Montrose Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

UB Preserv image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake$12.00
carrot cake . vietnamese iced coffee icing . pecans . pineapple
A UBP CLASSIC!
Salt and Pepper Squid$15.00
basil . garlic . nam jim . serrano
Crispy Rice Salad$15.00
A UBP CLASSIC!
crispy rice . herbs . tomato . cucumber . radish . serrano vinaigrette
March image

 

March

1624 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 5 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bérêche & Fils Brut "Réserve" NV$72.00
If you haven't had Bérêche yet, get on it! Raphael and Vincent are rockstars in the northern Montagne de Reims, growing all three major varieties with zero herbicides or pesticides. These are champagnes with tremendous depth of flavor - old vines! barrel fermentation!. But depth with tension is what makes these wines truly inspiring, thanks to the unique signature of their north-facing vineyards. Always rich, but with an electric mineral core.
2008 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Gran Reserva Rosado$49.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. Their rosado is 60% Garnacha, 30% Tempranillo, and 10% Viura, aged for four years in used American oak. Crushable when young, elegant with age!
2003 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Blanco Reserva$59.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. This traditional white Rioja is a blend Viura and Malvasia Blanco from their famous lime-stone rich Tondonia vineyard. The result is a wine with bright fruit and structure unlike any other Spanish white.
Postino Montrose image

 

Postino Montrose

805 Pacific Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Panini Platter (serves 4-6)$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Traveler's Table image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New Orleans Bourbon Bread Pudding$13.00
salted caramel sauce, pecan praline
Butter Chicken$19.00
smoked, yogurt marinated chicken thighs, tomato masala, jasmine rice, preserved lemon, red onion, cilantro, crispy okra, grilled flatbread
Pao De Quejio (Brazilian Cheese Bread)$8.00
Brazilian Cheese Bread
