Montrose Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake
|$12.00
carrot cake . vietnamese iced coffee icing . pecans . pineapple
A UBP CLASSIC!
|Salt and Pepper Squid
|$15.00
basil . garlic . nam jim . serrano
|Crispy Rice Salad
|$15.00
A UBP CLASSIC!
crispy rice . herbs . tomato . cucumber . radish . serrano vinaigrette
March
1624 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Bérêche & Fils Brut "Réserve" NV
|$72.00
If you haven't had Bérêche yet, get on it! Raphael and Vincent are rockstars in the northern Montagne de Reims, growing all three major varieties with zero herbicides or pesticides. These are champagnes with tremendous depth of flavor - old vines! barrel fermentation!. But depth with tension is what makes these wines truly inspiring, thanks to the unique signature of their north-facing vineyards. Always rich, but with an electric mineral core.
|2008 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Gran Reserva Rosado
|$49.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. Their rosado is 60% Garnacha, 30% Tempranillo, and 10% Viura, aged for four years in used American oak. Crushable when young, elegant with age!
|2003 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Blanco Reserva
|$59.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. This traditional white Rioja is a blend Viura and Malvasia Blanco from their famous lime-stone rich Tondonia vineyard. The result is a wine with bright fruit and structure unlike any other Spanish white.
Postino Montrose
805 Pacific Street, Houston
|Panini Platter (serves 4-6)
|$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|New Orleans Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$13.00
salted caramel sauce, pecan praline
|Butter Chicken
|$19.00
smoked, yogurt marinated chicken thighs, tomato masala, jasmine rice, preserved lemon, red onion, cilantro, crispy okra, grilled flatbread
|Pao De Quejio (Brazilian Cheese Bread)
|$8.00
Brazilian Cheese Bread