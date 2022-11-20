Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gratify Neighborhood Bistro

5212 Morningside Dr

Houston, TX 77005

Shareables

Belgium Pomme Frites

$8.00

hand cut, Belgian style fries, add fresh truffle & parmigiano reggiano

Grilled Broccolini & Lentils

Grilled Broccolini & Lentils

$15.00

lentils, garlic, farm egg, calabrian chili seasoned breadcrumbs

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$19.00

four lamb meatballs, tzatziki & herb salad, aleppo pepper

Seared Mushrooms

Seared Mushrooms

$17.00

wild mushrooms, jalapeño tahini, aromatic herbs

Onion Rings

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00+

Charcuterie

Cheese Board

daily selection of cheeses, marcona almonds, honey, orange fennel mostarda, fruit, warm baguette

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

daily selection of meats, marcona almonds, honey, orange fennel mostarda, fruit, warm baguette

Gratify Board

Gratify Board

$50.00

daily selection of meats & cheeses, marcona almonds, honey, orange fennel mostarda, fruit, warm baguette

Soups & Salads

Gratify Salad

Gratify Salad

$18.00

market greens, shaved vegetables, herb vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$20.00

iceberg lettuce, roquefort cheese, carrot gremolata, lardon, red wine vinaigrette

Shrimp Louie

$28.00

jumbo lump crabmeat, quail eggs, avocado, campari tomatoes, capers, citrus vinaigrette*

Soup of the Day

$18.00

French Onion

$18.00

french onion , crostini, gruyere

Cru

Ceviche

Ceviche

$28.00

snapper, gulf shrimp, octopus, avocado, onions, cucumber, mango habanero, crispy tostada*

Wagyu Tartare

Wagyu Tartare

$34.00

capers, onions, dijon mustard, quail egg, waffle fries*

Entrées

Chicken Provencal

Chicken Provencal

$34.00

saffron rice, handmade naan, spreads, pickled vegetables

Dover Sole

Dover Sole

$61.00

Atlantic Dover Sole, served with a brown butter & caper sauce, sauteed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$61.00

8oz black angus, belgium pomme frites (all steaks cooked medium rare for takeaway)

Fish Of The Day

Fish Of The Day

$52.00

cauliflower purée, local farm vegetables* (all salmon cooked medium for takeaway)

Gratify Burger

Gratify Burger

$24.00

100% wagyu, brioche bun, gruyere cheese, tomato, dijon mustard, dill pickle, bibb lettuce, pomme frites

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$74.00

poblano cream sauce, cipollini onions, asparagus, round carrots, salsa verde

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$48.00

braised short rib, served with a mirepoix au jus, garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed spinach

Pasta Of The Day

$39.00

Dessert

Date Cake

$12.00

caramel, cinnamon, vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

graham cracker crust, whipped cream, lime zest

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

crème fraîche, cherry jubilee, cocoa nibs

Pot de Crème

$12.00

butterscotch, creme fraiche

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$12.00

croissant, caramel, toasted pecans, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon

Chocolate Layer Cake

$12.00

chocolate ganache, berry sauce

Red

BTL 50 Durin

$52.00

BTL 51 Bichot Moulin

$49.00

BTL 52 Alta Luna

$42.00

BTL 53 Patz & Hall

$72.00

BTL 54 Laurent Ponsot

$98.00

BTL 55 Condado de Oriza

$74.00

BTL Peju

$50.00Out of stock

BTL 56 Chateau Paran Justice

$56.00

BTL 57 Comtesse Malet

$52.00

BTL 58 Chateau Des Graviers

$85.00

BTL 59 Charme de Cos

$98.00

BTL 60 GAUTUOL CAHORS

$40.00

BTL 61 M. Chapoutier

$43.00

BTL 62 Darnaud

$57.00

Btl 63 Lavau

$68.00

BTL 64 Gauby

$46.00

BTL 65 Casasmith

$38.00

BTL 66 Argiano Brunello

$99.00

Btl Robert Biale

$60.00

BTL 67Hindsight 20/20

$75.00

BTL 68 Pio Cesare

$52.00

White

GL 19 Falesco Est

$10.00

GL 20 Neboa

$12.00

GL 21 Domaine le Capitaine

$12.00

GL 22 Etude

$12.00

GL 23 Chateau De Cleray

$9.00

GL 24 Tour de Mirambeau

$12.00

GL 25 Firmin Dezat

$19.00

GL 26 Aligote

$13.00

Gl 27 William Fevre

$15.00

GL 28 La Croix Senaillet

$12.00Out of stock

Gl 29 Domaine Parigot

$15.00

GL 30 Domaine Lombard

$13.00

GL Sixto

$12.00

Gl 31 Gilbert cellars

$15.00

Gl 32 Antica

$15.00

Gl 33 Ancient Peaks

$12.00

Gl 34 Hagaer Matthias

$14.00

Gl 42 AIX

$10.00Out of stock

Gl Fleur De Prairie

$10.00Out of stock

Gl Cloudy Bay

$17.00

Gl Tozai

$12.00

Gilbert Cellar

$12.00

BTL 19 FALESCO EST

$38.00

BTL 20 Neboa

$42.00

BTL 21 Domaine Le Capitaine

$40.00

BTL 22 Etude

$44.00

BTL The Furst

$41.00

BTL 23 Chateau Du Cleray

$32.00

BTL 24 Chateau Tour Mirambeau

$38.00

BTL 25 Firmin Dezat

$70.00

BTL 26 Aligote

$44.00

Btl 27 William Fevre

$63.00

BTL 28 La Croix Senaillet

$40.00Out of stock

BTL 29 Domaine Parigot

$50.00

BTL 30 Domaine Lombard

$44.00

BTL Sixto

$40.00

BTL 31 Gilbert Cellar

$52.00

BTL 32 Antica Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL 33 Ancient Peaks

$39.00

BTL 34Hager Matthias

$56.00

BTL R41 Ultimate

$180.00

BTL 42 AIX

$80.00

Btl Tozai

$35.00

Btl Fleur De Prairie

$35.00

BTL Cloudy Bay

$48.00

Btl Far Niente

$82.00

Rosé

Gl R41 minuty

$10.00

Gl R43 Ultimate Provance

$9.00

Gl Fleur De Praire

$10.00Out of stock

Gl Sorin Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Gl Sangria Rose

$10.00Out of stock

BTL R41 Minuty

$38.00

BTL R43

$150.00Out of stock

Btl Bieler Pere & Fils Rose

$38.00

Rosé Day Ultimate

Rosé Day Fleur De Prarie

$18.00

Rosé Day AIX

$40.00

Las Mulas Rose

$29.00

Btl 1118 Rose

$44.00

Sparkling

BTL 01 Lini 910

$30.00

BTL 02 Cuvee 89

$28.00

BTL 03 Schaffenberger

$42.00

Maragliano Moscato

$35.00

BTL 04 Steenburg

$34.00

BTL 05 Gioiosa

$42.00

BTL 06 Jaques Pelvas

$35.00

BTL 07 J De Villebois

$35.00

BTL 08 Graham Beck Zero

$54.00

BTL Le Mesnil Grand Cru

$75.00

BTL 09 Delamotte

$85.00

BTL 10 Pommery

$99.00

BTL R13 Pratice Collin

$48.00

BTL R14 Can Xa

$42.00

BTL 04 Steenberg

$34.00

BTL Chandon Garden

$60.00

Chandon Rose

$65.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Estrella Damm

$8.00

St. Arnold Ambrosias Ale

$8.00

Yellow Rose

$12.00

St. Pauli N.A.

$6.00

Kronenbourg 1664

$8.00

Gratify Cocktails

The Gratify Smash

The Gratify Smash

$22.00

fortaleza reposado tequila,ginger syrup, fresh squeezed lemon, basil

The Good, The Bad, The Hombre

$22.00

del maguey vida mezcal, montenegro amaro, fresh squeezed lemon

The Escobar

$22.00

fortaleza reposado, agave, mexican chocolate bitters

Nine Bullets

Nine Bullets

$22.00

del maguey vida mezcal, fresh squeezed lime, jalapeño, cold pressed cucumber, orgeat

Retro Margarita

$22.00

lalo tequila blanco, fresh squeezed lime, fresh squeezed orange, dry curacao, chile salt

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

aperol orange apertif, prosecco, fever tree club soda

Gin & Tonic

$14.00

gin, fever tree tonic

Greyhound

$14.00

vodka, fresh squeezed grapefruit

Mojito

$12.00

rum, fresh squeezed lime, syrup

Manhattan

$15.00

bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters

Brunch Cocktails

Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can

$16.00

espresso, licor 43, pierre ferrand 1840

Hair of the Dog

Hair of the Dog

$16.00

house bloody mary mix, accoutrement, choice of tequila or vodka

Garden Party

Garden Party

$14.00

gin, lime juice, cucumber, mint, sparkling

Pretty in Pink

Pretty in Pink

$16.00

aperol, fever tree grapefruit soda, sparkling

GLASS Mimosa

$10.00

CARAFE Mimosa

$45.00

Greyhound

$14.00

vodka, fresh squeezed grapefruit

SPECIALS

available through November 20th

Frisée Radish Salad

$15.00

radicchio, watermelon radish, avocado, creamy jalapeño cilantro

Lobster Agnolotti

$39.00

lobster, mascarpone, lemon zest, parsley, basil

Bouillabaisse

$49.00

shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, red snapper, baguette

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$14.00

graham cracker crust, crème fraîche

Ribeye

$58.00

au gratin potatoes, truffle oil

Scallops

$32.00

saffron risotto, micro greens

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale Neighborhood Bistro located in Rice Village. Owned & operated by Clark Cooper Concepts.

Location

5212 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005

Directions

