American
Southern
Bars & Lounges
Friends Grille and Bar 3338 Country Club Rd,Ste B
No reviews yet
3338 Country Club Rd,Ste B
Valdosta, GA 31605
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Friends Lunch Menu
Starters
Salads
Entrée
Sandwiches
Sides
Dinner
Starters
Flatbreads/Pasta
Salads
Entrees
Sides
Desserts
Bday BPudd
Bread Pudd
$9.00
Cheesecake
$9.00
Choc Pot
$8.00
Crème Brul
$9.00
Dessert Spec
$8.00
Flourless Cake
$9.00
Pnut Pie
$8.00
QRT Salted Caramel
$18.00Out of stock
QT Sweet Basil
$18.00
Quart Strawberry
$18.00
Quart Velvet Viking
$18.00Out of stock
Quart Raspberry Rose
$18.00
Spec Scoop
$5.00
Van Scoop
$4.00
QT Blood Orange
$18.00
QT Strawberry Mango
$18.00
Market
Market Order
Cup Chicken Salad
$6.50
Pint Chicken Salad
$12.50
Quart Chicken Salad
$24.00
Cup Pimiento Cheese
$6.00
Pint Pimiento Cheese
$12.00
Quart Pimiento Cheese
$24.00
Granola - One Pound
$8.00
Cup Balsamic Vinaigrette
$4.00
Pint Balsamic Vinaigrette
$8.00
Cup Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette
$4.00
Pint Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette
$8.00
Whole Cheesecake
$55.00
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
$35.00