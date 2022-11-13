Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goode Company Seafood - Memorial

No reviews yet

10201 Katy Freeway

Suite 400

Houston, TX 77024

Order Again

Popular Items

Campechana Extra
Shrimp Empanadas (3)
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Snacks & Chilled Seafood

Campechana Extra

$19.00

A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers, and diced avocados

Campechana Shrimp

$18.00

A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers, and diced avocados

Campechana Crab

$18.00

A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers, and diced avocados

Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Shrimp Empanadas (3)

$9.00

Smoked Redfish Dip

$14.00

Served with homemade crackers.

Seared Tuna App

$13.00

Seared rare and served with soy mustard sauce.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$18.00

Oven-baked jumbo lump crab cake, served with lemon garlic cream sauce.

Redfish Beignets

$14.00

Marinated redfish bites in a cornmeal breading.

Soups & Salads

Seafood Gumbo - Cup

$10.00

Seafood Gumbo - Bowl

$17.00

Shrimp Gumbo - Cup

$9.00

Shrimp Gumbo - Bowl

$16.00

Crab Gumbo - Cup

$9.00

Crab Gumbo - Bowl

$16.00

Crab Corn Poblano Bisque - Cup

$9.00

Crab Corn Poblano Bisque - Bowl

$16.00

Simple House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, croutons, pickled red onion, and choice of dressing

Seared Gulf Coast Tuna Salad

$21.00

Seared Gulf tuna with creole mustard sauce, house salad mix, avocado, deviled egg, green beans, tomatoes, crispy sweet potatoes, vinaigrette

Lady Bird Salad

$15.00

Spinach-romaine blend with strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Po-Boys

Po-Boys

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$18.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Fried Catfish PoBoy

$18.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Fried Oyster PoBoy

$22.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Fried Combo PoBoy

$19.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Mesquite Shrimp PoBoy

$18.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Mesquite Catfish PoBoy

$18.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Mesquite Combo PoBoy

$19.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Mesquite Grilled Entrees

Mesquite Grilled Entrees

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Mesquite Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Yellowfin Tuna

$33.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Mesquite Grilled Red Snapper

$36.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Mesquite Grilled Catfish

$23.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Mesquite Grilled Shrimp

$26.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Mesquite Skewer

$29.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Coastal Fried Platters

Coastal Fried Platters

Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$26.00

Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Fried Catfish Filet

$23.00

Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Fried Gulf Oysters (12)

$36.00

Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Seafood Platter

$35.00

Two fried catfish fillets, three fried shrimp, three oysters, and two stuffed shrimp.

Fried Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Five fried stuffed shrimp, served with tartar and cocktail sauce, and your choice of side.

Fried Stuffed Crab

$26.00

Three fried stuffed crab, served with tartar and cocktail sauce, and your choice of side.

Fried Stuffed Combo

$26.00

Three fried stuffed shrimp and one stuffed crab, served with tartar and cocktail sauce, and your choice of side.

Goode Signatures

Chicken Breast

$24.00

Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Seared Filet Mignon (8oz)

$42.00

Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.

Redfish on Half Shell

$35.00

Served with an empanada and choice of side.

Crabmeat Fettuccine

$32.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat and fettuccine in garlic Romano sauce.

Laguna Madre Shrimp (5)

$30.00

Shrimp Etouffee

$23.00

Served with seafood rice and an empanada.

Sides

Red Beans

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$7.00

Green Beans & Potatoes

Seafood Rice

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Red Beans & Rice

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Garlic Spinach

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Contains nuts.

Colossal Onion Rings

$7.00

Homemade Baked Goodes

Pecan Pie - Slice

$7.00

Chocolate Cream Pie - Slice

$7.00

Topped with shaved chocolate and slivered almonds.

Pecan Pie - Whole

$22.00

Pecan Pie - Whole in Wooden Box

$45.00

If you need to order more than 2 pies, please contact the restaurant for more assistance.

Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake

$7.00

Topped with candied pecans.

Kids Menu

Fried Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Mesquite Kids Chicken

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Join us this weekend, April 24 - 25, for Fish Fry Friday and Crawfish Saturday. Drive thru only.

Location

10201 Katy Freeway, Suite 400, Houston, TX 77024

Directions

Gallery
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image

