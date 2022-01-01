Montrose breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Montrose
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Popular items
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
More about Brasil
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Popular items
|Kale and Pepitas Salad
|$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
|Hummus and Flatbread
|$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
More about Vibrant
Vibrant
1931 Fairview, Houston
|Popular items
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
|Sweet Potato Hash
|$13.00
Sweet Potato, organic spinach, sofrito, macadamia-cashew cheese, free-range fried eggs, roasted red salsa, micro cilantro
|Golden Bone Broth Soup
|$12.00
House-made, free-range chicken bone broth, coconut cream, lemon, turmeric, ginger, bok choy, carrots, shredded roasted chicken
More about Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
8728 Westpark Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Strawberry Champagne Cake
|$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
|Vanilla Cake
|$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
|Lemon Berry Cake
|$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch
|$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
|Texas Club
|$13.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, peppercorn aioli, classic white bread
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun