Pizza
Italian

Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs

330 Reviews

$

1219 E washington ave

Vinton, VA 24179

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta Dishes
14 " Cheese
16" Cheese

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese

$11.50

12" Special

$18.00

12" Veggie

$17.00

12" White

$14.00

12" Stuffed Pizza

$12.00

12" meat Lover

$16.50

14" Pizzas

14 " Cheese

$13.50

14" Special

$22.50

14" Veggie

$20.00

14" White

$16.00

14" Stuffed Pizza

$14.00

14" Meat lover

$20.50

16" pizzas

16" Cheese

$14.50

16" Special

$25.75

16" Veggie

$23.00

16" White

$18.00

16" Stuffed Pizza

$16.00

16" Meat Lovers

$23.60

Slice Cheese

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Special Slice

$5.50

Veggie Slice

$5.50

Meat Lovers Slice

$6.00

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Cheese

$12.00

Sicilian Veggie

$21.50

Sicilian Special

$21.50

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Wings

$7.75

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$7.25

Chicken Strips

$7.75

Minestone Soup

$4.75

Sampler Plate

$10.50

Salads

House Salad

$4.75

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad

$8.50

Antipasto Salad

$9.50

Frank's Chicken Strip Salad

$8.50

Ranch

$0.55

French

$0.55

Thousand Island

$0.55

Creamy Italian

$0.55

Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.55

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.55

Honey Mustard

$0.55

Blue Cheese

$0.55

House Dressing ( Oil & Vinegar )

$0.55

Fat Free Italian

$0.55

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Regular Calzone

$9.00

Deluxe Calzone

$10.75

Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.00

Pizza Specials

2 Medium Cheese 14"

$20.00

2 Large Cheese 16"

$24.00

Subs

Regular Steak

$8.25

Steak & Cheese

$9.25

Pizza Steak

$9.25

Steak Special

$10.00

Philly Chicken

$7.75

Philly Chicken & Cheese

$8.75

Philly Chicken Special

$9.50

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Turkey Breast

$8.50

Italian

$8.50

Classic Club

$8.50

Combo

$8.50

Vegetarian Sub

$8.50

Tuna Salad Sub

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.50

Meatball & Cheese

$8.50

Sausage & Peppers

$8.50

Breaded Chicken

$8.50

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.75

Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.75

Add French Fries

$1.25

Entrees

Pasta Dishes

Baked Dishes

Kid's

Kids Spaghetti w/ tomato Sauce

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ meat Sauce

$5.50

Kids Spaghetti w/ meatball

$5.50

Kids Ziti w/ Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Kids Ziti w/ Meat Sauce

$5.50

Kids Ziti w/ Meatballs

$5.50

9" Cheese Pizza

$7.25

Kids Chicken strips & fries

$6.25

Mini Sub & Drink

$7.00

Mini Turkey Sub

$5.50

Mini Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.50

Mini Italian Sub

$5.50

Mini Veggie Sub

$5.50

Mini Meatball & Cheese Sub

$5.50

Mini Classic Sub

$5.50

Mini Combo Sub

$5.50

Mini Tuna Salad Sub

$5.50

Mini Chicken Salad Sub

$5.50

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.75

Cheesecake

$5.75

French Silk Pie

$5.75

Tiramisu

$5.75

Limoncello cake

$5.50

Sides

Extra Cup of Sauce

$1.00

Side of Meatballs

$4.00

Side of Meat Sauce

$4.00

Side of Alfredo sauce

$4.00

Chips

$0.55

Side of Bread

$0.75

Cup of Cheese

$1.25

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.55

Side of Jalapeños

$0.55

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Pickles

$0.55

Side of Spaghetti

$3.25

Side of Ziti

$3.25

Side fettuccine

$3.25

Cup Chicken Salad

$3.50

Cup of Tuna Salad

$3.50

Ranch

$0.55

French

$0.55

Thousand Island

$0.55

Creamy Italian

$0.55

Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.55

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.55

Honey Mustard

$0.55

Blue Cheese

$0.55

House Dressing ( Oil & Vinegar )

$0.55

Non-Alcoholic

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.40

Unsweet Tea

$2.40

Pepsi

$2.40

Diet Pepsi

$2.40

Sierra Mist

$2.40

Mountain Dew

$2.40

Dr. Pepper

$2.40

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.40

Fruit Punch

$2.40

Lemonade

$2.40

Water

K Sweet Tea

$1.40

K Unsweet Tea

$1.40

K Pepsi

$1.40

K Diet Pepsi

$1.40

K Sierra Mist

$1.40

K Mountain Dew

$1.40

K Dr Pepper

$1.40

K Diet Dr Pepper

$1.40

K Root Beer

$1.40

K Fruit Punch

$1.40

K Lemonade

$1.40

K milk

$1.40

Pepsi

$2.40

Diet Pepsi

$2.40

Dr. Pepper

$2.40

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.40

Mist

$2.40

Mnt Dew

$2.40

Water

$2.40

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1219 E washington ave, Vinton, VA 24179

Directions

Gallery
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs image
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs image

