Hopkins Brewing Company 2121 McClelland St STE 110

Hopkins Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

1048 2100 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Corned Beef Burger
Chicken Sando
Totchos

Food

Corned Beef Burger

$20.00

Local grass-fed burger, local pretzel bun, organic spring mix, dill pickles, tomatoes, onions, house ranch dressing, bacon slices, fries, house fry sauce (sub veggie burger optional)

BLT

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower (Vegan)

$13.00

Burger

$16.00

Local grass-fed beef, local pretzel bun, cheddar, organic spring mix, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic aioli, fries, house fry sauce (sub veggie burger optional); add bacon $2

Burger - Vegan

$16.00

Beyond meat plant-based patty, pretzel bun, russian dressing, beer mustard, organic spring mix, fries, vegan lime crema

Lil Bean Poppers

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Sando

$15.00

Free-range fried chicken, local pretzel bun, tomato, pickle, tartar slaw, chipotle mayo, jalapeno, fries, house fry sauce

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

With salsa or beer cheese or guacamole

Co'Boi

$15.00

Local hoagie, russian dressing, buffalo sauce, coleslaw, old bay seasoning, fries, house fry sauce; choice of panko-battered cauliflower (vegan), grilled chicken, or fried chicken.

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fish & Chips

$22.00Out of stock

French Dip

$15.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut, double-fried, house fry sauce

Grilled Chee

$12.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Huge pretzel, beer cheese, beer mustard

Quesadilla

$12.00

Reuben

$15.00

Salad - Hoppy Blues

$12.00

Salad - Quinoa

$12.00

Tacos - Beer Lime Chicken

$14.00

Tacos - Carne Asada

$14.00

Tacos - Fish

$16.00Out of stock

Tacos - Veggie (Vegan)

$14.00

Totchos

$9.00+

Tots - Side

$4.00

Wings

$13.00

Free-range chicken wings baked and fried, tossed with your choice of sauce: chipotle honey, citrus buffalo, or nashville dry rub; served with vinaigrette slaw, choice of dipping sauce: blue cheese, ranch or vegan lime crema

Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

NA Beverage

Han's Kombucha - Pineapple Cactus Nectar

$7.00

Pineapple cactus nectar

Han's Kombucha - Take it Easy

$7.00

Blackberry, juniper, wildflower honey

Taproot - Blackberry Mint

$5.00

Taproot - Lemongrass Ginger Ale

$5.00

Fresh ginger, lemongrass, and local raw honey

Taproot - Root Beer

$5.00

Exceptionally smooth with just a hint of bite, slowly steeped with real ingredients

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

Taproot Four-Pack Special

$10.00

50% off all 4 Taproot Sodas to-go

Taproot Soda Six-Pack Special

$15.00

50% off build your own six-pack to-go

Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Low-key, brick-lined brewpub serving house craft brews, tasting flights & international pub grub

Location

1048 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
