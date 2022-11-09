Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose

5,017 Reviews

$$

1706 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Almond Croissant
Latte
Butter Croissant

Shareables

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$12.00

puff pastry, apricot chutney, jalapeño jam

Chipotle Mac & Cheese Bites

Chipotle Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

bacon maple sauce

Nashville Shrimp

Nashville Shrimp

$11.00

nashville butter, honey, charred lemon

Roasted Acorn Squash

Roasted Acorn Squash

$9.00

moroccan cream cheese, dukkah honey, chives

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

garlic, lemongrass aïoli

Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

parmesan · +1 rosemary salt · +1 truffle · +2

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions

Soups

poblano peppers, almond gremolata
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$3.00+

caramelized onions, gruyère, croutons

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.00+

garlic herb croutons

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.00+

chicken, crispy corn tortila, avocado, sour cream, cilantro, panela cheese

Salads

Beet & Orange Salad

Beet & Orange Salad

$14.00

roasted beets, baby arugula, goat cheese, blood oranges, almonds, pumpernickel, orange tarragon vinaigrette

Chicken Banh Mi Salad

Chicken Banh Mi Salad

$14.00

ginger-soy chicken, pickled daikon, red jalapeños, carrots, radish, cucumbers, mint, cilantro, baguette, sesame lime vinaigrette

Fall Greens Salad

Fall Greens Salad

$12.00

kale, arugula, baby spinach, bibb lettuce, frisée, feta, pomegranate, spiced pecans, honey dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

chopped romaine, crispy bacon, avocado, blue cheese, spiced pecans, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, champagne vinaigrette

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

bbq sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onions, jalapeño, cilantro

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

buffalo mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$15.00

forest mushrooms, brie, mozzarella, goat cheese, balsamic onions, truffle oil

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough

Ham & Cheese Baguette

Ham & Cheese Baguette