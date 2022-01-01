Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Fleet Street Pub

928 Reviews

$$

207 printers alley

Unit 101

Nashville, TN 37201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Fish & Chips: Cod
English Breakfast

Appetizers

Bacon Butty

$6.00

Simple. Classic. Beloved. Bacon on white, buttered bread

Blackfriars Fries

$6.00

Hand-cut, twice-fried fries, served with mustard aioli [V] ([VV] if ordered without aioli)

Chips and Curry Sauce

$7.50

A British favorite – especially late at night after a few beers! Blackfriars fries, covered in a generous helping of our amazing curry sauce. [VV]

Charing Cross Crisps

$6.00

Freshly-made crisps (potato chips), cooked to order. Served with French onion dip ([V] or[VV] if ordered with a different sauce)

Eggs Mimosa

$7.50

A platter of savory deviled eggs with crispy greens and tomato salad [GF] ([V] if ordered with no dressing on the greens)

Sausage Sarnie

$8.00

Sausage sandwiches made with two of our amazing bangers on white, buttered bread

Waterloo Wings

$11.00

Pepper-spiced chicken wings. Served with English farmhouse dipping sauce

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.50

Lemon and white chocolate bread pudding, served with freshly-whipped cream, and our butter-rum toffee sauce [V]

Ice Cream

$9.50

Three scoops of our homemade ice cream. Ask your server what flavor the chef has made this week! [GF] [V]

Main Courses

Bangers & Mash

$14.50

English bangers, mashed potatoes, rosemary gravy, thyme-roasted onions, and malt butter- sautéed Brussels sprouts

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Hand-pulled chicken with a tangy balsamic BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and mustard aioli on a toasted bun. Served with Blackfriars Fries ([GF] if ordered without the bun)

Beef and Dumpling Stew

$12.00

An entrée-sized portion of our hearty beef stew, topped with dumplings ([GF] if ordered with no dumplings)

Burger

$13.00

Hand-made, jumbo all-beef burger, with fresh lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted bun. Served with a side of Blackfriars Fries

Chicken Pie

$14.50

Pulled roasted chicken in a creamy pie filling with a scratch-made pie crust, served with mashed potatoes and rosemary gravy

Curry

$13.00

Vegetables in a curry sauce, served with jasmine rice [GF] [V] ([VV] on request)

English Breakfast

$13.00

Classic full English breakfast with two eggs, bacon, banger, baked beans, charred tomato, toast, and orange marmalade ([GF] if ordered with no banger or toast)

Fish & Chips: Cod

$14.75

Battered Atlantic Cod, fries, our famous tartar sauce, and mushy peas (or another side if you prefer)

Fish & Chips: Pollock

$13.50

Environmentally sustainable Alaskan Pollock, fries, our famous tartar sauce, and mushy peas (or another side if you prefer)

Lamb Burger

$13.50

Juicy, house-ground lamb burger with Moroccan spice, harissa sauce, sweet pickled red onion, fresh mint, and cucumber on a toasted bun. Served with a side of Blackfriars Fries

Scotch Egg

$11.00Out of stock

Soft-boiled egg in sausage and breading, served with crispy greens, tomato salad, and sherry-bacon vinaigrette

Shepherd's Pie

$13.50

Minced lamb stew with mixed vegetables, topped with mashed potatoes and cheese [GF]

Sliders

$11.50

Two lamb sliders, served with tahini sauce, a cucumber-tomato salad and a wedge of gratin potatoes

Snack Fish & Chips: Cod

$12.75

Not quite as hungry? Try a smaller portion of our Fish and Chips, without the side dish

Snack Fish & Chips: Pollock

$11.50

Not quite as hungry? Try a smaller portion of our Fish and Chips, without the side dish

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.50

A cup of potato soup or beef stew, along with a portion of our Covent Garden Salad, White City Wedge Salad, or Barbican Beet Salad

Veggie Burger

$11.50

A scratch-made vegan black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, onions, and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted bun. Served with a side of Blackfriars Fries ([GF] if ordered without the bun) [VV]

Veggie Shepherd's Pie

$13.50

A version of our St James Shepherd’s Pie made with lentils instead of lamb [GF] [V]

Salads

Beet Salad

$10.00

Beets two ways, mixed greens, goat cheese, candied pecans, and onions, with lemon-ginger vinaigrette [GF] [V] ([VV] if ordered without cheese)

Chopped Chicken Salad

$11.00

Hand-pulled chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, onion, tomato, bacon, golden raisins, cranberries, almonds, and stilton, with roasted shallot vinaigrette [GF] ([V] if ordered with no bacon or chicken)

Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens and vegetables, with roasted shallot vinaigrette [GF] [VV]

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce wedges, tomatoes, cucumber, and walnuts, with a bacon and stilton dressing [GF] ([VV] if ordered with a different dressing)

Side Items

Side Bacon

$3.25

Side Brussels Sprouts

$3.50

Side Crisps

$3.50

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50

Side Mushy Peas

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Sautéed Veggies

$3.50

Side Smoked Cheddar Gratin

$4.50

Soups

Mini Beef Stew

$7.50

Hearty beef stew, topped with a dumpling ([GF] if ordered without dumpling)

Potato Soup

$6.00

Potato soup with cream, butter, mixed vegetables, and perfect seasoning, topped with green onions and bacon bits [GF] ([V] if ordered without bacon)

Soda

Coca Cola

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Ribena

$0.50

Red Bull

$4.25Out of stock

Ribena

$0.50

Sprite

$1.75

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Restaurant info

A British pub in the heart of Nashville, featuring fantastic scratch-made food, a wide selection of British and local beers, and a great atmosphere. No live music... escape the craziness of Broadway here!

Website

Location

207 printers alley, Unit 101, Nashville, TN 37201

Directions

Gallery
Fleet Street Pub image
Fleet Street Pub image
Fleet Street Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner Pub Downtown
orange star4.4 • 692
151 5th Ave. N Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Cerveza Jack's Nashville - 135 2nd Ave N
orange star4.5 • 834
135 2nd ave N Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
104 5th Ave S Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Robert's Western World
orange starNo Reviews
416B Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Husk Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
37 Rutledge St Nashville, TN 37210
View restaurantnext
Nashville Underground
orange star3.4 • 562
105 Broadway Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Standard At The Smith House
orange star4.8 • 2,241
167 Rosa L Parks Blvd Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
orange star4.1 • 1,494
114 8th Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,395
408 11th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston