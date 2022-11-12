Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Coppa Osteria

1,158 Reviews

$

5210 Morningside Dr

Houston, TX 77005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Coppa Caesar
Creste di gallo Bolognese
Spaghetti Carbonara

Specials

available through November 13th

Winter Salad

$14.00

Butter lettuce tossed in tahini, quinoa, avocado, roasted sweet potato, fresno chili

Seabass Puttanesca

$33.00

pan seared sea bass over a bed of puttanesca

Tortellini alla Vodka

$22.00

Tortellini stuffed with ricotta, parmesan, and pecorino romano. tossed in tomato vodka sauce

Lamb Shank

$50.00

Lamb shank served with au jus, over mashed purple potatoes. cipollini onion and baby carrots.

Torte Di Mela

$11.00

served with vanilla gelato and caramel

Osso Buco

$52.00

Appetizers

Crispy Spiced Chickpeas

Crispy Spiced Chickpeas

$7.00

sumac, aleppo pepper

Warm Marinated Olives

Warm Marinated Olives

$7.00

gaeta, cerignola, castelvetrano

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

grilled lemon

Mushroom Arancini

Mushroom Arancini

$9.00

smoked mozzarella, risotto, sugo rosso

Meatballs al Forno

Meatballs al Forno

$21.00

marinara, ricotta, garlic bread

Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

fancy wisconsin mozzarella, coppa's marinara

Grilled Octopus & Fregola

$32.00

red pepper coulis, asparagus, green peas, spicy salmoriglio

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$22.00

gulf shrimp, calamari, fennel, herbs, lemon olive oil

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

lemon garlic butter, garlic bread

Tre Burri

Tre Burri

$16.00

house-made rosemary focaccia, european black truffle butter, roasted garlic & parsley butter, parmesan & black pepper butter, extra virgin olive oil

Guacamole

$6.00

Tomato Bruschetta

$14.00

Insalata & Zuppa

Beet Carpaccio

$14.00
Coppa Caesar

Coppa Caesar

$14.00+

chopped romaine, parmesan, white anchovy, ciabatta croutons

Tuscan Kale

Tuscan Kale

$15.00+

parmesan, pine nuts, red onions, golden raisins, ciabatta croutons, lemon vinaigrette

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$15.00+

iceberg, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, crispy chickpeas, baby heirloom tomatoes, parsley, red wine vinaigrette

Minestrone

$8.00+

Soup of the Day

$9.00+

Formaggi & Salumi

Burrata Tartufo

Burrata Tartufo

$28.00

sliced prosciutto, truffle pieces, truffle oil, crostini

Burrata Caprese

$26.00

blistered campari tomatoes, roasted garlic, pesto, saba, basil

Cheese Board

$33.00

a selection of Houston Dairymaids cheese with candied nuts, fruit, honeycomb, marcona almonds, fig mostarda

Salumi Board

$29.00

coppa, prosciutto san daniele, soppressata, olives, fig mostarda

Master Board

Master Board

$52.00

a selection of salumi and assorted cheese from Houston Dairymaids with olives, fig mostarda, candied nuts, fruit

Burrata Carciofo

Burrata Carciofo

$28.00

artichoke hearts, chili herb oil, garlic toast

1/2 Lb Proscuitto

$40.00

Pizza

Morrocan

Morrocan

$21.00

olive oil, red onions, goat cheese, fontina, black olives, mushrooms

Bianca

Bianca

$22.00

olive oil, fontina, mozzarella, goat cheese, parmesan, torn herbs

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$22.00

tomato, bell peppers, onions, calabrian chili, mozzarella, oregano

Carnissima

Carnissima

$25.00

tomato, italian sausage, pepperoni, salumi toscano, coppa, prosciutto, mozzarella, panna

Coppa's Pepperoni

Coppa's Pepperoni

$21.00

tomato, goat cheese, caramelized onions, pepperoni, mozzarella

Margherita

Margherita

$19.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

tomato, mozzarella

Pepperoni

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni

Pasta

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$22.00+

black paper, parsley, salumi toscano, egg yolk, parmesan cream

Cannelloni

Cannelloni

$29.00

lobster, shrimp, ricotta, bell pepper, parmesan cream

Mafalde

Mafalde

$26.00

broccolini, italian sausage, parmigiano reggiano, brodo di parmigiano

Garganelli

$22.00+

basil pesto, pulled chicken, crispy garlic

Parmesan Rigatoni

Parmesan Rigatoni

$23.00

parmesan, tarragon, english green peas, prosciutto san daniele

Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00

wild mushrooms, ricotta, thyme, beurre blanc

Penne alla Coppa

$20.00

basil, parmesan, pomodoro

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$23.00

seasonal mushrooms, guanciale, brodo di parmigiano

Creste di gallo Bolognese

Creste di gallo Bolognese

$24.00+

house-made bolognese

Spaghetti Nero di Seppia

$30.00

lobster, shrimp, fresno chili, marinara

Linguine alla Scampi

Linguine alla Scampi

$26.00+

gulf shrimp, calabrian chili, parsley, crispy garlic, lemon garlic butter

Verdure

Charred Okra

Charred Okra

$9.00

pinenuts, tomato confit

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

$9.00
Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

salsa verde

Crispy Crushed Potatoes

Crispy Crushed Potatoes

$9.00

garlic aioli, aleppo

Broccolini

$9.00

Charred Sugar Peas

$9.00

kimchee vinaigrette, sea salt

Pesci & Carni

Simply Grilled Fish

Simply Grilled Fish

$42.00

fish of the day served with market vegetables

Whole Roasted Branzino

Whole Roasted Branzino

$42.00

crispy herbs, fresno chili, grilled lemon

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$29.00

sage, prosciutto, parmesan, caper lemon butter, fettucine al formaggio

Chicken "Under a Brick"

Chicken "Under a Brick"

$28.00

half chicken with herbs, lemon olive oil, roasted cauliflower

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

breaded chicken, mozzarella, coppa’s marinara with fettuccine al formaggio

Veal Scallopini Piccata

$30.00

fettuccine al formaggio

Desserts

Zeppole

Zeppole

$9.00

fried italian donuts, berry conserva, melted chocolate

Tortino

Tortino

$11.00

chocolate layered cake, mascarpone, chocolate mousse, salted caramel, chocolate shavings, hazelnuts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone cream, dark chocolate

Hazelnut Chocolate Cake

Hazelnut Chocolate Cake

$9.00

cookie and crunch, mocha budino

Kids Menu

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coppa Osteria is the perfect pairing of food and lifestyle. The Dough Room takes center stage – and is where handmade pastas and dough for pizza are made daily. Neapolitan inspired pizzas are some of the most popular items on the menu – the Coppa Pepperoni and Carnissima are crowd favorites. Diners also flock for the Fritto Misto, Burrata Pomodoro and Spaghetti Carbonara. A large outdoor patio is the ideal meeting place for an after-work aperitivo.

Website

Location

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005

Directions

Gallery
Coppa Osteria image
Banner pic
Coppa Osteria image

Similar restaurants in your area

LFM - Local Foods Market
orange star4.5 • 11
2424 Dunstan Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Candelari's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2617 West Holcombe Suite A Houston, TX 77025
View restaurantnext
Slowpokes - Richmond
orange star4.6 • 444
2925 Richmond Ave. Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Bar 2200 - 2200 Southwest Freeway
orange star2.5 • 62
2200 Southwest Freeway Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
orange star4.3 • 606
5529 Weslayan St Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Anvil Bar
orange star4.0 • 1,008
1424B Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
orange star4.8 • 5,416
2424 Dunstan Rd Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Sixty Vines - Rice Village
orange star4.6 • 1,689
2540 University Blvd Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
On The Kirb
orange star4.4 • 1,155
5004 Kirby Dr Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Rice Village
orange star4.7 • 888
2420 Rice Blvd Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Rice Village
orange star4.7 • 730
2525 Rice Blvd Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Simone on Sunset - 2418 Sunset Blvd
orange star4.2 • 709
2418 Sunset Boulevard Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
West Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston