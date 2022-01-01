Jucivana Bar & Coffee imageView gallery

Jucivana Bar & Coffee 110 Boren Ave S

533 Reviews

$

110 Boren Ave S

Seattle, WA 98144

Order Again

Popular Items

AntiOxidant Blend
Immunity Booster
CheeseBurger with fries

HOT DRINKS

Americano (Hot)

Americano (Hot)

$3.49+

Breve (Hot)

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$3.69+

Chai Tea Latte (Hot)

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.49+
Latte (Hot)

Latte (Hot)

$4.50+

Macchiato

$5.00+
Mocha (Hot)

Mocha (Hot)

$5.00+

Steamer

$3.49+

Tea(Hot)

$2.79+

COLD DRINK

Americano (Cold)

Americano (Cold)

$3.79+

Latte (Cold)

$4.50+

Chai Tea (Cold)

$3.79+

Italian Soda

$3.99+

Red Bull Soda

$5.49
Mocha (Cold)

Mocha (Cold)

$5.00+

Breve (Cold)

$3.99+

Chai Tea Latte (Cold)

$3.99+

Frappe

$5.75+

Water Bottle

$1.25

Carament Machiato

$5.75

SMOOTHIES

NO SYRUPS, NO CONCENTRATES Our smoothies are made from Fresh Ingredients.
Almond Joy

Almond Joy

$8.29

Strawberry, Mango, Almond( Almond Milk Base)

AntiOxidant Blend

AntiOxidant Blend

$7.79

Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Cherry ( Yogurt Base)

Avocado Paradise

Avocado Paradise

$8.29

Avocado, Banana, Kale, Yogurt & Milk Base

Berry Blast

Berry Blast

$7.79

Strawberry Blue Berry ( Yogurt & Milk Base)

Berry Delicious

$7.79

Orange, Blueberry, Strawbeery, Blackberry, Raspberry ( Fresh Peeled Orange as Base)

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.79

Banana, Peanut, Ghirardelli Chocolate ( Milk Base)

Cold Buster

$8.29

Fresh peeled Orange, Carrot, Banana, Spinach, Pineapple

Green Flaxy

$8.29

Strawberry, Banana, Fresh Kale, Flax seed with Yogurt & Milk as base

Green Mango Madness

$7.79

Mango, Banana, Spinach with Milk as Base

Immunity Booster

$8.29

Avocado, Ginger, Mango, Spinach with Cucumber as Base. Designed for low sugar intake.

Mango Delight

$8.29

Orange, Mango Agave. Fresh peeled Oranges as a base

Peach Passion

$7.79

Orange, Mango & Peaches. Fresh peeled Oranges as a Base

Spirulina Surge

$8.29

Banana, Blueberry, Spirulina & Spinach with fresh cut Apple as Base

StrawBana

$7.79

Strawberry, Banana (Yogurt & Milk Base)

Sunnyside up

$7.79

Orange, Mango & Pineapple. Fresh peeled Oranges as a base

Tropical Breeze

$7.79

Pine apple, Banana & Spinach. Regular Milk as Base, can be substituted for non dairy

COOLER DRINKS

Monster Green

$3.39

Monster White Zero Ultra

$3.39

Rock Star

$3.39Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.99

Canada Ginger Ale

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Red Bull Reg 8.4 Oz

$3.39

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$3.29

ICE CREAM

Coconut Sorbet

$3.99

Passion Mango Sorbet

$3.99

Pomegranate Lemon Sorbet

$3.99

Ben & Jerry Choc Chip Cookie Dough

$2.99Out of stock

Ben & Jerry Pint

$2.99Out of stock

Choco Taco

$1.99Out of stock

Double Caramel Magnum

$2.99

Double Chocolate Vanilla Magnum

$2.99

Fatt Boy

$1.99

Fruit Twister

$1.69

Giant King Cone

$2.99

Giant Vanilla

$1.49

Icey

$1.49

Klondike Oringinal

$1.99

Mrs Fields

$2.99

Oreo Cone

$2.99

Oreo Cookie

$1.99

Oreo Cookie

$2.49

Strawberry Shortcake

$1.99

Tips to kitchen

Tip

$1.00

Tip

$5.00

Tip

$10.00

Tip

$3.00

Food To Go

Spinach Bagel

$5.49

English Egg Muffin

$4.99

Veggie Wrap

$5.49

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Grain Bread, Deli Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato Onion, Cucumber, Pepper jack Cheese Mayo & Mustard

Tuna Sandwich

$7.99

Grain Bread, Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Pepper jack, Cheese & Mayo

Veggie Sandwich

$5.99

Grain Bread, Cucumber, Tomato, Spinach, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries

$12.99

Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries

$10.99

Buffalo Wings (4) & Fries

$9.99

Buffalo Wing ( 8) & Fries

$12.99

Burgers

Beef patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Cucumber

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Mayo with Fries

CheeseBurger with fries

CheeseBurger with fries

$12.99

Onion, Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Mayo & Fries

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ranch & Fries

Fries

$4.99

Beers

Fremont Lush IPA

$6.50

Modelo

$6.00

Space Dust Elysian

$6.50

Stella

$6.00

Cidar BlackBerry Pear

$6.00

Kona Blonde

$6.00

Pilsner Freemont

$6.00

Elysian Happy IPA

$6.00

Coors Lght

$3.75

Corona

$4.25

Dos Equis 12oz Bottle

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Rainer 16 oz

$3.50

Tecate 16oz

$4.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

Guinness 6pk

$14.00

Coors Light 6pk

$14.00

Corona 6pk

$14.99

Tecate 16oz 6pk

$15.99

Freemont Lush

$20.00

Elysian Spacedust

$20.00

Stella Pitcher

$20.00

Modelo

$20.00

Freemont Pilsner Pitcher

$20.00

Cocktails

Mai Tai

$10.00
Mojito

Mojito

$8.50

Rum & Orange

$7.50

Long Island

$12.50

Malibu Single

$8.50

Rum Coke Bacardi

$8.50

Gin Tonic House

$7.50

Whiskey Coke

$7.50

Hendricks Gin

$8.50

Titos Vodka

$8.50
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Margarita

Strawberry Magarita

Strawberry Magarita

$9.00

Tequila, Fresh Strawberry, lime with garnish of Strawberry.

Mango Magarita

Mango Magarita

$9.00

Shot of Tequila, mango, and lime. Shaken to freeze temperature with garnish of lime. Glass rim with Sea Salt and tinge of squeezed lime.

Magarita Dbl Hornitas

$13.00

Magarita Single

$8.00

Blue Berry Magarita

$9.00

Virgin Margarita NonAlc

$5.00

Shots

Hennesy Single

$9.00

Hennery Dble

$13.50

Bullet Single

$8.50

Bullet Dble

$12.50

Jameson Single

$9.50

Patron Silver Single

$14.50

Herradurra Single

$14.00

Mescal

$14.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.50

Jameson Whiskey Dbl

$16.00

Espolon

$8.00

1800

$9.00

Tito

$7.50

Vodka Smirnoff

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Tequila

Jose Cerv Double

$9.50

Hornito single

$8.50

Hornito Dble

$14.00

Wine

19 Crimes Red Wine Bottle

$13.00Out of stock

Rose Sparker

$5.00

Red Wine

$6.00

White Wine

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 Boren Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144

Directions

Gallery
Jucivana Bar & Coffee image

