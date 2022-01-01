- Home
- Mays Landing
- Pizza
- Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches
Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2
No reviews yet
6056 harding highway
Hamilton township, NJ 08330
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
$12.95
Chicken Fingers (3) W/Fries
$6.95
Fried Calamari
$12.95
Fried Mushrooms (8)
$7.95
Garlic Bread
$4.95+
Garlic Knots (6)
$3.75
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
$7.95
French Fries
$4.95+
Mozzarella Caprese(salad)
$9.95+
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.95
Riceball
$5.95
Eggplant Rollatine App
$10.95
Mussels Marinara
$12.95
Onion Rings
$5.95
Wings
Salads
Gourmet Salads
Rolls
Cheese Roll
$7.95+
Chicken Parmigiana Roll
$7.95+
Broccoli Saute & Mozzarella Roll
$7.95+
Eggplant Parmigiana Roll
$7.95+
Meatball Parmigiana Roll
$7.95+
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll
$7.95+
Traditional Stromboli
$7.95+
Spinach Saute & Mozzarella Roll
$7.95+
Pepperoni Roll
$7.95+
Panzarotti
$7.70+
Steak Stromboli Roll
$8.95+
Buffalo Chicken Roll
$8.95+
Create Your Roll
$10.95+
Hot Subs
Meatball & Peppers Sub
$11.95
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
$11.95
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
$11.95
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
$11.95
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
$11.95
Sausage & Peppers Sub
$11.95
Sausage Peppers And Onions Sub
$11.95
Shrimp Parmigiana Sub
$14.95
Chicken Cuttlet
$11.95
California Grilled Chicken Sub
$11.95
Cheesesteak Plain
$10.95
Pizza Steak Sub
$11.95
Cheese Steak With
$10.95
Cheesesteak Deluxe
$14.95
Plain Chicken Cheesesteak
$10.95
Chicken Cheese Steak Deluxe
$14.95
Chicken Cheese Steak With
$10.95
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
$13.95
Veggie Sub
$12.95
BLT Sub
$11.95
Pepper And Eggs Sub
$13.95
Cold Subs
Wraps & Burgers
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes (Wrap)
$10.50
Grilled Chicken Blt(wrap)
$11.95
Chicken W/ Spinach(wrap)
$11.95
Chicken Caesar(wrap)
$11.95
Chicken Veggie(wrap)
$11.95
Grilled Chicken (Wrap) Sun Dried Tomatos and Pesto
$11.95
Veggie (Wrap)
$11.95
Turkey W/ Roasted Peppers(wrap)
$11.95
Cheesesteak (Wrap)
$11.95
Tuna Wrap
$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.95
Cheeseburger
$11.95
Bacon Cheeseburger
$13.95
Pizza Cheeseburger
$11.95
Homemade Panini
Baked Pasta
Pasta Fresca
Pollo Chicken
Pesce - Seafood
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides
Side meatballs
$5.95
Side sausage
$5.95
Side Grilled chicken
$5.95
Side avocado
$2.95
4oz dressing ( BLUE CHEESE)
$1.00
4oz Tomato Sauce
$0.75
4oz Marinara Sauce
$0.75
4 Oz Dressing (Ranch)
$1.00
2 Oz Dressing (Ranch)
$0.75
2oz dressing (Blue Cheese)
$0.75
Ceasar4 Oz
$1.00
Jar Of Sauce
$5.95
Broccoli Sautee
$7.95
Spinach Sautee
$7.95
Broccoli Rabe Sautee
$8.95
Mixed Veggie Sautee-
$8.95
20 oz
Pure Leaf
Juice
2 Liter
Pitcher
Energy Drink
Fountain
Pizzas
Large Cheese Pizza
$15.95
Large 5 Topping Special
$21.95
Small Cheese Pizza
$13.95
Small 5 Topping Special
$18.95
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
$20.95
Sicilian 5 Topping Special
$26.95
Jumbo Cheese Pizza
$22.95
10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
$13.95
Deep Dish Cheese Pizza
$17.95
Deep Dish 5 Topping Special
$26.95
Upside Down Sicilian
$23.95
Nutella Heart Sm
$19.95
Pizza Kits
$13.95
Chicago Style
$23.95
Gourmet Pizza
Tre ColorePizza
$16.95+
Pizza Siciliana
$17.95+
Al Pomodoro Pizza
$19.95+
Eggplant Rollatini Pizza
$19.95+
Pizza Bianca
$17.95+
Pizza alla Strega
$19.95+
Cheese Steak Pizza
$19.95+
Veggie Pizza
$20.95+
Meat Lover Pizza
$20.95+
Baked Ziti Pizza
$17.95+
Lasagna Pizza
$19.95+
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza
$20.95+
Spinach Bianca Pizza
$18.95+
Broccoli Bianca Pizza
$18.95+
Hawaiian Pizza
$19.95+
Greek Pizza
$20.95+
Mexican Delight Pizza
$21.95+
Grandma Pizza
$17.95+
Margarita Pizza
$19.95+
Tortellini & Spinach Alfredo Pizza
$20.95+
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$22.95+
Chicken Classic Pizza
$20.95+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$19.95+
Chicken Caesar Pizza
$20.95+
Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
$20.95+
Chicken Chipotle Pizza
$18.95+
Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken Pizza
$18.95+
Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
$19.95+
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
$20.95+
Bruschetta Pizza
$18.95+
Chicken Parm Pizza
$18.95+
Eggplant Parm
$18.95+
Chick fil A Polynesin Sauce
$19.95+
Trad Chic A Fila
$19.95+
Stromboli Rolls
Chicken Parmigiana Roll
$7.95+
Eggplant Parmigiana Roll
$7.95+
Meatball Parmigiana Roll
$7.95+
Sausage, Peppers & Onion Roll
$7.95+
Traditional Stromboli Roll
$7.95+
Broccoli & Mozzarella Roll
$7.95+
Spinach saute & Mozzarella Roll
$7.95+
Pepperoni & Mozzarella Roll
$7.95+
Steak & Mozzarella Roll
$7.95+
Create Your Roll
$10.95+
Calzones & Panzarotti
Appetizers
Baked Clams Oreganata
$41.00+
Fried Calamari
$38.00+
Mozzarella Caprese
$47.00+
Zuppa Di Mussels
$34.00+
Buffalo Wings
$31.00+
Chicken Fingers
$31.00+
Jalopeno Poppers
$31.00+
Mozzarella Sticks
$31.00+
Shrimp Cocktail
$60.00+
French Fries
$16.95+
Eggplant Rollatini
$49.95+
Garlick Knots
$12.95+
Garlick Bread
$10.95+
Rice Ball
$35.95+
Salads
Baked Pasta
Tomato sauce
$32.00+
Garlic and Oil
$32.00+
Marinara Sauce
$32.00+
Meatballs
$36.00+
Sausage
$36.00+
Cheese Ravioli with Tomato sauce
$35.00+
Bolognese (Meat Sauce)
$36.00+
Filetto Di Pomodoro
$36.00+
Mushroom Sauce
$36.00+
Cavatelli & Broccoli
$38.00+
Clam sauce (white or red)
$38.00+
Vodka Sauce (No meat)
$42.00+
Primavera ( Garden Vegetables sauteed with your choice of light marinara sauce or garlic and oil
$38.00+
Puttanesca (Fresh plum tomatoes, garlic, capers and calamati olives
$36.00+
Alfredo
$38.00+
Carbonara (Fresh ham, onions, eggs, butter, grated chees and heavy cream
$38.00+
Specialty Entrees
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Parm
$42.00+
Chicken Francese (Egg battered sauteed wth lemon and butter sauce
$43.00+
Chicken Marsal (Sauteed in marsala wine sauce with mushroom and onions
$43.00+
Chicken Maurizio (sauteed with shallots, roasted peppers, asparagus, Pecorino Romano cheese and fresh basil
$53.00+
Chicken picatta (sauteed with lemon, capers, garlic and white wine)
$43.00+
Chicken Rollatini (Lightly breaded chicken rolled with prosciuto and mozzarella sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushroom and onions
$54.00+
Chicken and broccoli (sauteed with broccoli, garlic and extra virgin olive oil)
$43.00+
Chicken scarpariello ( boneless chicken breast sauteed with hot or sweet cherry peppers, garlic and white wine sauce)
$43.00+
Chicken Cacciatore (Boneless chicken breast sauteed w/mushroom, onions and touch of Marinara sauce)
$43.00+
Chicken Alfredo W/ Fettuccine
$53.00+
Veal Entrees
Veal Cutlet Milanese (Breaded veal served with sliced lemon)
$52.00+
Veal Parm
$52.00+
Veal Parm Siciliana (Veal parm with eggplant)
$54.00+
Veal Francese (Egg battered veal scaloppini with lemon, butter and white wine sauce)
$54.00+
Veal Rollatini (Lightly breaded veal scaloppini w/ prosciutto and mozzarella sauteed in marsala wine sauce)
$54.00+
Veal Michael (Breaded veal topped with basil, chopped tomatoes and red onion topped with balasamic vninaigrette)
$49.00+
Veal Pizzaiola ( veal sauteed in marinara sauce, garlic and mushrooms)
$54.00+
Veal saltinbocca Alla Romana (Sauteed in butter, white wine and a touch of beef stock topped with imported prosciutto sliced egg over a bed of spinach
$59.00+
Seafood Entrees
Mussels Alla Diane in Bianco ( Mussels sauteed in lemon, butter and white wine
$40.00+
Mussels Marinara ( Sauteed in our homemade marinara sauce)
$40.00+
Clams Posollipo ( Fresh Vongoli sauteed in Marinara sauce)
$48.00+
Shrimp Marinara or Fra Diavolo (Served in our Marinara sauce mils or hot)
$43.00+
Shrimp Scampi (Sauteed in lemon, white wine and butter sauce)
$58.00+
Shrimp Parm
$62.00+
Shrimp Oreganata (topped with our bread crumbs and drizzeld with fresh garlic, lemon and butter sauce)
$62.00+
Fried Shrimp (Served with lemon wedges and tarter sauce)
$55.00+
Calamari Marinara or Fra Diavolo (Fresh calamari sauteed in our Homeade Marinara sauce served mils or hot)
$45.00+
Piato Pescatore ( Shrimps, clams, mussels and calamari sauteed in out homemade marinara sauce. served mils or hot)
$72.00+
Dessert
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6056 harding highway, Hamilton township, NJ 08330
Gallery
