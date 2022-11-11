Fuller's Restaurant & Catering

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cups

12 oz Breakfast Cup

$4.50

The Original Breakfast Cup. Grits, Cheese, Eggs, & Your Choice of Meat

20 oz Breakfast Cup

$5.75

The Original Breakfast Cup. Grits, Cheese, Eggs, & Your Choice of Meat

Breakfast Cup NO EGGS

$4.00

Breakfast Cup NO MEAT

$4.25

Breakfast Cup NO CHEESE

$4.00

Pancake Cup

$4.00

Pancake Cup w/ Meat

$4.75

Omelet Cup

$5.25

12 oz Grits Cup

$2.25

Egg Cup w/ Meat

$5.00

Plates

Breakfast Plate

$6.50

Breakfast Plate NO EGGS

$6.15

Breakfast Plate NO MEAT

$6.05

Breakfast Plate NO BREAD

$6.35

Omelet Plate

$7.45

Pancake Plate

$5.95

Big Ben

$7.75

Waffle Plate

$6.50

French Toast Plate

$6.50

Sides

Regular Tot

$2.04

Large Tot

$2.75

Regular Potatoes

$2.04

Large Potatoes

$2.75

French Toast Sticks

$3.85

One Pancake

$1.65

4oz Cup of Gravy

$0.66

6oz Grits

$1.65

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

One Egg

$1.00

Two Eggs

$1.87

Three Eggs

$3.15

Cinnamon Roll

$3.03

1/2 Order Meat

$1.98

Full Order Meat

$3.96

Whole Link

$5.50

One Waffle

$1.65

Toast

$0.77

Biscuits

Bacon Biscuit

$2.75

Sausage Biscuit

$2.53

Link Biscuit

$2.75

Chicken Breast Biscuit

$3.85

Chicken Thigh Biscuit

$3.30

Egg Biscuit

$2.20

Ham Biscuit

$2.86

Steak Biscuit

$2.75

Pork Chop Biscuit

$3.47

Chicken Tender Biscuit

$2.75

Butter Biscuit

$1.54

Bulldog Biscuit

$4.35

Jelly Biscuit

$1.59

Plain Biscuit

$1.10

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$1.65

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$2.75

Little Chickees

$4.40

Breakfast Sandos

BLT Sandwich

$4.35

Bacon Sandwich

$3.03

Crispy Deep Fried Bacon on your Choice of Bread.

Egg Sandwich

$2.92

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.91

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Ham Sandwich

$3.69

Link Sandwich

$3.30

Sausage Sandwich

$3.30

Steak Sandwich

$4.73

Add Full Meat

$3.96

Add 1/2 Meat

$1.98

Add Egg

$0.99

Sausage Dog

$3.08

Breakfast Ques

$4.95

Bulldog Sando

$5.94

Patty Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Mustard Served on Your choice of Bread

Sandos & Wraps

BBQ Sandwich

$5.25

Homemade BBQ on a Bun

BLT Sandwich

$4.75

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato on Toast

Chicken Breast D-Bone

$4.85

Fresh Fried Chicken Breast (bone out)

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$4.85

Bone in Chicken Breast Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$5.25

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce,Ranch, lettuce, pickles ona Grilled Flour Tortilla

Pimento Cheese & Bacon Wrap

$5.25

Homemade Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a Grilled Flour Tortilla

Gyro

$6.50

Warm Lamb &Beef , Grilled Onions, tomato & Lettuce Served on Grilled Pita Bread with Tzatziki Sauce

The Big Art

$7.75

A 6oz Hand Pattied Burger served on a Grilled Bun

T-Bird Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich on a Grilled Ciabatta Bun with Spicy Mayo, Grilled Onions, Lettuce Tomato, Pickles & Swiss Cheese

Club Sandwich

$6.85

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & Mayo Double Stacked b/t 3 Slices of Toast

Patty Melt

$6.25

Grilled Toast, 6oz Hamburger Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.75

Grilled Steak, Onions, & Peppers, Provalone Cheese on a Hoagie Bun

Chicken Salad Wrap

$5.25

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Pickles & Mayo in a Flour Tortilla Served Cold

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.25

Homemade Chicken Salad Served on your Choice of Bread

Club Sub

$6.85

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & Mayo on a Hoagie Roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Cheese & Butterd Bread Grilled to Perfection

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.85

Grilled Chickin Breast served on your choice of Bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese Grilled on Buttered Bread

Leg Sandwich

$4.25

2 Fried Chicken Legs on Your Choice of Bread. Choose Bone In or Out

Fish Sandwich

$5.75

Fried Fish Served on a Hogie Bun

Pimento Cheese & Bacon Sandwich

$5.25

Homemade Pimento Cheese & Bacon on Your Choice of Bread

Pork Chop Sandwich

$5.50

Fresh Fried Pork Chop on Your Choice of Bread. Choose Bone In or Out

Thigh Sandwich

$4.50

Bone In Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich

D-Bone Chicken Thigh Sandwich

$4.50

Bone Out Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$4.95

Fried Steak Sandwich Served on Your Choice of Bread

Wing sandwich

$4.75

2 Fried Chicken Wings Served On Your Choice of Bread. ONLY AVAILABLE BONE IN

Hamburger

$4.85

4oz Hand Pattied Grilled Hamburher Served on a Bun

CheeseBurger

$5.15

oz HandPattied Grilled Hamburger with American Cheese Served on a Bun

Josh Burger

$5.95

4oz Handpattied BACON Cheeseburger

Double Hamburger

$6.15

Double Cheese Burger

$6.65

Double Josh Burger

$7.15

Double Big Art

$8.35

Charlie's Special

$7.00

2 Chicken Legs, French Fries, Dinner Roll & a 20ox Drink NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Big Art Special

$9.00

The Big Art Hamburger Served with Fries & a 20oz Drink. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

T-Bird Special

$9.00

Gyro Special

$9.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.25

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheese & Croutons on a Bed of Mixed Greens

Chicken Salad

$7.25

Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken Tomato, Cucumber, Cheese, Bacon & Croutons on a Bed of Mixed Greens

Garden Salad

$7.15

Tomato, Cucumber, Cheese, Bacon & Croutons on a Bed of Mixed Greens

Side Salad

$3.35

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheese, Croutons, & Bacon

Meredith Salad

$8.00

An Oriental Style Salad. Fried Chicken, Tomato, Almonds, Grapes, Rice Noodles, Sesame Seeds Over a Bed of Mixed Greens Served w/ Homemade Oriental Dressing

Sallie Salad

$8.00

A Mexican Style Salad. Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cheese , Grilled Black Beans & Corn, Jalapeno. Served with Homemade Spicy Ranch & Fried Tortilla Chips

Victoria Salad

$8.00

A Greek Style Salad. Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Black Olives, Banana Peppers & Croutons On a Bed of Mixed Greens Served with Oriental Dresing

Chicken Salad Scoop Plate

$6.15

2 scoops of Chicken Salad served on a bed of lettuce, with a slice of tomato & pickles. Comes with 1 side item

Summer Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Sliced Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Almonds & Rice Noodles Served Over A Bed Of Mixed Greens.

Chicken & Pimento Plate

$6.15

Summer Scoop Plate

$8.00

Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.00

Hot Dod on a Bun

Corn Dog

$2.50

Deep Fried Corn Dog on a Stick

Chili Dog

$2.75

Hot Dog with a Meat Chili

Slaw Dog

$2.75

Hot Dog with Our Homade Slaw

BBQ Dog

$3.00

Hot Dog with BBQ on Top

Chili Slaw Dog

$3.15

Hot Dog with Chili & Slaw

$7 Lunch Specials

Monday Special

$7.00

2 Chili Dogs, Fries & a 20 oz Fountain Drink.

Tuesday Special

$7.00

D-Bone Chicken Breast Sandwich

Wednesday Special

$7.00

Thursday Special

$7.00

A Hand Pattied Hamburger on a Warm Bun. You choose your toppings. Served with Fries & a 20oz Fountain Drink.

Friday Special

$7.00

Sides

Small Fries

$1.90

Large Fries

$2.85

Fried Green Beans

$3.05

Small Tots

$1.95

Large Tots

$2.95

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$2.45

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$4.15

Small Corn Nuggets

$2.45

Large Corn Nuggets

$4.15

Yam Patties

$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.05

6 oz Potato Salad

$1.85

Breast

$2.95

Thigh

$2.00

Leg

$1.75

Wing

$1.95

Breads

Small Okra

$2.45

Large Okra

$4.15

6 oz Slaw

$1.85

20oz Slaw

$8.50

32oz Slaw

$14.00

1/2 Gal Slaw

$21.00

Gallon Slaw

$30.00

Order Gizzards

$4.50

Order Livers

$4.50

Liv/Giz Combo Order

$4.50

Order Tenders

$4.50

1PC Pork Chop

$2.85

Sweets

Chocolate Cake

$2.95

Red Velvet Cake

$2.95

Brownie

$2.05

6 oz Banana Pudding

$2.25

12 oz Banana Pudding

$4.25

Soup & Sando

Grill Cheese & Soup Combo

$8.95

Snacks & Plates

2 pc Snack

$4.75

Thigh Leg French Fries Dinner Roll NO SUBSTITUTIONS

2 Breast Snack

$6.00

2 Fried Chicken Breast, Fries, & a Dinner Roll NO Substitutions

Charlie"s Chicken

$5.95

2 Fried Chicken Legs, Fries, Dinner Roll & a 20oz Drink NO Substitutions

2 PC Fried White

$7.75

2 PC Fried Dark

$7.75

2 PC Fried Mixed

$7.75

2 PC Wing Snack

$5.75

3 PC Fried White

$8.15

3 PC Fried Dark

$8.15

2 Breast Plate

$8.00

Fried Pork Chops

$8.95

Fried Fish

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Wing Dinner

$9.75

Liver Dinner

$6.85

Gizzard Dinner

$6.85

Combo Dinner

$6.85

BBQ Dinner

$7.95

Boxes

8PC Box

$12.00

8 Pieces of Fried Chicken & 4 Servings of the Bread of Your Choice

12PC Box

$17.95

12 Pieces of Fried Chicken & 6 Servings of the Bread of Your Choice

16PC Box

$24.00

16 Pieces of Fried Chicken & 8 Servings of the Bread of Your Choice

8PC Meal

$24.75

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.00

Kids Strip Meal

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$5.00

Kids PB&J Meal

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.00

Kids Hamburger Meal

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$6.75

Kids Ham Sandwich Meal

$4.50

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$4.50

Fountain Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.39+

Unsweet Tea

$2.39+

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.39+

1/2 Tea & 1/2 Lemonade

$2.39+

Pepsi

$2.39+

Diet Pepsi

$2.39+

Mt Dew

$2.39+

Diet Mt Dew

$2.39+

Dr. Pepper

$2.39+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.39+

Sierra Mist

$2.39+

Orange Crush

$2.39+

Orange Juice

$2.39+

Coffee

$2.39+

Lemonade

$2.39+

Bottle Beverages

Mt. Dew

$1.85

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.85

Dr. Pepper

$1.85

Pepsi

$1.85

Water

$1.85

ICE

Jumbo Ice

$0.50

Regular Ice

$0.30

20lb Bag of Ice

$2.50

10lb Bag of Ice

$1.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fuller's is a family owned restaurant that has been in business for over 35 years. We offer Breakfast, Good ol' Southern Cooking, Burgers, Sandwiches, and so much more!

Location

1418 North Main Street, Moultrie, GA 31768

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

