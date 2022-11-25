Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Soupe

review star

No reviews yet

915 East McMillan St

Cincinnati, OH 45206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Noodle (DF)
Cheesy Broccoli (GF)
Tarte Flambee

Place a pick up option in your cart: 915 East McMillan Curbside Pick Up. Call when you arrive in front.

Today

Online orders may be picked up or delivered curbside! Monday-Friday 9:00am-3:45pm Saturdays from 10am-2:00pm Sundays CLOSED

Frozen Premium Fundraising Specials (All Tips Are Donations)

Classic Beef Bourguignon

Classic Beef Bourguignon

$25.00

A classic made from Sakura Wagyu Beef, caramelized pearl onions, bacon, mushrooms and red wine. This rich beef dish is requested regularly and always a hit. Made traditionally with great care Ingredients: beef stock, bacon, mushroom, carrot, onion, beef base, tomato paste, garlic, black peppercorn, bay leaves, thyme, rosemary, parsley, red wine, flour, butter, beef tallow, oil, salt and pepper Allergens: dairy, gluten Serves 4-6

Tarte Flambee

Tarte Flambee

$10.00

An Alsatian speciality! We start with a thin crust, add a layer of creme fresh, top with thinly sliced onion, bacon and hand shaved parmesan. Take and Bake!! All ready for you to pop in your home oven! Ingredients: Bacon, cheese, onion, seasonings, wheat, gluten, egg Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, pork Serves 6-10

Egg Noodles for Beef Bourguignon

Egg Noodles for Beef Bourguignon

$2.00

Perfect to serve with Beef Bourguignon! Allergens: egg Serves 4-6

Frozen Specialties

Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)

Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)

$10.00

Need a dish for a party? Try our popular Buffalo Chicken Dip. Creamy buffalo dip mixed with picked chicken, cream cheese, cheddar cheese and topped with blue cheese. Ingredients: chicken, cream cheese, franks red hot, garlic, onion powder Allergens: dairy 2 pounds

Bolognese Sauce (GF)

Bolognese Sauce (GF)

$13.00

Your taste buds will sing like Luciano Pavarotti! FIIIIIIGGGAAAARRRROOOO! Our Bolognese is chunky and rich. Make dinner easy, boil some pasta and whip up a salad! DONE! Ingredients: cream, onion, garlic, celery, carrot, red wine, tomato, fennel, oregano, basil, chili flakes, beef base Allergens: n/a 32oz

Chori-Queso Dip

Chori-Queso Dip

$15.00

A shareable tin of melted cheddar and white American cheese queso with chorizo cooked in diced green chiles and bell peppers. Ingredients: Chorizo, cheddar cheese, white American cheese, milk, bell peppers, onion, spices, hatch green chile, garlic Allergens: gluten, dairy, garlic net weight: 1lbs

Braised beef in red wine sauce over fettuccine w/ roasted Brussel sprouts

Braised beef in red wine sauce over fettuccine w/ roasted Brussel sprouts

$15.00

ngredients: Beef shoulder, fettuccine pasta, tomato puree, bell pepper, celery, onion, carrot, red wine, beef base, spices, garlic, Brussel sprouts, parsley, cheese, soy sauce. Allergens: garlic, soy, gluten Serves: 1-2 Net weight: 2.5lbs

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$16.00

Make life easy! Grab one of our beautiful shepherds pie. Made with lamb and beautiful root vegetables. Topped with creamy whipped potatoes. Ingredients: lamb, onion, carrot, celery, tomato paste, mushrooms, peas, herbs, flour, harissa, red wine, herb, beef base, Worcestershire, potato, butter dairy, seasonings. Allergen: soybean, gluten, dairy, fish (Worcestershire) 2lbs Serves: 4+

Mac and Cheese (V)

Mac and Cheese (V)

$12.00

Cheeselicious! Thick and creamy! This Mac and Cheese is heaven in a bowl. Ingredients: pasta shells, half & half milk, skim milk, cream cheese, queso blanco, parmesan, mozzarella, dijon, American cheese, butter Allergens: dairy, gluten 2 pounds

Braised Beef Ragu over Fettuccine

$12.00

A quick, tasty dinner for the family! Ingredients: Beef shoulder, fettuccine pasta, tomato puree, red wine, bell peppers, onion, carrot, celery, soy sauce, chili powder, garlic. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Net weight: 1lb

32oz Frozen Soupes

Buffalo Turkey Chili (GF/DF)

Buffalo Turkey Chili (GF/DF)

$13.00

This will be your new go-to favorite! Delicious alone or with lots of added toppings. Slow simmered with an amazing Cincinnati chili consistency. Ingredients: oil, vinegar, ground turkey, onion, buffalo seasoning, spices, tomato, oregano, red pepper Allergens: n/a net weight: 32oz serves: 2-3

Brown Butter Bacon Curry Cauliflower

Brown Butter Bacon Curry Cauliflower

$13.00

Check out this savory soup that melts right onto the taste buds with every bite! Ingredients: Cauliflower, Onion, Garlic, Chicken Base, Dairy, Butter,Flower, Celery, Spices, Sour Cream, Bacon Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Pork

Cheesy Broccoli (GF)

Cheesy Broccoli (GF)

$13.00

Our take on the classic recipe. So much cheese, lots of broccoli and even more creamy goodness! You know you want some. Ingredients: Cheese,Garlic,Onion,Celery, Broccoli, Spinach, Milk, Vegetable Base, Salt, Pepper. Allergens: dairy, soybean, garlic

Chicken Noodle (DF)

Chicken Noodle (DF)

$13.00

Do you know the Jewish folklore behind chicken noodle Soupe? The first bowl was made with healing properties for an ill family member and every bowl since contains those same healing properties!! Everyone knows it's the best when not feeling well. Of course it also tastes great when you're in the mood for a classic! "The best chicken noodle I have ever had!" - Merret. Ingredients; chicken stock, onion, celery, carrot, thyme, herbs, chili flakes, salt, black pepper, bay leaf, chicken, lemon juice, parsley, oil, egg noodles Allergens: gluten, egg

Brisket & Steak Chili

Brisket & Steak Chili

$13.00

A hearty, comfort soup made braised beef steak bites, and packed with veggies! Ingredients: beef brisket, beef steak, tomato paste, beef base, mushroom, spinach, peas, potato, arugula, herbs, spices, beans Allergens: garlic, soy

Tarragon Mushroom (V)

Tarragon Mushroom (V)

$13.00

Originally published in Pierre Adrian's personal cookbook. We used locally grown mushrooms to make our creamy soupe. It's quintessential french classic. Ingredients: onion, celery, carrots, garlic, tarragon, mushrooms, vegetable base, sour cream, salt, pepper, thyme, white wine Allergens: dairy, garlic, mushroom

French Onion (GF/DF)

French Onion (GF/DF)

$13.00

A La Soupe Favorite! The classic French Onion Soup. Ingredients: Red onion, margarine (dairy free), garlic, thyme, low sodium beef base, chili flakes, salt, pepper Allegrens: soy beans net weight: 32 oz serves: 3-4

Spiced Winter Squash (VG/GF)

Spiced Winter Squash (VG/GF)

$13.00

A soup great for the season! Ingredients: oil, onion, garlic, carrot, peppers, squash, pumpkin, vegetable base, cumin, coriander, paprika, cinnamon, ginger, herbs, Chardonnay vinegar. Allergens: soybean Net weight: 32oz Serves: 3-4

Frozen Broths 32oz

Beef Bone Broth (GF/DF)

Beef Bone Broth (GF/DF)

$13.00

Perfect for sipping on it's own or use as a base in your own cooking. Ingredients: beef bones, tomato paste, water Allergens: none

Chicken Bone Broth (GF/DF)

Chicken Bone Broth (GF/DF)

$12.00

A rich flavored broth full of antioxidants. Great to use as a base for your own soup or to sip on throughout the day. Ingredients: chicken, celery, carrot, garlic, onion, parsley, bay leaf, peppercorn, water, herbs Allergens: none

Ginger Turmeric Poultry Broth (GF/DF)

Ginger Turmeric Poultry Broth (GF/DF)

$13.00

Cleansing broth with a punch of flavor and a little heat. Can be made into a tea or used as a base for Soupes and rice dishes Ingredients: chicken stock, bay leaves, turmeric, ginger, garlic, salt Allergen: none

Frozen Nourish Soupes 32oz - Inspired by the Heart Healthy DASH Diet

Ingredients: Jalapeno, carrot, butternut, tomato, orange, apple, coconut milk
Power Green (LS/VG/GF)

Power Green (LS/VG/GF)

$13.00

Not your average Power Green! Each ingredient is lovingly blended to create a smooth texture. Eat warm or cold. Packed with good for you stuff! Ingredients: oil, celery, kale, greens, spinach ,green chard, broccoli, lime, salt, pepper, spices, vegetable stock Allergens: soy

Nourish Beef Chili (LS)

Nourish Beef Chili (LS)

$13.00

Delicious beef chili with a La Soupe twist! Not only do we add a healthy twist but we add lots of different veggies for flavor! Ingredients: beef, onion, peppers, celery, tomato, mushrooms, chives, oregano, spices, beef base, sugar, cocoa powder Allergens: garlic

Stuffed Cabbage (VG/LS)

$13.00

Light and delicious! This vegan stew is great for a healthy packed nutrition meal Ingredients: tomato, onion, celery, peppers, barley, cabbage, garlic, paprika, vegetable base, carrots, tomato paste, salt, pepper, parsley Allergens:Gluten

32oz Light Summer Chili (LS/DF)

32oz Light Summer Chili (LS/DF)

$13.00

This low sodium, heart healthy Soupe has lean chicken, a plethora of veggies and earthy spices to bring your tastebuds to life! Ingredients: Pinto Beans, Zucchini, Squash, Broccoli, Asparagus, Greens, Onion, Poblano, Carrot, Chicken Stock, Vegetable Base, Bell Peppers. Allergens: Gluten

Italian Rice & Vegetable (VG)

$13.00

This low sodium, heart healthy Soupe has a plethora of veggies and earthy spices to bring your tastebuds to life! Ingredients: Tomato Puree, Onion, Celery, Bell Pepper, Vegetable Base, Italian Seasoning, Cabbage, Carrot, Brown Rice, Garlic, Spinach, Broccoli, Butter Allergens: Dairy, Garlic Net Weight: 32oz Serves: 2-3

Frozen Nourish Meal - Inspired by the Heart Healthy DASH Diet (Serves 1)

Turkey Meatloaf with Stewed Tomato Sauce, roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables This delicious turkey meatloaf offers over 250% of the daily value for vitamin C, 60% of your vitamin A needs plus fiber and protein in under 500 calories. A tasty mix of stewed tomatoes, potatoes and cabbage make this meal a favorite! Ingredients: Ground turkey, cabbage, cheddar, sambal, carrot, celery, broccoli, vegan butter, egg replacer, hulled oats, olive oil, spices, herb tomato, parsley, white onion, potatoes
Turkey Bolognese

Turkey Bolognese

$8.00

Ingredients: ground turkey, spaghetti, kale, zucchini, squash, bell pepper, carrot, cauliflower, broccoli, red cabbage, onion, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red wine, oil, garlic, tomato paste, spices, water. Allergens: milk, wheat Net Weight: 12oz Serves: 1

Beef Chili Mac w/ Cheese & Mixed Vegetables

Beef Chili Mac w/ Cheese & Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Ingredients: Beef, Whole Wheat Pasta, black beans, lentils, sweet bell peppers, zucchini, tomato puree, low sodium vegetable base, broccoli, cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, brown sugar, lemon juice, cumin, onion powder, chili powder, garlic powder, thyme, oregano, salt, water Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Serves: 1 Net Weight: 12 oz

Chicken Chili

$8.00

Ingredients: Chicken, potatoes, lentils, squash, cheese, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers, cauliflower, carrots, tomato puree, tomato paste, lemon juice, low sodium veg. base, oil, brown sugar, salt, spices. Allergens: milk Net weight: 12 oz Serves: 1

Mint Herbed Chicken w/ Parm, Black Beans, Spiced Rice, & Mixed Roasted Veg.

$8.00

Ingredients: chicken breast, black beans, chicken base, rice, cauliflower, broccoli,spices,vinegar, lime juice, olive oil, mint, garlic. Allergens: Garlic Serves: 1 Net Weight: 12oz

Vegetable Frittata

Vegetable Frittata

$8.00

Ingredients: egg, egg whites, quinoa, green Eans, Brussel sprouts, carrots, mozzarella, dill, thyme, basil, neuttachel, low sodium vegetable base, olive oil, salt. Allergens: milk, egg Net weight: 12oz Serves:1

Frozen Sweet Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Rich, thick and chocolate chip ladened, these are worth every delicious calorie! Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten 2 cookies per pack!

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (GF/V)

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (GF/V)

$5.00

Gluten free? Yes! Taste like cardboard? Not even close! Made with gluten free flour you could pass these off as "traditional" cookies and no one will know! Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, gluten free flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips Allergens: dairy, egg 2 cookies per pack!

Caramel S'mores Bar (V)

Caramel S'mores Bar (V)

$3.00

A La Soupe Fan Favorite! Each bite brings you back to those campfire memories. Ingredients: butter, sugar, coconut, egg, flour, dairy, corn, marshmallow, salt Allergens: dairy, gluten, eggs, coconut

Caramel Peanut Butter Cup S'mores Bar (V)

Caramel Peanut Butter Cup S'mores Bar (V)

$3.00

A new twist on our traditional La Soupe s'mores bar. This time we added peanut butter. Oh yeah! Ingredients: butter, sugar, coconut, egg, flour, dairy, corn, marshmallow, salt, peanut butter, caramel

Dark Chocolate Caramel S'mores Bar (V)

Dark Chocolate Caramel S'mores Bar (V)

$3.00

Another La Soupe Fan Favorite! Each bite brings you back to those campfire memories. Ingredients: butter, sugar, coconut, egg, flour, dairy, corn, chocolate, marshmallow, salt

Peanut Butter Cup S'mores Bar (V)

Peanut Butter Cup S'mores Bar (V)

$3.00

Another La Soupe Fan Favorite! Each bite brings you back to those campfire memories. ingredients: butter, sugar, coconut, egg, flour, dairy, corn, marshmallow, salt, peanut butter cup Allergens: corn, gluten, dairy, eggs, coconut

NEW !! La Soupe T-Shirts

Raspberry

Raspberry

$24.00

Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!

Blueberry

Blueberry

$24.00

Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!

Eggplant

Eggplant

$24.00

Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!

Teal

Teal

$24.00

Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!

Charcoal

Charcoal

$24.00

Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!

Olive

Olive

$24.00

Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!

Black

Black

$24.00

Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!

Navy

Navy

$24.00

Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!

Watermelon

Watermelon

Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors!

Classic La Soupe T-Shirts

Aqua

Aqua

$24.00

Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!

Heather Grey

Heather Grey

$24.00

Show your support and get a comfy stylish t-shirt all at the same time! Everyone will be wearing them this spring!

Brown

Brown

$24.00

Show your support and get a comfy stylish t-shirt all at the same time! Everyone will be wearing them this spring!

7th Year Anniversary T-shirt

Happy Birthday to Us!!! Celebrate with us by purchasing this eggcellent limited edition tshirt, from Lisa Andrews at Sound Bites Nutrition! Select your size! (Back of shirt has La Soupe logo and "Celerybrating 7 years!)
7th Anniversary T-Shirt

7th Anniversary T-Shirt

$26.00

Happy Birthday to Us!!! Celebrate with us by purchasing this eggcellent limited edition tshirt, from Lisa Andrews at Sound Bites Nutrition! Select your size! (Back of shirt has La Soupe logo and "Celerybrating 7 years!)

La Soupe Hats

Comfortable and efficient AND stylish! AND every sale supports our mission! What more could one want in a baseball cap? Choose from 4 inspired colors. Easily adjustable strap, 100% cotton One size fits most
Mustard

Mustard

$16.00

Comfortable and efficient AND stylish! AND every sale supports our mission! What more could one want in a baseball cap? Choose from 4 inspired colors Easily adjustable strap, 100% cotton One size fits most

Heather Navy

Heather Navy

$16.00

Comfortable and efficient AND stylish! AND every sale supports our mission! What more could one want in a baseball cap? Choose from 4 inspired colors. Easily adjustable strap, 100% cotton One size fits most

Charcoal

Charcoal

$16.00

Comfortable and efficient AND stylish! AND every sale supports our mission! What more could one want in a baseball cap? Choose from 4 inspired colors Easily adjustable strap, 100% cotton One size fits most

Carrot

Carrot

$16.00

Comfortable and efficient AND stylish! AND every sale supports our mission! What more could one want in a baseball cap? Choose from 4 inspired colors Easily adjustable strap, 100% cotton One size fits most

La Soupe Apron

We proudly present our custom embroidered Aprons! Adjustable straps make it easy to fit everyone. Butcher length with two front pockets. Machine wash and tumble dry.
La Soupe Apron

La Soupe Apron

$18.00

We proudly present our custom embroidered Aprons. Adjustable straps make it easy to fit everyone. Butcher length with two front pockets. Machine wash and tumble dry.

Tea Towels

The image was hand drawn the hand stamped on each towel in small batches. The local artist Elizabeth Ross of Chestnut Street Studio-Market is a local artist who created this design is a supporter of La Soupe. These 100% cotton tea towels are made from recycled cotton.
Green Tea Towel

Green Tea Towel

$12.00

The image was hand drawn then hand stamped on each towel in small batches. The local artist Elizabeth Ross of Chestnut Street Studio-Market is a local artist who created this design is a supporter of La Soupe. These 100% cotton tea towels are made from recycled cotton. There are five colors to choose from.

Beet

Beet

$14.00

Perfect for the a holiday gift or hostess gift. The images are hand drawn and individually screed on each towel. The local artist Elizabeth Ross of Chestnut Street Studio-Market created this design and is a supporter of La Soupe. These 100% cotton tea towels are made from recycled cotton.

Squash

Squash

$14.00

Perfect for the a holiday gift or hostess gift. The images are hand drawn and individually screed on each towel. The local artist Elizabeth Ross of Chestnut Street Studio-Market created this design and is a supporter of La Soupe. These 100% cotton tea towels are made from recycled cotton.

Carriage House Products

Dark Malt Vinegar

Dark Malt Vinegar

$10.00

Carriage House Dark Malt Vinegar. This dark malt vinegar gives a second life to cast off stouts, porters and dunkels. Using local brewers Carriage house says "think Guinness stout on acid!" Great for vinaigrettes, fish and chips, glazes and BBQ sauces. 12.7 ounces

Corn Meal

Corn Meal

$6.00

Fine Corn Meal 2 Pounds

Gift Certificate

Would you like to treat someone to La Soupe?

$15 Gift Certificate

$15.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a non-profit organzation that has frozen Soupe's, Meals, Desserts and more! We also have fresh specials in our cold case daily!

Website

Location

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45206

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
La Soupe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - Walnut Hills
orange starNo Reviews
922 E McMillian St Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Just Q’in BBQ - Walnut Hills
orange star4.6 • 226
975 E McMillan St Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Esoteric Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
918 E McMillan St Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
911 E. McMillan Street Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Brew House - Walnut Hills
orange star4.3 • 472
1047 East McMillan Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
O PIe O
orange star4.5 • 1,562
1527 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

O PIe O
orange star4.5 • 1,562
1527 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Brew House - Walnut Hills
orange star4.3 • 472
1047 East McMillan Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Just Q’in BBQ - Walnut Hills
orange star4.6 • 226
975 E McMillan St Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Sinners & Saints - Riverside Dr
orange star4.5 • 74
2062 Riverside Dr Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Twenties
orange star4.6 • 45
2733 Woodburn Ave Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Over-the-Rhine
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oakley
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston