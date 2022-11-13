Esoteric Brewing Company

Iota Phi Theta Foundation Event

$70.00 Out of stock

$70 non-refundable deposit for guaranteed use of our Taproom ( Lounge + Dining) space on Saturday, November 19th 8 PM - MIDNIGHT 100-150 Guests Bar minimum $700 DJ approved Last Call 11:30 PM Customers are welcome to show up one hour before event for general setup and minimally invasive decorations. Confetti is not allowed and will incur a $250 cleaning fee if used. We do not allow outside food as we have Decibel Korean Fried Chicken as our kitchen, any alternatives must have written consent from Decibel. Desserts are allowed as Decibel does not provide this. Outside alcohol is strictly prohibited. Alcohol must remain in the patio space or in the brewery.