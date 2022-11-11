Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Asian Fusion

FreshFin SLC Regent - 157 S Regent St

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

157 S. Regent St

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna
CYOB
Curry Coconut

Bowl of the Month

The Utah Grubs Bowl

The Utah Grubs Bowl

Created by Utah Grubs: "Foodie Influencers" Ahi tuna, shrimp, edamame, cucumber, mango, carrot, kale, avocado, sweet shoyu, crispy onion, sriracha aioli drizzle, sweet shoyu drizzle, scallion, sesame seed

House-Crafted Bowls

Zen Bowl

Zen Bowl

Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)

Cilantro Chicken

Cilantro Chicken

Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Power Ginger

Power Ginger

Marinated Tofu (or Chicken), Edamame, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Kale, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Thai Chili Ginger, Sesame Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)

Sweet & Spicy Pork

Sweet & Spicy Pork

Slow-cooked pork, sweet potato, cucumber, daikon radish, cilantro, Thai chili ginger, sweet shoyu, crispy onion, sriracha aioli drizzle, sriracha sauce drizzle, pickled carrots & onions, scallions, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Curry Coconut

Curry Coconut

Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Sweet Avo

Sweet Avo

Avocado, Marinated Tofu, Sweet Potato, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Sriracha Aioli, Sesame Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Hungry Warrior

Hungry Warrior

Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Crispy Garlic, Tobiko, Pickled Ginger, Truffle Crab Salad, Sriracha Aioli, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Rainbow Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

Out of stock

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Sriracha Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Craft Your Own Bowls

CYOB

CYOB

Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!

Sides

Truffle Crab Salad

Truffle Crab Salad

Crab Salad, Truffle Oil, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Rice Crackers

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Tobiko

Super Food Slaw

Super Food Slaw

$2.45Out of stock

Kale, Edamame, Carrot, Cilantro, Red Onion, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$1.95Out of stock

Cucumber, Red Onion, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Scallion, Sesame Seed

White Rice

$1.95

Side of White Rice

Brown Rice

$1.95

Side of Brown Rice

Rice Crackers

$0.75

Gluten-Friendly

Sweets

Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.45

Gluten-Free

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.45

Gluten-Free

Kid's Menu

Kid's Bowl

Kid's Bowl

$4.95

Craft your own Kid's Bowl White rice, chicken or avocado, one sauce, two select add-ins or toppings. No substitutions, additions, or modifications on kid’s bowls.

Canned/Boxed

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.95
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.45
La Croix

La Croix

$1.95

Bai Flavored Water

$2.95

Soda Boylan

$2.95

Soda Can

$1.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

Location

157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

Gallery
FreshFin image
FreshFin image
FreshFin image

Map
