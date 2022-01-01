Italian
FIORI Italian Restaurant & Floral Boutique
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Italian restaurant and floral boutique
Location
4315 Montrose Lvd., Houston, TX 77005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown
No Reviews
306 Gray Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant