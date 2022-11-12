Restaurant info

Coppa Osteria is the perfect pairing of food and lifestyle. The Dough Room takes center stage – and is where handmade pastas and dough for pizza are made daily. Neapolitan inspired pizzas are some of the most popular items on the menu – the Coppa Pepperoni and Carnissima are crowd favorites. Diners also flock for the Fritto Misto, Burrata Pomodoro and Spaghetti Carbonara. A large outdoor patio is the ideal meeting place for an after-work aperitivo.

