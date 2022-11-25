- Home
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St
Cincinnati, OH 45206
Popular Items
Place a pick up option in your cart: 915 East McMillan Curbside Pick Up. Call when you arrive in front.
Frozen Premium Fundraising Specials (All Tips Are Donations)
Classic Beef Bourguignon
A classic made from Sakura Wagyu Beef, caramelized pearl onions, bacon, mushrooms and red wine. This rich beef dish is requested regularly and always a hit. Made traditionally with great care Ingredients: beef stock, bacon, mushroom, carrot, onion, beef base, tomato paste, garlic, black peppercorn, bay leaves, thyme, rosemary, parsley, red wine, flour, butter, beef tallow, oil, salt and pepper Allergens: dairy, gluten Serves 4-6
Tarte Flambee
An Alsatian speciality! We start with a thin crust, add a layer of creme fresh, top with thinly sliced onion, bacon and hand shaved parmesan. Take and Bake!! All ready for you to pop in your home oven! Ingredients: Bacon, cheese, onion, seasonings, wheat, gluten, egg Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, pork Serves 6-10
Egg Noodles for Beef Bourguignon
Perfect to serve with Beef Bourguignon! Allergens: egg Serves 4-6
Frozen Specialties
Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)
Need a dish for a party? Try our popular Buffalo Chicken Dip. Creamy buffalo dip mixed with picked chicken, cream cheese, cheddar cheese and topped with blue cheese. Ingredients: chicken, cream cheese, franks red hot, garlic, onion powder Allergens: dairy 2 pounds
Bolognese Sauce (GF)
Your taste buds will sing like Luciano Pavarotti! FIIIIIIGGGAAAARRRROOOO! Our Bolognese is chunky and rich. Make dinner easy, boil some pasta and whip up a salad! DONE! Ingredients: cream, onion, garlic, celery, carrot, red wine, tomato, fennel, oregano, basil, chili flakes, beef base Allergens: n/a 32oz
Chori-Queso Dip
A shareable tin of melted cheddar and white American cheese queso with chorizo cooked in diced green chiles and bell peppers. Ingredients: Chorizo, cheddar cheese, white American cheese, milk, bell peppers, onion, spices, hatch green chile, garlic Allergens: gluten, dairy, garlic net weight: 1lbs
Braised beef in red wine sauce over fettuccine w/ roasted Brussel sprouts
ngredients: Beef shoulder, fettuccine pasta, tomato puree, bell pepper, celery, onion, carrot, red wine, beef base, spices, garlic, Brussel sprouts, parsley, cheese, soy sauce. Allergens: garlic, soy, gluten Serves: 1-2 Net weight: 2.5lbs
Shepherds Pie
Make life easy! Grab one of our beautiful shepherds pie. Made with lamb and beautiful root vegetables. Topped with creamy whipped potatoes. Ingredients: lamb, onion, carrot, celery, tomato paste, mushrooms, peas, herbs, flour, harissa, red wine, herb, beef base, Worcestershire, potato, butter dairy, seasonings. Allergen: soybean, gluten, dairy, fish (Worcestershire) 2lbs Serves: 4+
Mac and Cheese (V)
Cheeselicious! Thick and creamy! This Mac and Cheese is heaven in a bowl. Ingredients: pasta shells, half & half milk, skim milk, cream cheese, queso blanco, parmesan, mozzarella, dijon, American cheese, butter Allergens: dairy, gluten 2 pounds
Braised Beef Ragu over Fettuccine
A quick, tasty dinner for the family! Ingredients: Beef shoulder, fettuccine pasta, tomato puree, red wine, bell peppers, onion, carrot, celery, soy sauce, chili powder, garlic. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Net weight: 1lb
32oz Frozen Soupes
Buffalo Turkey Chili (GF/DF)
This will be your new go-to favorite! Delicious alone or with lots of added toppings. Slow simmered with an amazing Cincinnati chili consistency. Ingredients: oil, vinegar, ground turkey, onion, buffalo seasoning, spices, tomato, oregano, red pepper Allergens: n/a net weight: 32oz serves: 2-3
Brown Butter Bacon Curry Cauliflower
Check out this savory soup that melts right onto the taste buds with every bite! Ingredients: Cauliflower, Onion, Garlic, Chicken Base, Dairy, Butter,Flower, Celery, Spices, Sour Cream, Bacon Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Pork
Cheesy Broccoli (GF)
Our take on the classic recipe. So much cheese, lots of broccoli and even more creamy goodness! You know you want some. Ingredients: Cheese,Garlic,Onion,Celery, Broccoli, Spinach, Milk, Vegetable Base, Salt, Pepper. Allergens: dairy, soybean, garlic
Chicken Noodle (DF)
Do you know the Jewish folklore behind chicken noodle Soupe? The first bowl was made with healing properties for an ill family member and every bowl since contains those same healing properties!! Everyone knows it's the best when not feeling well. Of course it also tastes great when you're in the mood for a classic! "The best chicken noodle I have ever had!" - Merret. Ingredients; chicken stock, onion, celery, carrot, thyme, herbs, chili flakes, salt, black pepper, bay leaf, chicken, lemon juice, parsley, oil, egg noodles Allergens: gluten, egg
Brisket & Steak Chili
A hearty, comfort soup made braised beef steak bites, and packed with veggies! Ingredients: beef brisket, beef steak, tomato paste, beef base, mushroom, spinach, peas, potato, arugula, herbs, spices, beans Allergens: garlic, soy
Tarragon Mushroom (V)
Originally published in Pierre Adrian's personal cookbook. We used locally grown mushrooms to make our creamy soupe. It's quintessential french classic. Ingredients: onion, celery, carrots, garlic, tarragon, mushrooms, vegetable base, sour cream, salt, pepper, thyme, white wine Allergens: dairy, garlic, mushroom
French Onion (GF/DF)
A La Soupe Favorite! The classic French Onion Soup. Ingredients: Red onion, margarine (dairy free), garlic, thyme, low sodium beef base, chili flakes, salt, pepper Allegrens: soy beans net weight: 32 oz serves: 3-4
Spiced Winter Squash (VG/GF)
A soup great for the season! Ingredients: oil, onion, garlic, carrot, peppers, squash, pumpkin, vegetable base, cumin, coriander, paprika, cinnamon, ginger, herbs, Chardonnay vinegar. Allergens: soybean Net weight: 32oz Serves: 3-4
Frozen Broths 32oz
Beef Bone Broth (GF/DF)
Perfect for sipping on it's own or use as a base in your own cooking. Ingredients: beef bones, tomato paste, water Allergens: none
Chicken Bone Broth (GF/DF)
A rich flavored broth full of antioxidants. Great to use as a base for your own soup or to sip on throughout the day. Ingredients: chicken, celery, carrot, garlic, onion, parsley, bay leaf, peppercorn, water, herbs Allergens: none
Ginger Turmeric Poultry Broth (GF/DF)
Cleansing broth with a punch of flavor and a little heat. Can be made into a tea or used as a base for Soupes and rice dishes Ingredients: chicken stock, bay leaves, turmeric, ginger, garlic, salt Allergen: none
Frozen Nourish Soupes 32oz - Inspired by the Heart Healthy DASH Diet
Power Green (LS/VG/GF)
Not your average Power Green! Each ingredient is lovingly blended to create a smooth texture. Eat warm or cold. Packed with good for you stuff! Ingredients: oil, celery, kale, greens, spinach ,green chard, broccoli, lime, salt, pepper, spices, vegetable stock Allergens: soy
Nourish Beef Chili (LS)
Delicious beef chili with a La Soupe twist! Not only do we add a healthy twist but we add lots of different veggies for flavor! Ingredients: beef, onion, peppers, celery, tomato, mushrooms, chives, oregano, spices, beef base, sugar, cocoa powder Allergens: garlic
Stuffed Cabbage (VG/LS)
Light and delicious! This vegan stew is great for a healthy packed nutrition meal Ingredients: tomato, onion, celery, peppers, barley, cabbage, garlic, paprika, vegetable base, carrots, tomato paste, salt, pepper, parsley Allergens:Gluten
32oz Light Summer Chili (LS/DF)
This low sodium, heart healthy Soupe has lean chicken, a plethora of veggies and earthy spices to bring your tastebuds to life! Ingredients: Pinto Beans, Zucchini, Squash, Broccoli, Asparagus, Greens, Onion, Poblano, Carrot, Chicken Stock, Vegetable Base, Bell Peppers. Allergens: Gluten
Italian Rice & Vegetable (VG)
This low sodium, heart healthy Soupe has a plethora of veggies and earthy spices to bring your tastebuds to life! Ingredients: Tomato Puree, Onion, Celery, Bell Pepper, Vegetable Base, Italian Seasoning, Cabbage, Carrot, Brown Rice, Garlic, Spinach, Broccoli, Butter Allergens: Dairy, Garlic Net Weight: 32oz Serves: 2-3
Frozen Nourish Meal - Inspired by the Heart Healthy DASH Diet (Serves 1)
Turkey Bolognese
Ingredients: ground turkey, spaghetti, kale, zucchini, squash, bell pepper, carrot, cauliflower, broccoli, red cabbage, onion, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red wine, oil, garlic, tomato paste, spices, water. Allergens: milk, wheat Net Weight: 12oz Serves: 1
Beef Chili Mac w/ Cheese & Mixed Vegetables
Ingredients: Beef, Whole Wheat Pasta, black beans, lentils, sweet bell peppers, zucchini, tomato puree, low sodium vegetable base, broccoli, cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, brown sugar, lemon juice, cumin, onion powder, chili powder, garlic powder, thyme, oregano, salt, water Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Serves: 1 Net Weight: 12 oz
Chicken Chili
Ingredients: Chicken, potatoes, lentils, squash, cheese, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers, cauliflower, carrots, tomato puree, tomato paste, lemon juice, low sodium veg. base, oil, brown sugar, salt, spices. Allergens: milk Net weight: 12 oz Serves: 1
Mint Herbed Chicken w/ Parm, Black Beans, Spiced Rice, & Mixed Roasted Veg.
Ingredients: chicken breast, black beans, chicken base, rice, cauliflower, broccoli,spices,vinegar, lime juice, olive oil, mint, garlic. Allergens: Garlic Serves: 1 Net Weight: 12oz
Vegetable Frittata
Ingredients: egg, egg whites, quinoa, green Eans, Brussel sprouts, carrots, mozzarella, dill, thyme, basil, neuttachel, low sodium vegetable base, olive oil, salt. Allergens: milk, egg Net weight: 12oz Serves:1
Frozen Sweet Treats
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Rich, thick and chocolate chip ladened, these are worth every delicious calorie! Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten 2 cookies per pack!
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (GF/V)
Gluten free? Yes! Taste like cardboard? Not even close! Made with gluten free flour you could pass these off as "traditional" cookies and no one will know! Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, gluten free flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips Allergens: dairy, egg 2 cookies per pack!
Caramel S'mores Bar (V)
A La Soupe Fan Favorite! Each bite brings you back to those campfire memories. Ingredients: butter, sugar, coconut, egg, flour, dairy, corn, marshmallow, salt Allergens: dairy, gluten, eggs, coconut
Caramel Peanut Butter Cup S'mores Bar (V)
A new twist on our traditional La Soupe s'mores bar. This time we added peanut butter. Oh yeah! Ingredients: butter, sugar, coconut, egg, flour, dairy, corn, marshmallow, salt, peanut butter, caramel
Dark Chocolate Caramel S'mores Bar (V)
Another La Soupe Fan Favorite! Each bite brings you back to those campfire memories. Ingredients: butter, sugar, coconut, egg, flour, dairy, corn, chocolate, marshmallow, salt
Peanut Butter Cup S'mores Bar (V)
Another La Soupe Fan Favorite! Each bite brings you back to those campfire memories. ingredients: butter, sugar, coconut, egg, flour, dairy, corn, marshmallow, salt, peanut butter cup Allergens: corn, gluten, dairy, eggs, coconut
NEW !! La Soupe T-Shirts
Raspberry
Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!
Blueberry
Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!
Eggplant
Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!
Teal
Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!
Charcoal
Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!
Olive
Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!
Black
Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!
Navy
Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!
Watermelon
Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors!
Classic La Soupe T-Shirts
Aqua
Show La Soupe some love and show off your unique style! Our classic La Soupe Design in bright colors just in time for spring!
Heather Grey
Show your support and get a comfy stylish t-shirt all at the same time! Everyone will be wearing them this spring!
Brown
Show your support and get a comfy stylish t-shirt all at the same time! Everyone will be wearing them this spring!
7th Year Anniversary T-shirt
La Soupe Hats
Mustard
Comfortable and efficient AND stylish! AND every sale supports our mission! What more could one want in a baseball cap? Choose from 4 inspired colors Easily adjustable strap, 100% cotton One size fits most
Heather Navy
Comfortable and efficient AND stylish! AND every sale supports our mission! What more could one want in a baseball cap? Choose from 4 inspired colors. Easily adjustable strap, 100% cotton One size fits most
Charcoal
Comfortable and efficient AND stylish! AND every sale supports our mission! What more could one want in a baseball cap? Choose from 4 inspired colors Easily adjustable strap, 100% cotton One size fits most
Carrot
Comfortable and efficient AND stylish! AND every sale supports our mission! What more could one want in a baseball cap? Choose from 4 inspired colors Easily adjustable strap, 100% cotton One size fits most
La Soupe Apron
Tea Towels
Green Tea Towel
The image was hand drawn then hand stamped on each towel in small batches. The local artist Elizabeth Ross of Chestnut Street Studio-Market is a local artist who created this design is a supporter of La Soupe. These 100% cotton tea towels are made from recycled cotton. There are five colors to choose from.
Beet
Perfect for the a holiday gift or hostess gift. The images are hand drawn and individually screed on each towel. The local artist Elizabeth Ross of Chestnut Street Studio-Market created this design and is a supporter of La Soupe. These 100% cotton tea towels are made from recycled cotton.
Squash
Perfect for the a holiday gift or hostess gift. The images are hand drawn and individually screed on each towel. The local artist Elizabeth Ross of Chestnut Street Studio-Market created this design and is a supporter of La Soupe. These 100% cotton tea towels are made from recycled cotton.
Carriage House Products
Dark Malt Vinegar
Carriage House Dark Malt Vinegar. This dark malt vinegar gives a second life to cast off stouts, porters and dunkels. Using local brewers Carriage house says "think Guinness stout on acid!" Great for vinaigrettes, fish and chips, glazes and BBQ sauces. 12.7 ounces
Corn Meal
Fine Corn Meal 2 Pounds
Gift Certificate
We are a non-profit organzation that has frozen Soupe's, Meals, Desserts and more! We also have fresh specials in our cold case daily!
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45206