Este Pizza Sugarhouse

review star

No reviews yet

2148 South 900 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO
Garlic Knots
Sugarhouse BBQ Chicken (Specialty)

APPETIZERS

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00Out of stock

Boneless Wings

$11.00Out of stock

SALADS

Este Salad

$6.00+

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Orzo Salad

$9.00

BYO PIZZA

BYO

$16.00+

BYO Vegan

$13.00+

SPECIALTY

Buffalo Chicken (Specialty)

$20.00+

Clay (Specialty)

$20.00+

Combo (Specialty)

$20.00+

Double Baked Roni (Specialty)

$19.00+

Garden of Vegan (Specialty)

$16.00+

Grandma Phi (Specialty)

$20.00+

Green 4 (Specialty)

$18.00+

Italian Flag (Specialty)

$20.00+Out of stock

Lasagna (Specialty)

$20.00+

PESTO THE BESTO! (Specialty)

$20.00+

Pink (Specialty)

$19.00+

Sugarhouse BBQ Chicken (Specialty)

$20.00+

Sausage, Red Pepper, & Basil (Specialty)

$19.00+

Supreme (Specialty)

$22.00+

Terra (Specialty)

$20.00+

Veggie Lasagna (Specialty)

$19.00+

Vegan White (Specialty)

$19.00+

Vortman (Specialty)

$23.00+

White (Specialty)

$20.00+

GF BYO

GF BYO

$12.00

GF VEGAN BYO

$9.00

GF SPECIALTY

GF Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

GF Clay

$16.00

GF DBL Baked Roni

$15.00

GF GOV

$12.00

GF Grandma Phi

$16.00

GF Green 4

$14.00

GF Italian Flag

$16.00Out of stock

GF Lasagna

$16.00

GF Combo

$16.00

GF Supreme

$18.00

GF Pesto Round

$16.00

GF Pink

$15.00

GF SH BBQ Chicken

$16.00

GF SRP&B

$15.00

GF Terra

$16.00

GF Vegan White

$15.00

GF VEG Lasagna

$15.00

GF Vortman

$19.00

GF White

$16.00

CAL/BOLI

CALZONE

$13.00+

STROMBOLI

$13.00+

SLICES

PLAIN SLICE

$3.00

PEPPERONI SLICE

$3.50

KIDS MEALS

KIDS SLICE MEAL

$4.00

KIDS WINGS MEAL

$6.25Out of stock

KIDS BONELESS WINGS MEAL

$6.25Out of stock

KIDS GARLIC KNOTS MEAL

$4.25

CHEESE

Side Cannoli Filling

$3.00+

Side Mozz

$1.50+

Side Mozz Balls

$1.75+

Side Ricotta

$1.75+

Side Vegan Cheese

$2.25+

SAUCE

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00+

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00+

Side Chocolate Sauce

$1.00+

Side Honey

$1.00+

Side Hulk Sauce

$2.25+Out of stock

Side Knot Sauce

$1.00+

Side Marinara

$1.00+

Side Olive Oil

$1.00+

Side Pesto

$2.75+

Side Pink Sauce

$2.25+

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.00+

Side Sriracha

$1.00+

TOPPINGS

Side Anchovies

$3.00+

Side Black Olives

$1.50+

Side Green Peppers

$1.50+

Side Raisins

$1.50+

Side Red Onion

$1.50+

Side Sunflower Seeds

$1.50+

Side Tomato

$1.50+

Side Bacon

$2.00+

Side Banana Pepper

$1.50+

Side Basil

$1.50+

Side Chicken

$2.00+

Side Garlic

$1.50+

Side Green Olives

$1.50+

Side Ham

$2.00+

Side Jalapeno

$1.50+

Side Meatballs

$2.00+

Side Mushroom

$1.50+

Side Pepperoni

$2.00+

Side Rstd Red Pepper

$1.50+

Side Sausage

$2.00+

Side Spinach

$1.50+

Side Yellow Onion

$1.50+

DRESSINGS

Side Ranch

$1.00+

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00+

Side Pesto Ranch

$1.00+

Side Tomato Vinaigrette

$1.00+Out of stock

Side Oil & Vinegar

$1.00+

Side Olive Oil

$1.00+

Side Balsamic Reduction

$2.00+

OTHER

Dough Ball

$5.00

Gluten Free Dough

$8.00

Meal Kit

$25.00

Red Pepper Packets

Parm Packets

Plates

Napkins

Utensils

SODA

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Kids Fountain Soda

$1.00

PITCHER Fountain

$6.00

Apple Beer

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Coca Cola

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.00Out of stock

JH Ginger Beer

$2.00

JH Huckleberry

$2.00Out of stock

JH Root Beer

$2.00

JH Watermelon

$2.00Out of stock

Pint Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Milk

$1.00Out of stock

Pint Chocolate Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Kids Chocolate Milk

$0.50Out of stock

DESSERTS

Cannolis

$8.00

Zeppoles

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a locally owned and operated Pizzeria specializing in New York Style Pizza. We make everything from scratch and use fresh, quality ingredients. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Directions

Gallery
Este Pizza Sugarhouse image
Este Pizza Sugarhouse image
Este Pizza Sugarhouse image

