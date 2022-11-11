Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

March

373 Reviews

$$$$

1624 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77098

Order Again

Water

Acqua Panna

Pellegrino

Mountain Valley Sparkling

Black Linens

MARCH Vermouth

Coffee & Tea

Ten.Fold Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Cortado

$6.00

Flat White

$6.00

Gibraltar

$6.00

Black Tea

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Tisane/Chamomile

$8.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Sodas and Drinks

Coke, Mexican

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Amaro Soda

Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Bespoke Zero Proof

$12.00

Gls Leitz Eins Zwei Brut

$20.00

Half Gls Leitz Eins Zwei Brut

$10.00

Bottle Leitz Eins Zwei Brut

$80.00

Fire Menu 6 Course

Fire Bread

Fire Consomme

Fire Cheesecake

Fire Mignardises

Fire Menu 9 Course

Fire Bread

Fire Pudding

Fire Torchon

Fire Mignardises

6-Course Cocktail (FIRE) (Copy)

C1-Daquiri (full)

C2-Island Sour

C3-Sherry Gobbler

C4--5 Amaro Mojito (full)

C6-Konnos (half)

9-Course Cocktail (FIRE) (Copy)

C1- Daquiri

C2- Island Sour

C3- Sherry Cobbler

C4/5- Arinella (full)

C6/7- Amaro Mojito (full)

C8- Brandy

C9- Alexander

6 Course

Snacks 6 Course

Bread

6 Course

$185.00

Consomme

Cheesecake

Mignardises

6 Course Classic 11.5.22

$80.00

6 Course Premier 11.4.22

$160.00

9 Course

Snacks 9 Course

Bread

9 Course

$245.00

Pudding

Torchon

Mignardises

9 Course Classic 11.5.22

$95.00

9 Course Premier 11.4.22

$195.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand-picked, pristinely-stored wines from the Cellar at March. Food must be purchased with Wines to-go, so please select a snack from the menu!

Location

1624 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

Gallery
March image
March image
March image

