Pastries
Daily assorted pastries. For online ordering - please tell the barista which pastry you’d like once you arrive to the shop. Pastry types can change daily.
Pumpkin Muffin
Pumpkin Pie W/ Whip
Spinach Feta
Whole Beans
Christmas Blend
Chocolate, cherry & almond flavors with a hint of clove.
Breakfast Blend
Light roast, crisp with a smooth mouthfeel, hints of toffee, cocoa & lemon.
Caramel Apple
Cinnamon Dolce
Colombian
Balanced, sweet & smooth with toffee, cocoa & citrus fruit flavors.
English Toffee
Guatemala
Hints of wine, pineapple & cream.
Highlander Grogg
Toffee & cedar thrown in some waffles with notes of maple, butter & Scottish whiskey.
Jamaican Me Crazy (JMC)
Smooth flavor with hints of cocoa, vanilla, caramel & kaluha.
Maple
Mexican
Mild, sweet & citric with notes of cocoa & lemon.
Peru
Pralines & Creme
Toasted Marshmallow
Brazil
Sweet with a tart citric acidity & a smooth creamy mouthfeel; tart lemon & rich chocolate with cherry & mild floral flavors.
Costa Rica Black Honey
Sweet & tart acidity with a smooth mouthfeel, hints of chocolate & raisin.
Decaf - Mexican
El Salvador
Espresso Beans
Ethiopian
Hazelnut
Honduras
Notes of Almond & Chocolate with a sweet aftertaste.
Paradise Blend
Tanzania
Sweet cedar, soy nut & citric flavor notes.
Woodford Reserve
Dark roast, sweet with winey acidity & a smooth mouthfeel with hints of bourbon.
Retail Items
Ambre Blends
COMING SOON! Ambre Blends is an all natural fragrance. The pump tube lasts months. You put a little on your wrist + then neck. This is the perfect gift for a wife, friend or yourself. We’ve been waiting months to get these in the shop + they are here! Learn more on IG: @ambreblends
Campfire Mugs *NEW*
Royal Blue Teal Grey Maroon
Long Sleeve Shirt - Small Indiana Town *NEW*
Heathered Olive Heathered Blue
Crewneck Sweatshirt - Emily's Brew *NEW*
Maroon Navy
Cold Coffee Cups 16 oz.
Cold Coffee Cups 20 oz.
Greeting Cards
Call for Open Hours
Sister owned coffee shop, locally sourced & grounded in community + Christ. Come enjoy a cup with us ☕️ 🌎: Versailles | Indiana We offer delicious coffee, espresso drinks, breakfast & lunch.
107 N WASHINGTON ST, Versailles, IN 47042