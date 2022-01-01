Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2 imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2

review star

No reviews yet

6056 harding highway

Hamilton township, NJ 08330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cheesesteak (Wrap)
Sm Panzarotti(fried)

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$12.95

Chicken Fingers (3) W/Fries

$6.95

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Fried Mushrooms (8)

$7.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95+

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.75

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.95

French Fries

$4.95+

Mozzarella Caprese(salad)

$9.95+

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Riceball

$5.95

Eggplant Rollatine App

$10.95

Mussels Marinara

$12.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$8.95

10 Piece Wings

$11.95

15 Piece Wings

$15.95

20 Piece Wings

$18.95

30 Piece Wings

$24.95

Boneless 6 Piece

$8.95

Boneles 10 Piece

$11.95

Boneless 15 Piece

$15.95

Boneless 20 Piece

$18.95

Boneless 30 Piece

$24.95

Soups

Pasta E Fagioli

$4.95+

Italian Wedding

$4.95+

Chicken Noodle

$4.95+

Salads

Antipasto

$9.95+

Chef Salad

$9.95+

Caesar Salad

$8.95

House Salad

$9.95

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Ceaser Salad

$4.95

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.95+

Gourmet Salads

Greek Salad

$12.95

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$14.95

Mango Caprese Salad

$13.95

Euro Salmon Salad

$15.95

Spinach Salad

$12.95

BBQ Salad

$13.95

California Avocado Salad

$12.95

Caribbean Taco Salad

$14.95

Al Fresco Chicken & Penne Salad

$13.95

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.95

Rolls

Cheese Roll

$7.95+

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$7.95+

Broccoli Saute & Mozzarella Roll

$7.95+

Eggplant Parmigiana Roll

$7.95+

Meatball Parmigiana Roll

$7.95+

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll

$7.95+

Traditional Stromboli

$7.95+

Spinach Saute & Mozzarella Roll

$7.95+

Pepperoni Roll

$7.95+

Panzarotti

$7.70+

Steak Stromboli Roll

$8.95+

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.95+

Create Your Roll

$10.95+

Calzones

Small Calzone

$7.95

Large Calzone

$15.95

Sm Panzarotti(fried)

$7.95

LG Panzarotti(fried)

$15.95

Hot Subs

Meatball & Peppers Sub

$11.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$11.95

Sausage Peppers And Onions Sub

$11.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$14.95

Chicken Cuttlet

$11.95

California Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.95

Cheesesteak Plain

$10.95

Pizza Steak Sub

$11.95

Cheese Steak With

$10.95

Cheesesteak Deluxe

$14.95

Plain Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.95

Chicken Cheese Steak Deluxe

$14.95

Chicken Cheese Steak With

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$13.95

Veggie Sub

$12.95

BLT Sub

$11.95

Pepper And Eggs Sub

$13.95

Cold Subs

Turkey, S.Dry Tom RR Pepp Sub

$13.95

Italian Sub

$12.95

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.95

Tuna Salad Sub

$11.95

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$11.95

Salami & cheese

$11.95

Capicola & cheese

$11.95

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted red Peppers

$14.95

Cold Vegi Sub

$12.95

Wraps & Burgers

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes (Wrap)

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Blt(wrap)

$11.95

Chicken W/ Spinach(wrap)

$11.95

Chicken Caesar(wrap)

$11.95

Chicken Veggie(wrap)

$11.95

Grilled Chicken (Wrap) Sun Dried Tomatos and Pesto

$11.95

Veggie (Wrap)

$11.95

Turkey W/ Roasted Peppers(wrap)

$11.95

Cheesesteak (Wrap)

$11.95

Tuna Wrap

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Pizza Cheeseburger

$11.95

Homemade Panini

Captain Maurizio(nini)

$11.95

Chicken Soprano(nini)

$11.95

The Godfather(inini)

$11.95

Italiano(nini)

$11.95

Caprese(nini)

$10.95

Lady Diane(nini)

$12.95

Antonio(nini)

$11.95

New Yorker(nini)

$11.95

First Mate(nini)

$11.95

The Empire(nini)

$11.95

Veggie Panini(nini)

$11.95

Baked Pasta

Manicotti

$12.95

Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Baked Ziti Sicilian W/ Eggplan

$14.95

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Homemade Lasagna

$15.95

Pasta Fresca

Tomato Sauce

$10.95

Garlic & Oil

$10.95

Marinara Sauce

$10.95

Meatballs

$13.95

Sausage

$13.95

Bolognese

$13.95

Vodka Sauce

$14.95

Primavera

$17.95

Puttanesca

$16.95

Alfredo

$14.95

Carbonara

$16.95

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Eggplant Rollatine

$17.95

Pollo Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Chicken Franceise

$20.95

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Chicken Piccata

$20.95

Chicken Alfredo

$20.95

Pesce - Seafood

Mussels Marinara

$18.95

Shrimp Marinara Or Fra Diavolo

$21.95

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Shrimp Francaise

$21.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$21.95

Shrimp Oreganata

$21.95

Fried Shrimp

$20.95

Calamari Marinara Or Fra Diavolo

$22.95

Clam Sauce

$16.95

Piato Pescatore

$29.95

Kids Menu

Penne Pasta W/ Tomato Sauce(kids)

$6.95

Spaghetti Pasta Tomato Sauce (Kids)

$6.95

Pasta W/ Butter(kids)

$5.95

Cheese Ravioli(kids)

$7.95

Baked Ziti KIDS

$8.95

Chicken Finger With FF (3 Pc.)

$7.95

Desserts

Zeppolis (3)

$3.25

Cannoli

$3.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Cheesecake

$3.95

Zeppoli (1)

$0.75

Gelato L' Artigiano

$8.95

Triple Choc Fudge

$5.95

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Choc Mousse

$5.95

G Ma's Cookies

$3.00

Italian Coomies

$5.99

Red Velvet

$5.95

Nutella Bags

$12.99

Sides

Side meatballs

$5.95

Side sausage

$5.95

Side Grilled chicken

$5.95

Side avocado

$2.95

4oz dressing ( BLUE CHEESE)

$1.00

4oz Tomato Sauce

$0.75

4oz Marinara Sauce

$0.75

4 Oz Dressing (Ranch)

$1.00

2 Oz Dressing (Ranch)

$0.75

2oz dressing (Blue Cheese)

$0.75

Ceasar4 Oz

$1.00

Jar Of Sauce

$5.95

Broccoli Sautee

$7.95

Spinach Sautee

$7.95

Broccoli Rabe Sautee

$8.95

Mixed Veggie Sautee-

$8.95

20 oz

((#20 Oz Pepspi))

$2.50

((#20 Oz Diet Pepsi))

$2.50

((#20 Oz Gingerale

$2.50

((#20oz Root Beer))

$2.50

((#20oz Brisk))

$2.50

((#20oz Orange Soda))

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

((#20oz Mountain Dew))

$2.50

Pure Leaf

##Sweet Tea

$2.50

##Extra Sweet Tea

$2.50

##Lemon Tea

$2.50

##Raspberry

$2.50

##Peach

$2.50

##Mango

$2.50

##Honey Green

$2.50

##Cherry

$2.50

##Iced Tea & Lemonade

$2.50

Arizona Ice Tea

$2.95

Unsweet

$2.50

Juice

##Apple Juice

$2.50

##Orange Juice

$2.50

##Cranberry Juice

$2.50

##Strawberry Kiwi

$2.50

Sunny Side

$2.50

Crangrape

$2.50

Can

Gingerale

$1.50

Brisk

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

2 Liter

##Gingerale 2LT

$3.50

##Pepsi 2LT

$3.50

##Diet Pepsi 2LT

$3.50

##Root Beer 2LT

$3.50

##Brisk 2LT

$3.50

##Orange Soda 2LT

$3.50

##Sierra Mist 2LT

$3.50

##Mountain Dew2LT

$3.50

Water

Bottle

$1.50

Pellegrino

$3.95

Pitcher

Soda

$5.95

Energy Drink

Red Bull

$3.50

Monster

$3.50

Propel. G

$2.50

Fountain

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Water

Rootbeer

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Unsweet

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Specials

2 Lg, 20 wings, 2 Lit

$44.95

2 Lg, 20 Wings, & 1 2ltr

$44.95

100 Wings

$79.90

4 Large One Topping

$59.95

50 Wings

$39.95

ENTREES

Family Chick Parm

$39.95

Family Chick Marsala

$49.95

Family Chick Franc

$49.95

Family Eggplant Parm

$39.95

BAKED PASTAS

Family Baked Ziti

$24.95

Family Pasta w/ MB

$24.95

Family Pasta w/ Sausage

$24.95

Family Stuff Shells

$29.95

Family Manicotti

$29.95

Family Lasagna

$39.95

Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Large 5 Topping Special

$21.95

Small Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Small 5 Topping Special

$18.95

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$20.95

Sicilian 5 Topping Special

$26.95

Jumbo Cheese Pizza

$22.95

10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Deep Dish 5 Topping Special

$26.95

Upside Down Sicilian

$23.95

Nutella Heart Sm

$19.95

Pizza Kits

$13.95

Chicago Style

$23.95

Gourmet Pizza

Tre ColorePizza

$16.95+

Pizza Siciliana

$17.95+

Al Pomodoro Pizza

$19.95+

Eggplant Rollatini Pizza

$19.95+

Pizza Bianca

$17.95+

Pizza alla Strega

$19.95+

Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.95+

Veggie Pizza

$20.95+

Meat Lover Pizza

$20.95+

Baked Ziti Pizza

$17.95+

Lasagna Pizza

$19.95+

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza

$20.95+

Spinach Bianca Pizza

$18.95+

Broccoli Bianca Pizza

$18.95+

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95+

Greek Pizza

$20.95+

Mexican Delight Pizza

$21.95+

Grandma Pizza

$17.95+

Margarita Pizza

$19.95+

Tortellini & Spinach Alfredo Pizza

$20.95+

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$22.95+

Chicken Classic Pizza

$20.95+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.95+

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$20.95+

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$20.95+

Chicken Chipotle Pizza

$18.95+

Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95+

Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$19.95+

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$20.95+

Bruschetta Pizza

$18.95+

Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.95+

Eggplant Parm

$18.95+

Chick fil A Polynesin Sauce

$19.95+

Trad Chic A Fila

$19.95+

Stromboli Rolls

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$7.95+

Eggplant Parmigiana Roll

$7.95+

Meatball Parmigiana Roll

$7.95+

Sausage, Peppers & Onion Roll

$7.95+

Traditional Stromboli Roll

$7.95+

Broccoli & Mozzarella Roll

$7.95+

Spinach saute & Mozzarella Roll

$7.95+

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Roll

$7.95+

Steak & Mozzarella Roll

$7.95+

Create Your Roll

$10.95+

Calzones & Panzarotti

Cheese Calzone

$7.70+

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$8.70+

Fried Panzarotti

$7.70+

Baked Panzarotti

$7.70+

Nutella Heart Sm

Appetizers

Baked Clams Oreganata

$41.00+

Fried Calamari

$38.00+

Mozzarella Caprese

$47.00+

Zuppa Di Mussels

$34.00+

Buffalo Wings

$31.00+

Chicken Fingers

$31.00+

Jalopeno Poppers

$31.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$31.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$60.00+

French Fries

$16.95+

Eggplant Rollatini

$49.95+

Garlick Knots

$12.95+

Garlick Bread

$10.95+

Rice Ball

$35.95+

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$38.00+

Chef Salad

$41.00+

Tomato & Red Onion Salad

$24.00+

House Salad

$26.00+

Caesar Salad

$29.00+

Spinach Salad

$45.00+

Greek Salad

$40.00+

Mango Caprese Salad

$45.00+

Vegetables

Broccoli saute

$32.00+

Spinach sautée

$32.00+

Baked Pasta

Tomato sauce

$32.00+

Garlic and Oil

$32.00+

Marinara Sauce

$32.00+

Meatballs

$36.00+

Sausage

$36.00+

Cheese Ravioli with Tomato sauce

$35.00+

Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

$36.00+

Filetto Di Pomodoro

$36.00+

Mushroom Sauce

$36.00+

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$38.00+

Clam sauce (white or red)

$38.00+

Vodka Sauce (No meat)

$42.00+

Primavera ( Garden Vegetables sauteed with your choice of light marinara sauce or garlic and oil

$38.00+

Puttanesca (Fresh plum tomatoes, garlic, capers and calamati olives

$36.00+

Alfredo

$38.00+

Carbonara (Fresh ham, onions, eggs, butter, grated chees and heavy cream

$38.00+

Pasta Fresca

Baked ziti

$36.00+

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$38.00+

Homemade Lasagna

$48.00+

Specialty Entrees

Eggplant Parm

$36.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$38.00+

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$38.00+

Sausage pepper and onions

$38.00+

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Parm

$42.00+

Chicken Francese (Egg battered sauteed wth lemon and butter sauce

$43.00+

Chicken Marsal (Sauteed in marsala wine sauce with mushroom and onions

$43.00+

Chicken Maurizio (sauteed with shallots, roasted peppers, asparagus, Pecorino Romano cheese and fresh basil

$53.00+

Chicken picatta (sauteed with lemon, capers, garlic and white wine)

$43.00+

Chicken Rollatini (Lightly breaded chicken rolled with prosciuto and mozzarella sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushroom and onions

$54.00+

Chicken and broccoli (sauteed with broccoli, garlic and extra virgin olive oil)

$43.00+

Chicken scarpariello ( boneless chicken breast sauteed with hot or sweet cherry peppers, garlic and white wine sauce)

$43.00+

Chicken Cacciatore (Boneless chicken breast sauteed w/mushroom, onions and touch of Marinara sauce)

$43.00+

Chicken Alfredo W/ Fettuccine

$53.00+

Veal Entrees

Veal Cutlet Milanese (Breaded veal served with sliced lemon)

$52.00+

Veal Parm

$52.00+

Veal Parm Siciliana (Veal parm with eggplant)

$54.00+

Veal Francese (Egg battered veal scaloppini with lemon, butter and white wine sauce)

$54.00+

Veal Rollatini (Lightly breaded veal scaloppini w/ prosciutto and mozzarella sauteed in marsala wine sauce)

$54.00+

Veal Michael (Breaded veal topped with basil, chopped tomatoes and red onion topped with balasamic vninaigrette)

$49.00+

Veal Pizzaiola ( veal sauteed in marinara sauce, garlic and mushrooms)

$54.00+

Veal saltinbocca Alla Romana (Sauteed in butter, white wine and a touch of beef stock topped with imported prosciutto sliced egg over a bed of spinach

$59.00+

Seafood Entrees

Mussels Alla Diane in Bianco ( Mussels sauteed in lemon, butter and white wine

$40.00+

Mussels Marinara ( Sauteed in our homemade marinara sauce)

$40.00+

Clams Posollipo ( Fresh Vongoli sauteed in Marinara sauce)

$48.00+

Shrimp Marinara or Fra Diavolo (Served in our Marinara sauce mils or hot)

$43.00+

Shrimp Scampi (Sauteed in lemon, white wine and butter sauce)

$58.00+

Shrimp Parm

$62.00+

Shrimp Oreganata (topped with our bread crumbs and drizzeld with fresh garlic, lemon and butter sauce)

$62.00+

Fried Shrimp (Served with lemon wedges and tarter sauce)

$55.00+

Calamari Marinara or Fra Diavolo (Fresh calamari sauteed in our Homeade Marinara sauce served mils or hot)

$45.00+

Piato Pescatore ( Shrimps, clams, mussels and calamari sauteed in out homemade marinara sauce. served mils or hot)

$72.00+

Sub Tray

Any 5 hot or cold subs of choice served on circular tray cut in quarters

$59.95

Wrap Tray

Any 10 wraps of choice served in a circular tray cut in half

$69.95

Dessert

Tiramisu

$69.95+

Cheese Cake

$29.95+

Large Cannoli

$29.95+

Small Cannoli

$24.00+

Zeppole

$15.00+

Cookies

$15.00+

Assorted Tray

$39.95+

Grab & Go

Fruit Salad

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6056 harding highway, Hamilton township, NJ 08330

Directions

Gallery
Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maurizio's Pizzeria & Italian
orange star4.2 • 553
4215 E Black Horse Pike Mays Landing, NJ 08330
View restaurantnext
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township
orange star4.0 • 504
6106 Black Horse Pike Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
View restaurantnext
Gennaro's Italian Grille and Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 118
126 Philadelphia Ave Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
View restaurantnext
Pizza Station serving the best pizza around
orange starNo Reviews
72 Tuckahoe Road Marmora, NJ 08223
View restaurantnext
Hot Bagels & More - 9414 Ventnor Ave - Margate, NJ 08221
orange star4.5 • 413
9414A Ventnor Ave Margate City, NJ 08402
View restaurantnext
Gilchrist at Tropicana - 111 South Chelsea ave
orange starNo Reviews
111 South Chelsea ave Atlantic city, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hamilton township

Maurizio's Pizzeria & Italian
orange star4.2 • 553
4215 E Black Horse Pike Mays Landing, NJ 08330
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hamilton township
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Hammonton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Vineland
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Vineland
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston