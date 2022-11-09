Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
5,017 Reviews
$$
1706 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
Popular Items
Shareables
Baked Brie
puff pastry, apricot chutney, jalapeño jam
Chipotle Mac & Cheese Bites
bacon maple sauce
Nashville Shrimp
nashville butter, honey, charred lemon
Roasted Acorn Squash
moroccan cream cheese, dukkah honey, chives
Shishito Peppers
garlic, lemongrass aïoli
Shoestring Fries
parmesan · +1 rosemary salt · +1 truffle · +2
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Soups
Salads
Beet & Orange Salad
roasted beets, baby arugula, goat cheese, blood oranges, almonds, pumpernickel, orange tarragon vinaigrette
Chicken Banh Mi Salad
ginger-soy chicken, pickled daikon, red jalapeños, carrots, radish, cucumbers, mint, cilantro, baguette, sesame lime vinaigrette
Fall Greens Salad
kale, arugula, baby spinach, bibb lettuce, frisée, feta, pomegranate, spiced pecans, honey dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
chopped romaine, crispy bacon, avocado, blue cheese, spiced pecans, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, champagne vinaigrette