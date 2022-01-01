Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Vibrant

75 Reviews

$$

1931 Fairview

Houston, TX 77019

Entrees

Cheese n' Crackers

$12.00

Truffle & herb almond-cashew cheese, mango-goldenberry compote, almond fennel crackers, honey

Gnocchi

$13.00

Squash and Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

pistachio pesto, squash ribbons, Lone Star lion's mane mushrooms, sunflower ricotta, micro greens

Breakfast Tacos

$4.00+

scrambled egg, avocado, radish, microgreens, jalapeno-mango salsa, almond flour tortilla

Chicken Tacos

$4.50+

Fish Tacos

$6.50+

Gulf Coast fish, radish, taqueria-style pickled jalapeños, cilantro, cashew-avocado crema, almond flour tortilla

Beef Tacos

$8.00+

Smoothie Bowl

$13.00

coconut, cauliflower, spinach, zucchini, green apple, spirulina, date, tahini, buckwheat groats, hempseed, bee pollen, citrus honey

Chia Pudding

$13.00

coconut milk, carrot-date puree, macadamia, hemp-flax crumble, apples

Sprouted Pecan Amaranth Granola

$8.00

buckwheat groats, pecans, hempseed, goji berries, almond, amaranth, coconut, cacao nibs, blistered blueberries, cashew milk, blue spirulina

Sorghum Waffles

$15.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$14.00

spinach, sofrito, macadamia-cashew cheese, roasted red salsa, fried eggs, cilantro

Sweet Toast

$9.00

Salmon Lox Toast

$14.00

Gem Salad

$17.00

Kale Salad

$14.00

Golden Bone Broth Soup

$12.00

Cauliflower Tabbouleh Bowl

$17.00

Roasted Chicken Panini

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Garden Sandwich

$14.00

Zucchini Noodles

$15.00

Chicken and Glass Noodles Stir-Fry

$18.00

Sides

Eggs Any Style

$2.00

Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Chickpea Chicken Strips

$5.00

Poached Salmon

$8.00

Quinoa Falafel

$6.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Slice of Oat Bread

$4.75

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Jalapeno Cilantro Hummus

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Ghee

$1.00

COFFEE

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

House Drip

$3.00

Mocha Latte (coffee)

$6.00

Espresso, cacao, vanilla, coconut sugar, mesquite, cinnamon

NOT COFFEE

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Pecan cashew milk, honey

Chai Latte

$5.00

Pecan-cashew milk, honey, black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, ginger

Golden Milk Latte

$5.00

cashew milk, turmeric, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, lemon, maple syrup

ADAPTOGENIC

Green Milk

$7.00

Pumpkin-hempseed milk, matcha, moringa, spirulina, mint, ashwaganda, maple

Pink Milk

$6.00

Cashew milk, beet, rose, astragalus, ginger, honey

Cacao Potion

$7.00

cashew milk, cacao, carrot, chug, turmeric, vanilla, cayenne

SPRITZERS

Flower Balm

$4.00

Hibiscus tea, ginger, elderflower honey, orange blossom, sparkling water

Blueberry Sage

$5.00

Blueberry, sage, lemon, honey, sparkling water

ICED TEA

Classic Black

$3.00

Crimson Hibiscus

$3.00

Bulk Foods

Loaf of Seeded Ivory Teff Bread

$25.00

$25.00

Loaf Nut & Seed Bread

$25.00

House-made Quinoa Falafel (5) (V)

$10.00

Animal Farm CSA **PICK UP 9/9

Animal Farm CSA **PICK UP 8/12

$25.00

$25.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our full menu is gluten, dairy and refined sugar free. We source local, organic produce and make our bread, pastries, cheese and milks in-house. Our chicken and eggs are pasture-raised and organic.

Website

Location

1931 Fairview, Houston, TX 77019

Directions

