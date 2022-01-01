Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hairy Cow Brewing Company

450 East Blackhawk Drive

Byron, IL 61010

Order Again

1PM

1PM Tour

$10.00

2PM

2PM Tour

$10.00

3PM

3PM Tour

$10.00

4PM

4PM Tour

$10.00

5PM

5PM Tour

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Local brewpub on the Rock River in Byron, IL, featuring craft beer and artisan brick oven pizza.

