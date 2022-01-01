Hog Wild BBQ & Catering
1,368 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9226 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR 97086
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine & Lounge
No Reviews
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020 Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurant
Victorico's Mexican Food - Clackamas
4.6 • 3,455
12330 SE 82nd Ave Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurant