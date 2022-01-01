Breakfast & Brunch
Vibrant
75 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our full menu is gluten, dairy and refined sugar free. We source local, organic produce and make our bread, pastries, cheese and milks in-house. Our chicken and eggs are pasture-raised and organic.
Location
1931 Fairview, Houston, TX 77019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant