FIORI Italian Restaurant & Floral Boutique

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Spaghetti Pesto

$18.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro Basilico

$18.00

Spaghetti Parmigiano Mortadella

$18.00

Insalata Pollo

$18.00

Insalata Shrimp

$18.00

Insalata Salmon

$18.00

Insalata Vegan

$18.00

Pollo & Spinachi Sandwich

$18.00

Carciofo & Prosciutto Sandwich

$18.00

Mortadella & Formaggio Sandwich

$18.00

Caprese Sandwich

$18.00

Beer & Wine

Peroni

$8.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Chianti

$10.00

Barbera

$10.00

Dessert

Gelato

$8.00

Affogato

$8.00

Torta Tenerina

$8.00

Crema di Mascarpone

$8.00

ANTIPASTO

Burrata pesto

Cuore di carciofo

Caprese

PRIMO

Amatriciana

Fettuccine al pesto

Ravioli all'aragosta

CONTORNO

Patate arrosto

Spinaci al burro

Insalata mista

SECONDO

Costolette d’agnello fritte

Polpo alla griglia con insalata

Branzino alla griglia

DOLCE

Affogato al caffè

Crema di mascarpone

Torta tenerina al cioccolato

$75 CHARGE

Tasting Experience Menu

$75.00

Antipasto

Mini Cuoppo

Caprese di mare

Primo

Primo Pasta Dinner: Rigatoni bolognese, Melanzane, Fettucine 'nduja

Secondo

Selezione di formaggi

Costolette di agnello

Dolce

Ravilo dolce

$80 Charge

Wine Tasting Dinner w/ Impero Wines

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian restaurant and floral boutique

Website

Location

4315 Montrose Lvd., Houston, TX 77005

Directions

