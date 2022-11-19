Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Chicken

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken Walnut Hills

review star

No reviews yet

922 E McMillian St

Cincinnati, OH 45206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tenders
Waffle Fries
Wings

Required - Select Dining Option

Esoteric Dine-In

Select if dining in at Esoteric Brewery

Esoteric Carry-Out

Select if picking up carry out order inside Esoteric Brewery.

Carry-Out

Select if picking up carryout at main Decibel entrance on McMillian St.

Small Bites

Bulgogi Egg Rolls

$6.00

Gochujang Chicken egg roll

$6.00Out of stock
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$6.00

100% all beef hot dog coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.

Mozz Stick

Mozz Stick

$6.00

Mozzarella coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.00

Entree

Wings

Wings

$8.00

Brined wings dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!

Tenders

Tenders

$9.00

Brined tenders dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!

Drumsticks

Drumsticks

$7.00

Brined drumsticks dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$8.00

Seasoned cauliflower dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.00Out of stock

Twice fried tenders with red cabbage slaw, pickles, fly sauce, bbq sauce and your choice of side.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$8.00

Decibel Salad

$9.00

Beef Rice Bowl

$13.00

Sampler Platter

$15.00

Taco Trio

$12.00

Beef, chicken or cauliflower taco, with your choice of side

Combo Meals

4pc Combo

$12.00

6pc Combo

$15.00

Feed the Flock 10pc w/2sides

$22.00

Feed the Flock 20pc w/2sides

$40.00

Sides

Homemade vegan spicy fermented cabbage.
Cured Cukes

Cured Cukes

$4.00

Sliced English cucumber, gochujang, sesame and soy vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Wakame, sesame and soy.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00

Homemade vegan spicy fermented cabbage.

Picnic Salad

Picnic Salad

$4.00

Macaroni, celery, spice and mayo.

Korean Rice

Korean Rice

$3.00

Calrose rice with furikake.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Waffle fries with Decibel dry spice and fly sauce.

Slaw

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00
Aloe

Aloe

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Bubble tea can

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Cockadoodle doo, motha' Cluckers! At Decibel, we are LOUD and proud of our Korean Fried Chicken. We started as the "Yet-to-be-Named Korean Fried Chicken Pop-Up" slingin' that crispy crispy in Kroger's OTR foodhall. Today, we are two locations strong and lookin' to spread our wings. So turn out and turn up! We're ready to feed you some extra-crunchy, mighty-crispified, and always-delicious Korean Fried Chicken.

Website

Location

922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati, OH 45206

Directions

Gallery
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken image
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken image
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roosters - Western Hills
orange star4.5 • 87
5050 Crookshank Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45238
View restaurantnext
PeeWee's Place
orange starNo Reviews
2325 Anderson Rd Crescent Springs, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Game On
orange starNo Reviews
5880 Cheviot Rd Cincinnati, OH 45247
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Milford
orange star3.9 • 193
101 Old Bank Rd Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
The Pony - 1346 Main St
orange star4.3 • 112
1346 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone - OH-Hamilton-#06-001
orange star4.5 • 104
134 Riverfront Plaza Hamilton, OH 45011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston