Bars & Lounges
Fleet Street Pub
928 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
Restaurant info
A British pub in the heart of Nashville, featuring fantastic scratch-made food, a wide selection of British and local beers, and a great atmosphere. No live music... escape the craziness of Broadway here!
Location
207 printers alley, Unit 101, Nashville, TN 37201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant