Brasil

1,652 Reviews

$$

2604 Dunlavy St

Houston, TX 77006

Order Again

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Goya Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

lemon, lime, hibiscus syrup

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Black Tea

$2.50

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$2.50

London Fog

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Rambler

$2.50

Coffee - Classic

Americano

$2.75

double espresso, water

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

drip coffee, steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cleo Roasting Co. Single Origin

Cortado

$3.25

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Brindle Coffee from Cleo Roasting of Houston, TX

Espresso

$2.75

Fawn from Cleo Roasting

Flat White

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Red Eye

$4.50

Coffee - House Specialties

Iced Canela

$5.00

cold brew, soy milk, cinnamon, vanilla

Iced Maple Oat

$5.00

cold brew, oat milk, hazelnut syrup, maple

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00

double espresso, whole milk, lavender, cracked black pepper, honey

Mexican Mocha

$5.00

espresso, vanilla, cayenne, cinnamon, chocolate sauce, whole milk

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

cold brew, condensed milk, nutmeg

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00
The Christopher Robin Latte

The Christopher Robin Latte

$5.00

espresso, brown sugar syrup, honey, cinnamon, whole milk

Caramel Pistachio Latte

Caramel Pistachio Latte

$5.00Out of stock

espresso, salt, caramel, pistachio, whole milk

Spiced Apple Latte

$5.50

Roasted Marshmallow Latte

$5.50

espresso, marshmallow syrup, milk

Pistachio Halvah Latte

$5.50Out of stock

almond and pistachio syrup, honey, cinnamon.

Caffeinated Beverages

Chai Latte

$4.50

chai, cinnamon, whole milk

Matcha Latte

$5.50

The Matcha - Mellow Latte

$6.00

SPECIALS

Chop & Cheese Pizza

Chop & Cheese Pizza

$16.00

shaved ribeye, sazon, spicy-butt pickles, red sauce, mozzarella

Gabie's Turkey Sando

$13.00Out of stock

roasted adobo turkey, lettuce, tomato, spicy pickles, white cheddar, cilantro aioli, ciabatta - served with a side

Ginger Corn Soup, Y'all! (vegan)

$13.00

coconut milk, corn & ginger soup tatsoi greens, finished with peanuts & lime

Vegan Sammwich

$13.50Out of stock

toasted wheat bread, carrot & coriander "mayo", heirloom sweet pepper relish, pressed eggplant, cucumber pickled & plain, spicy onion and sliced tomato

Pan Seared Salmon (After 3:30 pm)

$17.00

pan seared salmon, charred broccoli rabe, chorizo, radish (After 3:30 pm)

FRIDAY SPECIAL: Steak & Frites (After 5 PM Only)

FRIDAY SPECIAL: Steak & Frites (After 5 PM Only)

$18.00Out of stock

10 oz New York Steak with french fries & gabby - churri (After 5 pm Only)

Ropa Vieja

$16.00Out of stock

braised flank steak with chiles and olives over jasmine rice

The Best Tomatoes

$6.00Out of stock

sungold tomato (Animal Farm), black cherry tomato (Goodthyme Farm), salt, pepper, olive oil, herbs & chiles

Squashesses Be Souping

$13.00Out of stock

butternut and acorn squash. Roasted clove, all spice, coconut milk, pumpkin and pomogranite seeds, peanuts, and chili oil.

Small Plates

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

blistered shishito peppers, chipotle aioli, flaky salt

Bowl Pozole Soup

Bowl Pozole Soup

$13.25

chicken, hominy, cabbage, radish, lime

Ginger Corn Soup, Y'all! (vegan)

$13.00

coconut milk, corn & ginger soup tatsoi greens, finished with peanuts & lime

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$14.50

three cheeses served with bread, olives and nuts

Hummus and Flatbread

Hummus and Flatbread

$13.25

basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread

Quiche

$10.50

Tamale

Pickles Parties

Pickles Parties

$12.00

house made assorted pickles, shaved proscuitto, griddled bread & uncultured butter, whipped in sea salt & capers

Salads

Brasil Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine, hearts of palm, pecorino, capers, croûtons

Garden Salad

$13.75

mixed greens, radish, jicama, tomato, citrus, herb lemon vinaigrette

Kale and Pepitas Salad

Kale and Pepitas Salad

$15.00

massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco

Watermelon Feta Salad

Watermelon Feta Salad

$13.00

watermelon with lemon basil, arugula, basil vinaigrette & feta

Main

Catfish Tacos

Catfish Tacos

$15.00

plancha seared catfish, pickled cabbage, queso fresco, creama, corn tortilla

Chicken Struggle Bowl

Chicken Struggle Bowl

$14.50

chicken, sticky rice, chipotle mayo, pickled cabbage with serrano, jalapeño sauce, cilantro

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$14.50

guajillo pulled chicken, pickled cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro, flour tortilla

Pork Struggle Bowl

Pork Struggle Bowl

$14.50

roasted pork, "not al pastor" sauce, sticky rice, grilled pineapple, cilantro, lime

Tofu Struggle Bowl

Tofu Struggle Bowl

$14.50

tofu, sticky rice, mixed herbs, mushroom, soy, gouchujang, lemon zest

Pistachio Crusted Salmon

Pistachio Crusted Salmon

$16.00Out of stock

pan seared salmon crusted with pistachio under opal basil, red oak & green butter lettuces, dressed with serrano - peach vinaigrette, pickled cherries, pea shoots & sungold tomatoes Produce from, Lightsey Farm, Verde Greens, Animal Farm, and Good Thyme Farms

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Chicken Verde

$17.50

grilled chicken, garlic oil, mozzarella, lemon, arugula

Chili Crisp and Chicken Pizza

$17.50Out of stock

grilled chicken, chili crisp (contains peanuts), banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with arugula

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$16.50

mozzarella, garlic oil, parmesan, arugula

Kale & Artichoke Pizza

Kale & Artichoke Pizza

$16.50

pizza with olive oil, artichoke hearts, ricotta, preserved lemon

Margherita Pizza

$15.50

garlic oil, cherry tomato, mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sausage & Goat Cheese Pizza

$16.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella

Bangin' Pizza 🔥

$13.00

shishito, calabrian chilis, peperoncino, with mozzarella, fontina

Sandwiches and Burgers

BLT

$14.50

bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, basil aioli, wheat bread

Brasil Burger

$16.00

44 farms beef patty, mayonnaise, tomato, red onion, pickle, bibb, potato roll

Cheeseburger in Paradise

Cheeseburger in Paradise

$16.00

double 44 farms beef patty, bacon, cheddar, pickles, jalapeño sauce, martin’s potato roll

Chop & Cheese

$15.00

chopped steak, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, mayo, pretzel roll

Gochujang Chicken Sandwich

Gochujang Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

shredded grilled chicken, gochujang, serrano, celery, pickle, bacon, martin’s potato roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

cheddar, avocado, dijonnaise, heirloom tomato, butter lettuce, challah

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

fried avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, patty with black beans, serrano, brown rice and corn, aioli, martin’s potato roll *contains egg

Patty Melt

$13.50

44 Farms beef patty, caramelized onion, sliced tomato, white cheddar, griddled bread

Sides and Misc

SD Avocado

$3.00

Extra Tortilla

SD Sauce/ Dressing

Extra Bread

SD Protein

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Fresh Baked Goods

Almond Croissant

$5.25Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Regular Croissant

$4.50

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$4.50

Blueberry Scone

$5.00

Apple Scone

$5.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Scone

$5.00

Desserts

Cookie: Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Blueberry White Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie

$2.50

German Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Sparkling & Rosé Wine

4. Para Maria Rose TAP

$9.00

Rosé from Santa Barbra County, California. Bubbling ruby red grapefruit and red apple pop out of the glass above an energetic peachy glow.

Vina Galana Tempranillo Rosé

$9.00+Out of stock

Olema Rosé

$10.00+

Rivarose Sparkling Rosé

$10.00+

Sparkling Brut Rosé from France. The nose offers up a fresh, soft scent of strawberry, raspberry and a little cherry. The mousse is mouth filling and fine. Flavors of red berries and a little spice.

Opera Prima Sparkling

$6.00+

Brut Sparkling from Spain.

Gouguenheim Sparkling Rosé

$10.00+

Sparkling Rosé de Malbec from Tupungato, Uco Valley, Argentina. Delicate with red fruit aromas, predominantly of cherries and strawberries. Very fresh in the mouth, soft tones with equilibrated acidity. Lovely persistence of small and brilliant bubbles on the finish.

Olema Cremant - Bottle

$50.00

White Wine

1. Vina Galana Verdejo

$6.00

2. Pomelo Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc from California. A crisp, easy-going style that displays ripe orange peel, grass and fig flavors on a medium-bodied format.

3. Wente Chardonnay

$9.00

The Prisoner Chardonnay

$60.00

La Fiera Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

J. Lohr Riesling

$9.00+

Nobilo Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Red Wine

Vina Galana Garnacha TAP

$6.00

Garnacha from La Mancha, Spain. Deep purple color with an intense nose of black cherry, raspberry and white pepper, a touch of nutmeg and cloves. Full bodied with velvety tannins and a long finish.

Vina Galana Tempranillo TAP

$8.00

Tempranillo from Castilla La Mancha, Spain. Deep ruby color with aromas of raspberry, red cherry and licorice. Medium-bodied with finely structured tannins that carry the wine through a lengthy finish on the palate.

Dark Horse Cabernet TAP

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County, CA. Bold, full bodied California wine with a velvety smooth taste and jammy dark fruit aromas. Made from carefully selected grapes, this Cabernet wine features notes of blackberry and black cherry balanced by hints of dark chocolate and espresso.

Rickshaw Pinot Noir TAP

$9.00

Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Santa Julia Malbec

$9.00+

Ocho y Media Malbec

$9.00+

Juggernaut Cabernet

$13.00+

The Prisoner Red Blend

$60.00

Draft Beer

6. Bombshell Blonde

6. Bombshell Blonde

$4.00

Southern Star Brewing, Conroe, TX Blonde Ale 5.25% ABV

7. Yellow Rose

7. Yellow Rose

$7.50

Lone Pint Magnolia, TX SMASH IPA 6.8% ABV

11. Christmas Ale

$6.00
12. Love Street

12. Love Street

$4.00

Karbach Brewing, Houston, TX Kölsch Style Blonde 4.9% ABV

Bottled Beer

Strawberry Blonde

Strawberry Blonde

$4.00Out of stock

Southern Star, Conroe, TX Strawberry Blonde 4.6% ABV

Lone Star

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snacks (16 oz)

$3.00

Dome Fauxm Cream Ale

$5.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Established in 1992. Burgers, pizza, sandwiches, salads and coffee.

Website

Location

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Brasil image
Brasil image
Brasil image

