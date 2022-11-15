A map showing the location of Gold House Restaurant 10437 Main StView gallery
Seafood
Burgers

Gold House Restaurant 10437 Main St

14 Reviews

$

10437 Main St

Nahunta, GA 31553

Popular Items

Jumbo Cheese Burger
Jumbo Tea
Toss Salad

Dinners

1/2 Fried Chicken Mixed

$13.95

1/2 Fried Chicken ALL White Meat

$15.95

1/2 Fried Chicken ALL Dark Meat

$14.95

Grilled ChickenBreast

$12.95

Pork Chops

$14.95

Ham Steak

$13.95

Fried Cube Steak

$12.95Out of stock

Hamburger Steak

$14.95

Chicken Strips

$11.25

1/4 Fried Chicken Dark Meat

$11.75

1/4 Fried Chicken White Meat

$12.95

Beef Liver

$12.95

Steak Nuggets

$11.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken Wings (8)

$14.95Out of stock

BBQ Plate

$17.95Out of stock

3 pc Fried Chicken special

$10.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Wings (8)

$15.95Out of stock

Steaks

Small Sirloin

$20.95

Large Sirloin

$24.95

Sirloin Tips

$25.95

Steak & Shrimp

$27.95

Ribeye

$25.95

Ribeye & Shrimp

$32.95

Seafood

Large Shrimp

$14.95

Small Shrimp

$15.25

Deviled Crab

$18.95

Flounder Fillet

$15.95

Seafood Platter

$26.95

Fried Oysters

$22.95Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Regular Hamburger

$5.75

Jumbo Hamburger

$6.75

Regular Cheese Burger

$6.25

Jumbo Cheese Burger

$7.25

Cubed Steak Sandwich

$5.25Out of stock

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.75

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

BLT

$5.25

Flounder Fillet sandwich

$4.75

Pattie Melt

$6.25

Fried Chicken sandwich

$5.25

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$5.25

Stacked Ham & Cheese

$5.75

Club

$6.95

Jumbo BBQ

$7.95Out of stock

Regular BBQ

$6.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.25Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Cool spinach wrap

$8.50Out of stock

Cool regular wrap

$8.50Out of stock

Everything bagel sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.25Out of stock

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.25

Onion Rings

$7.95

Spicy Fries

$4.25

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$4.25

Cheese Sticks

$6.25Out of stock

Fries

$3.25

Mashed Potato W/ Gravy

$2.25

Mashed Potato - No Gravy

$1.75

Green Beans

$1.75

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

French

$0.50

Catalina

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Coffee

$2.29

Jumbo Pepsi

$3.29

Jumbo Tea

$3.29

Large Pepsi

$2.69

Large Tea

$2.69

Milk

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.59

Large Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Jumbo Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Apple Juice

$2.59

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95

Toss Salad

$4.50

Salad Bar

$6.75

Extra Meat

Chicken Breast - Fried

$3.25

Chicken Leg

$1.75

Chicken Strips (2)

$3.25

Chicken Thigh

$2.25

Chicken Wing

$2.25

Deviled Crab (2)

$6.25

Flounder Fillet (2)

$5.75

Fried Cube Steak

$2.50

Fried Oysters (10)

$6.25

Fried Pork Chop (1)

$4.25

Fried Shrimp (8)

$6.25

Grilled Chicken Breast (1)

$2.25

Grilled Chicken Breast (2)

$5.00

Grilled Pork Chop (1)

$4.25

Grilled Shrimp (8)

$6.25

Hamburger Steak

$4.75

Steak Nuggets (5)

$3.25

Ham

$3.25

Small Portion Dinners

SP Chicken Strips (2)

$7.25

SP Grilled Chicken Breast (1)

$7.25

SP Fried Pork Chop (1)

$7.25

SP Grilled Pork Chop (1)

$7.25

SP Ham Steak

$7.25

SP Steak Nuggets (7)

$7.25Out of stock

SP Fried Shrimp (6)

$7.25

SP Grilled Shrimp (6)

$7.25

SP Flounder Fillet

$7.25
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving since 1981!

Location

10437 Main St, Nahunta, GA 31553

Directions

Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Nahunta
