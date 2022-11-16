Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe Italiano's Maplewood Mays Landing

6126 E Black Horse Pike

Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Homemade Spaghetti
Maplewood Salad

Salads

Bruschetta

$6.99

Maplewood style - served as a topping

Burrata Salad

$10.99

super decadent, filled with fresh cream and curd, served with grape heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Maplewood Salad

$5.99

Roasted Peppers

$9.99

with aged provolone and anchovies

Scungilli Salad

$11.99

tender scungilli with vegetables and mushrooms over a bed of lettuce with lemon and olive oil

Appetizers

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.00

Broccoli Rabe

$10.99

sautéed in garlic and oil

Clams Casino

$11.99

red or white

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

with orange marmalade honey mustard

Crab Balls

$13.99

Crab Cocktail

$17.99

Fried Calamari

$13.99

fried light and crispy

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Italian Long Hots

$6.99

Lobster Bites

$23.99

tender bites of lobster broiled in butter and sherry

Mussels

$11.99

red or white

Scallops in Bacon

$11.99

with wasabi cucumber sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Steamed Clams

$10.99

Tripe

$9.99

an old world favorite - tender and flavorful

Soups

Beans and Macaroni

$6.99

"pasta fagioli"

Chicken Tortellini

$6.99

Joe's Classics

Broccoli & Shrimp

$27.99

a Maplewood classic - in a butter and garlic broth

Cavatelli Franco

$29.99

shrimp and crab sautéed in garlic and a chopped tomato basil sauce then pan tossed with cavatelli (spicy)

Cousins

$31.99

lobster and crab in white wine and butter sauce (also in red)

Crabs and Spaghetti

$31.99

sautéed in garlic and wine (red or white)

Eleanor Special

$28.99

well seasoned calamari and crab (red or white)

Joe's Special

$30.99

shrimp, clams, mussels, crab and scungilli simmered in natural juices

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$33.99

simmered in wine and tomato sauce (spicy)

Scallops & Crab

$30.99

sautéed in garlic and wine (red or white)

Scallops & Shrimp Blush

$28.99

fresh scallops and shrimp in a blush sauce

Scungilli Fra Diavolo

$29.99

simmered in wine and tomato sauce (spicy)

Seafood Alfredo

$30.99

shrimp, scallops and crab in a creamy alfredo sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$27.99

simmered in wine and tomato sauce (spicy)

Shrimp Geraldine

$27.99

fresh shrimp in a spicy white sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$29.99

with crab, garlic and oil in natural juices

Spaghetti & Clams

$25.99

red or white

Tripe and Spaghetti

$25.99

Triple Meat Bolognese

$27.99

veal, pork and beef combined in a well seasoned red sauce over your choice of pasta

Uncle Nino

$37.99

a Maplewood classic - lobster, shrimp, Dungeness crab and clams

Seafood

Twin Stuffed Lobster Tails

$43.00

Baked Red Snapper

$27.00

Breaded Butterflied Shrimp

$26.99

simple Italian deep fry

Broiled Flounder

$30.99

flame broiled in butter and wine

Broiled Scallops

$30.99

the highest quality - flame broiled in butter and wine

Broiled Seafood Combination

$35.99

flounder, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat in butter and wine sauce

Fisherman's Delight

$37.99

steamed lobster, king crab, clams, scallops and shrimp - kettle style

Jumbo Crab Cake

$40.99

loaded with jumbo lump crab meat - pan fried

Salmon

$26.99

center cut salmon over a bed of fresh spinach broiled to perfection

Stuffed Flounder

$32.99

packed with jumbo lump crab meat

Stuffed Shrimp

$31.99

four large shrimp topped with crab stuffing and broiled golden brown

Surf & Turf

$49.99

Meats

served with a side of spaghetti or today's vegetable

Cowboy Ribeye

$36.99

18 oz. bone in, center cut

NY Strip

$34.99

14 oz. center cut

Pork Chop Italiano

$28.99

14 oz. porterhouse chop smothered in fra diavlo sauce with mushrooms and melted provolone

Surf & Turf

$49.99

Veal Arugula

$29.99

breaded veal, arugula salad, balsamic glaze and asiago cheese

Veal Cutlet

$27.99

Veal Parmigiana

$28.99

Chicken

served with a side of spaghetti or today's vegetable

Chicken Bracciole

$28.00

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$26.99

tender chicken sautéed in butter and marsala wine tossed with penne rigati

Chicken Arugula

$27.99

arugula salad, balsamic glaze and asiago cheese - breaded or grilled

Chicken Fra Diavolo

$25.99

simmered in wine and tomato sauce (spicy)

Chicken Marsala

$26.99

tender chicken sautéed in butter and marsala wine tossed with penne rigati

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.99

Robin's Chicken

$27.99

grilled chicken, roasted peppers, spinach and melted provolone

Pasta

Imported Capellini

$19.99

Cheese Cavatelli

$20.99

Potato Gnocchi

$20.99

Homemade Spaghetti

$19.99

made locally to our "homemade" specifications and delivered fresh - contains eggs

Lasagna

$22.99

Penne Rigati

$19.99

Ravioli

$21.99

Stuffed Shells

$21.99

From the Garden

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Joe's style casserole - with spaghetti or today's vegetable

Spinach Garlic & Oil

$22.99

Spaghetti & Broccolli

$20.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$21.99

penne rigata with vodka sauce and fresh basil

Spaghetti with Broccoli Rabe

$24.99

sauteed with garlic & oil

Spaghetti with Garlic & Oil

$19.99

Dessert

Dessert

$8.99

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$8.99

New York Cheese Cake

$8.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

Soda

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Boylan Birch Beer 12 oz

$5.00

Boylan Cream Soda 12 oz

$5.00

Boylan Orange 12 oz

$5.00

Coca Cola 20 oz

$5.00

Diet Coke 20 oz

$5.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea 16 oz

$5.50

Natalie's Lemonade

$5.00

Wines

Calloway Chardonay

$20.00

Greystone Merlot

$20.00

Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Malbec

$20.00

Pacific Rim Riesling

$20.00

Pepperwood Pinot Noir

$20.00

Ruffino Chianti

$20.00

Villa M Moscato

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1945

Website

Location

6126 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Directions

