Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies

Emily's Brew Coffee Co.

34 Reviews

107 N WASHINGTON ST

Versailles, IN 47042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LATTE
COLD BREW
CARAMEL MACCHIATO

ESPRESSO FALL DRINKS

Here for the fall season...

Apple Pie Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Apple+brown sugar cinnamon syrup, chai & espresso shots (+your choice of milk) with caramel drizzle.

Caramel Apple Macchiato

$4.50+

Apple + caramel+vanilla syrup with milk & espresso (shots are on the top) + topped with caramel syrup.

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$4.50+

Honey & cinnamon with espresso shots & milk of your choice.

Pumpkin Spice Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Pumpkin spice syrup+chai with your choice of milk & espresso (dirty) shots.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

White Pumpkin Mocha

$5.00+

Ghirardelli white chocolate mocha powder+pumpkin spice syrup with your choice of milk+espresso shots.

NON-ESPRESSO FALL DRINKS

(NEW!) Daylight Savings (medium only)

$5.00

**old witches brew**Earl grey tea, passionfruit & vanilla syrup + blueberry bobas with your choice of milk (chilled).

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$4.50+

Pumpkin spice syrup+chai with your choice of milk.

Apple Pie Chai

$4.50+

Apple+brown sugar cinnamon syrup, chai with your choice of milk+caramel drizzle.

Caramel Apple Cider with Whip

$4.00+

Hot apple cider with cinnamon bark syrup, whipped cream & caramel drizzle.

Harvest Moon (lotus)

$5.00

Purple lotus, pomegranate & blackberry. 20 oz only.

Bonfire (lotus)

$5.00

Blue lotus, blue raspberry, toasted marshmallow & super cream. 20 oz only.

Caramel Apple (lotus)

$5.00

Gold lotus, green apple, caramel topped with caramel sauce drizzle. 20 oz only.

Golden Pear (lotus)

$5.00

Gold lotus, pear & passion fruit. 20 oz only.

Apple Cider (lotus)

$5.00

Gold lotus, apple, cranberry & cinnamon. 20 oz only.

Cherry Apple Crisp (lotus)

$5.00

Gold lotus, cherry & apple. 20 oz only.

Chai

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

Steamed milk + black tea infused with spices, topped with foam.

DIRTY CHAI

$4.50+

Espresso (dirty) + steamed milk + black tea infused with spices, topped with foam.

Cold Brew

COLD BREW

$3.00+

One of our specialities - this cold brew cannot be beat. Soaks for 19 hours so it’s perfect for you.

Drip Coffees

DRIP COFFEE

$2.00+

Medium roast coffee of the day: freshly brewed.

Emily's Brew Cup Drip Coffee

$2.00

Bring your Emily's Brew mug in for a $2.00 drip coffee any day.

BULLETPROOF

$2.00+

Drip coffee blended with coconut oil & unsalted butter.

RED EYE

$2.60+

Brewed coffee topped with one shot of espresso.

BLACK EYE

$3.20+

Brewed coffee topped with two shots of espresso.

COFFEE TO GO - 128 oz.

$25.00

128 oz of medium roast coffee, including cups & sugar upon request.

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00+

Espresso Drinks

AMERICANO

$3.50+

Espresso (with an extra shot of espresso) + hot water.

Breve Latte

$4.00+

Espresso+steamed half & half.

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00+

Espresso+steamed milk with lots of foam on top with your choice of syrup flavor.

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.00+

Vanilla syrup with milk & espresso (shots are on the top) + topped with caramel syrup. Hot or iced.

CARAMEL APPLE MACCHIATO

$4.50+

Apple + vanilla syrup with milk & espresso (shots are on the top) + topped with caramel syrup. Hot or iced.

ESPRESSO SHOTS

$0.60+

Throw that shot back.

FLAT WHITE

$4.00+

Ristretto shots + steamed whole milk.

LATTE

$4.00+

Espresso (shots are on the bottom) with milk & syrup flavor of your choice. Hot or iced.

TRADITIONAL MACCHIATO

$4.00+

Steamed milk + espresso shots (on top).

Fountain Drink

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.00

Add any size fountain drink for $1.

Frappe

FRAPPE

$3.50+

Feel free to choose caramel or mocha flavor to spice up your frappe.

Italian Cream Soda

Half & half, carbonated water + flavor of your choice.

Italian Cream Soda

$2.00+

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$1.50+

Lotus Energy Drink

A plant based energy drink with less sugar.

Red Lotus Energy Drink

$3.50+

A plant based energy drink with less sugar.

Blue Lotus Energy Drink

$3.50+

A plant based energy drink with less sugar.

Pink Lotus Energy Drink

$3.50+

A plant based energy drink with less sugar.

Purple Lotus Energy Drink

$3.50+

Taste: combo taste of red+blue lotus.

Flower Power - Pink Lotus W/ Cold Foam & Raspberry

Flower Power - Pink Lotus W/ Cold Foam & Raspberry

$3.50+

FLOWER POWER is the old Cupid Shuffle, a lotus energy drink with a touch of heavy cream + half & half, a little raspberry syrup + a touch of vanilla - the perfect amount of cold foam with an extra boost.

Razzle Dazzle - Blue Lotus W/ Cold Foam & Blackberry

$3.50+Out of stock

IT'S HERE! Blue lotus & blackberry syrup + cold foam.

Mocha/Hot Chocolate

Mocha powder + espresso + steamed milk.

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+

Ghirardelli cocoa powder + steamed milk.

MOCHA

$4.50+

Ghirardelli cocoa powder, espresso + milk. Hot or iced.

Blackberry Patch

$4.50+Out of stock

Blackberry + Hawaiian salted caramel syrup & Ghirardelli cocoa powder + espresso & milk.

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$4.50+

Ghirardelli white chocolate cocoa powder, espresso + milk. Hot or iced.

WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY MOCHA

$4.50+

Ghirardelli white chocolate cocoa powder, raspberry syrup, espresso + milk. Hot or iced.

White Chocolate Hazelnut Latte with Caramel Drizzle & Vanilla Cold Foam

$5.00+

Latte with white chocolate, hazelnut, caramel drizzle & vanilla cold foam. Enjoy!

Smoothies

Smoothie flavor (higher fruit juice percentage) of your choice blended with ice. PEACH is out of stock until Wednesday (7/21).

SMOOTHIE

$4.00+

Smoothie flavor (higher fruit juice percentage) of your choice blended with ice.

Toddler Smoothie

$3.00

1/2 cup (small) of smoothie.

Steamer

For kids or late afternoon + syrup if you'd like: steamed milk.

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk with your choice of syrup.

Tea

BOBA TEA

$2.50+

This is a fun make your own! Served on ice. Pick your size, tea, boba & flavor for a different taste every time.

LONDON FOG

$4.00+

Earl Grey tea, frothed milk & vanilla + lavender syrup flavor.

HOT TEA

$2.00+

Hot tea of your choice + hot water.

TEA LATTE

$3.50+

Tea of your choice + steamed milk.

LEMON ICED TEA

$1.50+

If you’d prefer sweet tea - there is sugar by the door, thank you so much!

PASTRIES & MUFFINS

Daily assorted pastries. For online ordering - please tell the barista which pastry you’d like once you arrive to the shop. Pastry types can change daily.

A dozen assorted pastries/muffins/cinn. rolls (15% off)

$35.00

Almond Butter Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Berry Cream Cheese Danish

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Caramel Almond Danish

$2.99Out of stock
Chocolate Avalanche

Chocolate Avalanche

$3.50
Chocolate Chunk Muffin

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50
Cinnamon Sugar Scone

Cinnamon Sugar Scone

$3.50
Coffee Cake Muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.50

Ghirardelli Cheesecake Brownie

$3.50Out of stock
Maple Pecan Butter Danish

Maple Pecan Butter Danish

$3.50

Other Assorted Daily Pastries

$3.50

Daily assorted pastries. For online ordering - please tell the barista which pastry you’d like once you arrive to the shop. Pastry types can change daily.

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Pie W/ Whip

$3.00Out of stock

Spinach Feta

$3.50Out of stock

Whole Beans

Christmas Blend

Christmas Blend

$17.00

Chocolate, cherry & almond flavors with a hint of clove.

Breakfast Blend

Breakfast Blend

$15.00

Light roast, crisp with a smooth mouthfeel, hints of toffee, cocoa & lemon.

Caramel Apple

$17.00

Cinnamon Dolce

$17.00

Colombian

$15.00

Balanced, sweet & smooth with toffee, cocoa & citrus fruit flavors.

English Toffee

$17.00
Guatemala

Guatemala

$15.00Out of stock

Hints of wine, pineapple & cream.

Highlander Grogg

Highlander Grogg

$17.00

Toffee & cedar thrown in some waffles with notes of maple, butter & Scottish whiskey.

Jamaican Me Crazy (JMC)

Jamaican Me Crazy (JMC)

$17.00

Smooth flavor with hints of cocoa, vanilla, caramel & kaluha.

Maple

$17.00
Mexican

Mexican

$15.00

Mild, sweet & citric with notes of cocoa & lemon.

Peru

$15.00

Pralines & Creme

$17.00

Toasted Marshmallow

$17.00

Brazil

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet with a tart citric acidity & a smooth creamy mouthfeel; tart lemon & rich chocolate with cherry & mild floral flavors.

Costa Rica Black Honey

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet & tart acidity with a smooth mouthfeel, hints of chocolate & raisin.

Decaf - Mexican

$15.00Out of stock

El Salvador

$15.00Out of stock

Espresso Beans

$17.00Out of stock

Ethiopian

$15.00Out of stock
Hazelnut

Hazelnut

$17.00Out of stock

Honduras

$15.00Out of stock

Notes of Almond & Chocolate with a sweet aftertaste.

Paradise Blend

$15.00Out of stock

Tanzania

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet cedar, soy nut & citric flavor notes.

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Dark roast, sweet with winey acidity & a smooth mouthfeel with hints of bourbon.

RETAIL FOOD

Donut Krispies (4 pack)

$4.50

Choose your favorite pack of 4 by the checkout counter.

Energy Balls

Energy Balls

$3.00

Peanut butter, chocolate & oats.

Giant Cookies

Giant Cookies

$4.00

RXBAR

$2.50

Sun Chips

$1.00

Retail Drinks

IZZE's fruit juice

$3.00

Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.00

Canned Pop

$1.00

Kids Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Pellegrino

$2.00

Retail Items

Ambre Blends

Ambre Blends

$50.00

COMING SOON! Ambre Blends is an all natural fragrance. The pump tube lasts months. You put a little on your wrist + then neck. This is the perfect gift for a wife, friend or yourself. We’ve been waiting months to get these in the shop + they are here! Learn more on IG: @ambreblends

Campfire Mugs *NEW*

Campfire Mugs *NEW*

$12.00

Royal Blue Teal Grey Maroon

Long Sleeve Shirt - Small Indiana Town *NEW*

Long Sleeve Shirt - Small Indiana Town *NEW*

$25.00

Heathered Olive Heathered Blue

Crewneck Sweatshirt - Emily's Brew *NEW*

Crewneck Sweatshirt - Emily's Brew *NEW*

$28.00

Maroon Navy

Cold Coffee Cups 16 oz.

$20.00

Cold Coffee Cups 20 oz.

$24.00
Greeting Cards

Greeting Cards

$5.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Sister owned coffee shop, locally sourced & grounded in community + Christ. Come enjoy a cup with us ☕️ 🌎: Versailles | Indiana We offer delicious coffee, espresso drinks, breakfast & lunch.

Location

107 N WASHINGTON ST, Versailles, IN 47042

Directions

Gallery
Emily's Brew Coffee Co. image
Emily's Brew Coffee Co. image
Emily's Brew Coffee Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Red Roaster Coffee and Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
100 west main st Madison, IN 47250
View restaurantnext
Big Four Cafe - 121 S. Depot Street
orange star4.5 • 430
121 S. Depot Street Batesville, IN 47006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Versailles
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston