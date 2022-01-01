Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hog Wild BBQ & Catering

1,368 Reviews

$$

9226 SE 82nd Ave

Happy Valley, OR 97086

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

One Meat Combo
Backyard Special
Sandwiches

Hog Wild's Original Sandwich

$10.49

Our Original! Your choice of Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken Breast, served on a Brioche Bun, topped with Cole Slaw and dressed with your choice of BBQ Sauce

French Dip

$10.49

A Hog Wild Classic! Our Famous Beef Brisket piled on a toasted Hoagie Bun with your choice of cheese. Served with our homemade Aujus for Dipping!

Original Two Slider

$8.50

A mini version of our Original Sandwich! A great way to try different types of meat! Each Slider comes with your choice of meat, Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken topped with Cole Slaw and your choice of BBQ Sauce.

Original One Slider

$4.50

A mini version of our Original Sandwich! A great way to try different types of meat! Each Slider comes with your choice of meat, Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken topped with Cole Slaw and your choice of BBQ Sauce.

Original Three Sliders

$12.75

A mini version of our Original Sandwich! A great way to try different types of meat! Each Slider comes with your choice of meat, Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken topped with Cole Slaw and your choice of BBQ Sauce.

Beef Brisket Philly

$12.49

A classic with a BBQ Twist! Our Smoked Beef Brisket sautéed up with Onion, Jalapeños, and Red Peppers. Served on a Toasted Hoagie and Dressed with our Homemade Cheese Sauce

Cheddar & Bacon Sausage Hoagie

$10.49

A Double Smoked Cheddar & Bacon Sausage, Grilled to perfection, served on a Hoagie with your choice of toppings!

Spicy Hotlink Hoagie

$10.49

A Spicy Hotlink made at a local Meat Market, Grilled to perfection, served on a Hoagie with your choice of toppings!

French Dip Fully Loaded

$13.49

Our Famous French Dip! BUT double sized! Half Pound of our Beef Brisket, Double the amount of Cheese, Fried Onions, served on a Toasted Hoagie, with our Homemade Aujus for Dipping!

Wild Hog

$11.49

Combo Plates

Each Combo Plate comes with 2 Sides, at least 1 Meat and a Slice of Cornbread

Half Rack of Baby Back RIbs

$26.00

Half Rack of Baby Back Pork Ribs (5-6 Ribs), Two Sides and a Slice of Cornbread!

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$36.00

Full Rack of Baby Back Pork Ribs (11-12 Ribs), Two Sides and a Slice of Cornbread!

Half Rack of St. Louis Spare Ribs

$24.00

Half Rack of St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs (5-6 Ribs), Two Sides and a Slice of Cornbread!

Full Rack of St. Louis Spare Ribs

$34.00

Full Rack of St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs (11-12 Ribs), Two Sides and a Slice of Cornbread!

One Meat Combo

$15.99

One Meat of your choosing, Two Sides and a Slice of Cornbread

Backyard Special

$21.99

A Hog Wild Favorite, Two Meats, Two Sides and a Slice of Cornbread! The name is based on the origin of Hog Wild! My family started hosting huge BBQ's in our Backyard each summer with live Music, Food, Beer, Friends and Family!

Barn Buster

$27.99

Three Meats equaling to a Lb., Two Sides and a slice of Cornbread!

Misc. Favorites

Bento Bowl

$11.00

My personal Favorite! Jasmine Rice, served with your choice of meat, BBQ Sauce and topped with Cole Slaw!

Bento Plate

$16.00

A larger version of the Bento Bowl, Jasmine Rice, served with your choice of meat, BBQ Sauce and topped with Cole Slaw!

BBQ Nacho

$16.95Out of stock

Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips, tossed in our own seasoning. Served with your choice of meat, Red Beans, Shredded Cheese, Jalapeños, Pico De Gallo and BBQ Sour Cream

Rib Tips

$5.99

The Breast Bone from the Spare Ribs, chopped off, smoked separately sliced and sauced in our BBQ Sauce

Salad

$13.99

Spring Mix with Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Shredded Cheese and your Choice of Meat and Salad Dressing

Open Face

$12.99

Texas Toast with homemade Garlic Spread with Layers of Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes and your Choice of Meat. Topped with our Delicious Pork Gravy! Our Cranberry BBQ Sauce pairs amazing with this dish

Large Open Face

$18.99

Texas Toast with homemade Garlic Spread with Layers of Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes and your Choice of Meat. Topped with our Delicious Pork Gravy! Our Cranberry BBQ Sauce pairs amazing with this dish

Burnt Ends 1/3lb

$9.00

Our Beef Brisket chopped into bite size pieces, Drowned in our Homemade BBQ Sauce and put back into our smoker for two to three hours or until the BBQ Sauce is caramelized

Sides

Famous BBQ Beans

$4.50

Homemade Cole Slaw

$3.85

Potato Salad

$3.95

Green Beans with Bacon

$3.95

Collard Greens

$5.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.95

Red Beans & Rice

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Cornbread x2

$3.65

Side Salad

$4.95

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Texas Toast (x1)

$1.00

Beer Battered Fries

$3.95

Basket of Beer Battered Fries

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Jalepeno Poppers (5)

$7.95

Large Jalapeño Popper (10)

$14.00

Fried Pickles (Rounds)

$6.95

Large Fried Pickles (Rounds)

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Fried Green Beans

$6.95

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.95

Basket of Beer Battered Onion Rings

$12.00

Bag Of doritos

$0.95

Bag Of Cheetos

$0.95

Kids

All Kids Meals come with a Fries and a Drink (Soda, Lemonade, Tea or Milk). The Jr. Rice Bowl does not come with Fries. Replace Fries with a Fruit Cup for $.55

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Pb n J

$6.00

Kids Pork or Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Kids Pork or Chicken Rice Bowl

$6.99

Jr.Rib Combo

$8.99

Desserts

Cobbler with Ice Cream

$4.35

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

German Choc. Cake

$2.99

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.99Out of stock

Bulk

Pulled Pork by the Pound

$16.00

Beef Brisket by the Pound

$18.00

Bone In Chicken 1pc

$4.00

Bone In Chicken (2pc)

$7.50

Bone In Chicken (4pc)

$14.00

Sausage By the Pound

$16.00

Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs (Half)

$18.00

St. Louis Spare Ribs (Full Rack)

$30.00

Baby Back Ribs (Half Rack)

$20.00

Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

$33.00

Quart of BBQ Beans

$16.00

Quart of Green Beans

$14.00

Quart of Potato Salad

$13.00

Quart of Cole Slaw

$12.00

Quart of Mashed Potato & Gravy

$15.00

Sauces and Rubs

2oz Sauce

$0.85

4oz Sauce

$1.95

8oz Sauce

$4.85

Pint of Sauce

$9.75

Chicken Rub Pint

$13.00

Brisket Rub Pint

$13.00

Spare Rub Pint

$13.00

Babyback Rub Pint

$13.00

All Four Rubs

$48.00

Online Specials

Burnt Ends 1/3lb

$9.00Out of stock

Sauerkraut Puffs (4pc)

$6.00Out of stock

Sauerkraut Puffs (6pc)

$8.00Out of stock

Rib Tips (1/2lb)

$5.99Out of stock

Misc Drinks

2 Liter Pepsi (Online)

$5.00Out of stock

16oz Togo Drink (Online)

$2.00

32oz Togo Drink (Online)

$3.00

22oz Togo Drink (Online)

$2.65

Energy Drink (Online)

$3.85

Bottled Water (Online)

$1.20Out of stock

Sparking Water(can) (Online)

$1.55

Bottled Soda (Online)

$2.75Out of stock

Canned Pepsi

$1.50

Canned Diet Pepsi

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9226 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR 97086

Directions

